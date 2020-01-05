Americans & Giants make Sunday swap

The Tri-City Americans and Vancouver Giants have made a Sunday trade, sending a pick and a player to each side.

Headed to the Giants is 17-year-old forward Kaden Kohle and a seventh-round selection in the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

In return, the Americans have acquired 17-year-old forward John Little and a sixth-round selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

A 6-foot-3, 192-pound forward, Kohle was chosen by the Americans with the 12th-overall selection in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft. In 28 games this season, he’s registered one assist. The product of Cudworth, Sask. has appeared in 84 WHL regular season games for his career, posting two assists. Formerly a member of the Tisdale Trojans in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League, Kohle posted 26 points (12G-14A) in 43 games during the 2017-18 season.

Heading the other way in the deal is Little, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound product of Parksville, B.C. Originally selected in the third round, 60th overall, of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft, Little has appeared in 31 WHL regular season games with the Giants, posting a single goal. Last season with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), Little posted 26 points (10G-16A) in 53 games.

“John is a player we have followed since his draft year,” stated Americans general manager Bob Tory. “He had a tremendous season last year in the BCHL where he put up impressive offensive numbers. We feel that there is untapped offensive upside to his game.

“We would like to welcome John and his family to the Tri-City Americans.”

The Tri-City Americans are in action Sunday, January 5 (4:05 p.m. PT) when they host the Kelowna Rockets. The Giants aren’t in action until Friday, January 10 (7:05 p.m. PT) when they take to the road against the Spokane Chiefs.

TRADE 🔁: The Vancouver Giants have acquired 2002-born forward Kaden Kohle (@kadenkohe) and a 2020 7th-round pick from the @TCAmericans in exchange for 2002-born forward John Little and a 2020 6th-round pick. More 📎: https://t.co/9VkUEyGfnm pic.twitter.com/gJGfvKjloX — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) January 5, 2020