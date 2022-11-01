Americans forward Gavin named WHL Rookie of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Tri-City Americans forward Jordan Gavin has been named the WHL Rookie of the Month for the months of September and October.

Gavin, who turns 16 years old November 13, led all WHL rookies over the months of September and October in assists (11), points (14) and power-play points (seven).

The product of Surrey, B.C. has amassed three multi-point games to start the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season including a four-point effort (2G-2A) in the Americans’ home opener October 8 against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

He finished the month of October on a five-game point streak and in nine October outings the 5-foot-11, 143-pound forward found the scoresheet on seven occasions.

Originally selected by Tri-City with the second-overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Gavin has accrued 16 points (4G-12A) in 21 career WHL games with the Americans.

Jordan Gavin and the Tri-City Americans are next in action Tuesday, November 1 when they visit the Prince Albert Raiders (7:00 p.m. MT, Art Hauser Centre).

