Americans defenceman Dragicevic named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Tri-City Americans defenceman Lukas Dragicevic has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending November 6, 2022.

Dragicevic, a ‘B’ rated prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, collected seven points (2G-5A) from the blueline in four road contests as the Americans completed a swing through the East Division.

The 17-year-old, who hails from Richmond, B.C., started his week with a two-assist, +3 effort Tuesday, November 1 as the Americans dropped a 5-4 decision to the Prince Albert Raiders.

He scored the lone Tri-City goal one night later versus the Saskatoon Blades before counting the overtime winner as part of a two-point night Friday, November 4 against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Dragicevic was named First Star in Friday’s contest.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound blueliner added two more assists Saturday, November 5 in a 5-4 setback versus the Winnipeg ICE.

Dragicevic begins the week leading all WHL defencemen with 21 points (5G-16A); his eight power-play assists are good for a share of the lead among WHL rearguards.

Originally selected by Tri-City with the fourth-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Dragicevic has amassed 53 points (11G-42A) over 84 regular season games.

Lukas Dragicevic and the Tri-City Americans play nine of their next 11 games on home ice, beginning with a contest versus the Everett Silvertips Friday, November 11 (7:05 p.m. PT, Toyota Center).

