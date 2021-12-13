Americans defenceman Dragicevic named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Tri-City Americans defenceman Lukas Dragicevic has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending December 12, 2021.

The 16-year-old blueliner posted five points (2G-3A) in a pair of Americans victories versus the Everett Silvertips this past weekend.

Dragicevic, a product of Richmond, B.C., began his week Friday, December 10 with a three-point effort (2G-1A) as Tri-City upended Everett 7-5. The rearguard scored 4:25 into the second period before adding a power-play marker at the 6:27 mark of period three. He was named the game’s first star.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound defenceman added to his season tally with a pair of assists Saturday, December 11, as the Americans completed a weekend sweep with a 5-2 victory over the Silvertips.

Dragicevic’s 11 points (3G-8A) during the 2021-22 regular season have him in a share of the scoring lead among Tri-City defencemen. Six of those 11 points have come in the month of December.

He was originally selected by the Americans with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 WHL Draft, and has amassed 11 points in 24 career WHL appearances, all with Tri-City.

Dragicevic and the Americans are back in action Tuesday, December 14 when they play host to the Seattle Thunderbirds (7:05 p.m. PT, Toyota Center).