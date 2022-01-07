MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
January 7, 2022

Americans deal for defenceman Friedt-Mohr from Oil Kings

edmonton oil kings tri-city americans whl transactions
Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl
Andy Devlin

The Tri-City Americans have acquired 18-year-old defenseman Chase Friedt-Mohr from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for an eighth-round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Friday afternoon. Friedt-Mohr appeared in eight games with the Oil Kings after being acquired from the Spokane Chiefs December 6, registering two goals.

“In our current situation with players out because of COVID-19 protocol and injuries, we felt it was necessary to add depth to our blue line,” said Americans general manager Bob Tory. “Having played in Spokane and Edmonton, Chase is an experienced defenseman who can step right into our lineup. He also has leadership capabilities as he was captain of the 2019-20 Prince Albert Mintos U18 team.”

“We welcome Chase to the Americans family,” Tory added.

Friedt-Mohr, who hails from Prince Albert, Sask., was originally selected in the fifth round of the 2018 WHL Draft by the Spokane Chiefs. In 23 career WHL appearances with Spokane and Edmonton, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound rearguard has amassed four points (3G-1A).

More News
3:12
WHL Top 10 - January 7, 2022
9 hours ago
WHL update on COVID-19 protocols & postponement of eight WHL Regular Season games
9 hours ago
WHL Radio Show - January 7, 2022
13 hours ago
WHL announces postponement of seven WHL Regular Season games
1 day ago
WHL announces postponement of two WHL Regular Season games
1 day ago
8:22
McSweeney's WHL Player of the Month 1-on-1 - Bailey Peach
2 days ago