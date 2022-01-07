Americans deal for defenceman Friedt-Mohr from Oil Kings

The Tri-City Americans have acquired 18-year-old defenseman Chase Friedt-Mohr from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for an eighth-round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Friday afternoon. Friedt-Mohr appeared in eight games with the Oil Kings after being acquired from the Spokane Chiefs December 6, registering two goals.

“In our current situation with players out because of COVID-19 protocol and injuries, we felt it was necessary to add depth to our blue line,” said Americans general manager Bob Tory. “Having played in Spokane and Edmonton, Chase is an experienced defenseman who can step right into our lineup. He also has leadership capabilities as he was captain of the 2019-20 Prince Albert Mintos U18 team.”

“We welcome Chase to the Americans family,” Tory added.

Friedt-Mohr, who hails from Prince Albert, Sask., was originally selected in the fifth round of the 2018 WHL Draft by the Spokane Chiefs. In 23 career WHL appearances with Spokane and Edmonton, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound rearguard has amassed four points (3G-1A).

