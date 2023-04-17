Americans broadcaster Craig West steps down after 25 seasons on the mic

Kennewick, Wash. – The Tri-City Americans announced Monday that Vice President of Sponsorship Sales and Broadcasting Craig West has left the Americans to pursue other opportunities. West had served as the play-by-play voice of the Americans since 1998.

“We would like to thank Craig for his loyalty to the Americans over the past 25 seasons,” stated Americans governor and general manager Bob Tory. “We wish him all the best as he moves on to new endeavours.”

West, who hails from Los Angeles, Calif., reached a notable milestone of 2,500 WHL broadcasts during the 2021-22 regular season.

“It has truly been an honor to be a part of the Tri-City Americans family since 1998,” stated West. “I am grateful to the ownership group for allowing me to be a part of the organization. I have been blessed to work with such a committed office staff. I look forward to watching many more great seasons from the stands.”