June 4, 2022

Americans alumnus Price wins Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

tri-city americans whl alumni
Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl

Tri-City Americans alumnus Carey Price has been named the 2021-22 recipient of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The trophy is awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Price had knee surgery in the summer of 2021 that was expected to keep him sidelined 10-12 weeks, but he experienced setbacks in his recovery process and did not return to action until April 15, 2022.

The 34-year-old also entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in October for substance use.

“There’s obstacles in life that will always challenge you,” Price told NHL.com. “And I think having the ability to overcome those and keep things in perspective and keep moving forward is something that we should all be teaching our children and loved ones.”

“Over the course of a decade-plus, I’ve been very fortunate to be able to play this game at the level that I have been. Everyone who’s had extended careers in this league knows how difficult it is to stay here, and I’m just very thankful for every opportunity that I’ve gotten,” he added.

Price appeared in 217 WHL regular season and playoff games from 2002-07, all with the Americans.

He was named the recipient of the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy in 2007 as WHL Goaltender of the Year, winning the Canadian Hockey League Goaltender of the Year honours that same year.

Price also won a gold medal with Canada at the 2007 IIHF World Junior Championship and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

