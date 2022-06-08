Americans add veteran forward Belton in deal with Blazers

The Tri-City Americans have acquired 20-year-old forward Reese Belton from the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Wednesday afternoon.

Belton, who hails from Winnipeg, Man., collected 34 points (14G-20A) in 64 regular season games with the Blazers in 2021-22, notching five points (1G-4A) in 17 appearances during the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

“Reese is a power forward who put up good numbers in Kamloops last year,” stated Americans general manager Bob Tory. “He will add depth scoring and leadership to our lineup. He is a good skater and very good on the offensive cycle while playing a heavy game.”

Belton was originally selected by Kamloops in the fifth round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 118 regular season appearances, all with the Blazers, he has collected 45 points (20G-25A).

