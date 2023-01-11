Americans Add Ty Rimmer, Vanessa Hettinger to coaching staff

Kennewick, Wash. – Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced Wednesday that the team has added Ty Rimmer and Vanessa Hettinger to the coaching staff.

Rimmer, a former Americans goaltender, will become the team’s goaltending coach taking over from Eli Wilson who has professional responsibilities that necessitate he move on.

“I am honored by the opportunity to return to Tri-City in this new role,” said Rimmer. “I hope to use my recent playing experience and passion for coaching to assist our goalies in their development on and off the ice.”

Rimmer, who hails from Edmonton, Alta., played 46 games in net for the Americans in 2011-12, averaging 2.43 goals against and a .922 save percentage. He went on to play six seasons of professional hockey across North America and Europe before beginning his coaching career in 2020.

Hettinger will join Tri-City’s staff as the team’s power skating coach.

“Having worked with our team in the past, it’s great to bring Vanessa back into the fold,” stated Tory.

“I’m excited to return as a skating coach to the Americans,” said Hettinger. “I’m proud to be associated with such a professional organization and first-class staff to support the success of the next generation of players.”