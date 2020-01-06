MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 6, 2020

Americans acquire Lawson from the Oil Kings

Matthew Achtymichuk
This afternoon the Tri-City Americans strengthened their defensive depth making a trade with the Edmonton Oil Kings to acquire 18-year-old defenceman Aidan Lawson.

In exchange, the Oil Kings received a conditional eighth-round selection in the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

Lawson, the product of Providence, Utah, has spent the last three seasons with the Oil Kings, playing in 62 WHL regular season games registering seven points (1G-6A). Through 25 games in the 2019-2020 WHL Regular Season, Lawson has tallied five assists and has posted a plus-minus rating of plus-seven.

The 6-foot-4, 201-pound defenceman played his minor hockey in the Tier 1 Elite Hockey League (T1 EHL U16) where he registered 17 points (1G-16A) in 37 games in the 2017-18 season.

“We would like to thank Aidan for his contributions to the organization and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Oil Kings President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Kirt Hill.

The next game for the Americans is Friday, January 10 (7:05 p.m. PT) when the team will host it’s U.S. Division rivals, the Seattle Thunderbirds, at the Toyota Center.

 

