Americans acquire forward Ethan Ernst from Kelowna

The Tri-City Americans have acquired 19-year-old right winger Ethan Ernst from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The trade was announced by both Clubs Friday.

Ernst, a native of Weyburn, Sask., was selected by the Rockets in the third round of the 2017 WHL Draft. The 5-foot-11 and 172-pound forward has totaled seven goals and 18 assists through 122 WHL games played.

“Ethan adds depth and age to our forward unit,” said Americans general manager Bob Tory. “He missed last season with a wrist injury but showed potential in his 16- and 17-year-old seasons. We look forward to Ethan joining our team.”

“We wish Ethan all the best in the Tri-Cities,” said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton.

“I believe he will flourish with a fresh start. We never saw the real Ethan Ernst due to his injuries, so it is my hope that he does well,” Hamilton added.