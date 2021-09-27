MENU
September 27, 2021

Americans acquire defenceman Chudley from Chiefs

Larry Brunt

The Spokane Chiefs have traded defenceman Jordan Chudley to the Tri-City Americans for a ninth-round pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The teams announced the deal Monday.

“We’d like to thank Jordan for his time in Spokane. He was a great teammate and member of our organization,” said Chiefs general manager Scott Carter. “Unfortunately this was a casualty of the numbers game as we need to get our roster under the league’s overage player limit.”

“We wish Jordan all the best with the Americans. Once a Chief, always a Chief,” Carter added.

“With the number of injuries to our backend and the uncertain return-to-play dates for these players, it was necessary to add a veteran defenseman,” said Americans general manager Bob Tory.

Chudley, who hails from Souris, Man., played two seasons in Spokane, recording two assists and in 57 regular season games. Originally a fourth-round WHL Draft pick by the Kootenay ICE in 2016, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound rearguard has appeared in 91 career WHL contests, registering four points.

