Alumni Impact: Matt Dumba, Hockey Without Limits

Matt Dumba and the Hockey Diversity Alliance have made a commitment to inspire a new and diverse generation of hockey players and fans. The HDA’s mission is “eradicate systemic racism and intolerance in hockey,” by providing resources and support at the grassroots levels of the game.

The former Red Deer Rebel and Portland Winterhawk defensemen has followed through on his commitment to making change at the grassroots level of hockey. On February 27th, Dumba launched his Hockey Without Limits Camp in Minnesota. The camp gives roughly 120 youth players from The Herb Brooks Foundations, The Hendrickson Foundation, and the New Directions Youth Ministry the opportunity to work with coaches from Minnesota Hockey during hour long skills and development sessions.

The concept started for Dumba after returning from the NHL bubble, where he delivered a powerful speech before the NHL’s qualifying round of play started about eradicating not just racism in hockey but racism everywhere. He collaborated with the Minnesota Wild’s Community Relations and Partnerships Program as well as with Minnesota Hockey. The 2011 WHL Rookie of the Year added another trophy to his shelf, winning the NHL King Clancy Trophy; which is awarded to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice.

The Matt Dumba Hockey Without Limits Camp took place during at the outdoor Guidant John Rose MN Oval in Roseville, Minnesota as part of Hockey Day in Minnesota. Dumba unfortunately could not attend the event due to the Wilds game in Los Angeles but did promise all attendees he would connect with them after. He also gave each participant an autographed jersey and a memorable game scoring the OT winner with 0.3 seconds left in the game.