AHL’s Barracuda send Tristen Robins back to Saskatoon

When the puck drops for the 2020-21 WHL season, the Saskatoon Blades expect to have Tristen Robins back in the fold, after the prospect of the San Jose Sharks was re-assigned to the WHL from the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda on Sunday.

A second round selection (56th overall) of the Sharks in the 2020 NHL Draft, Robins saw action in two AHL games with the Sharks affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, this season.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound winger led the Blades in scoring during the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season, recording 73 points (33G-40A) in 62 appearances. Originally selected by the Regina Pats in the fourth round (76th overall) of the 2016 WHL Draft, Robins was traded to the Blades ahead of the 2018 WHL Trade Deadline. He has appeared in 134 career WHL regular season games, notching 99 points (42G-57A) along the way.

Robins and the Blades will join their East Division rivals in Regina when the WHL’s Hub Center begins on Friday, March 12.