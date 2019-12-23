Addison & Cozens add to Hurricanes’ World Juniors connections

The Western Hockey League will be represented by six players from five WHL member Clubs on Canada’s National Junior Team at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship. In the lead up to the start of the tournament on Thursday, December 26 in the Czech Republic, the WHL will be taking a look through the lens of those five teams and some of their past contributions to Canadian entries at the tournament. Today’s profile focuses on the Central Division’s Lethbridge Hurricanes.



Representing the Hurricanes on this year’s Canadian team are forward Dylan Cozens and Calen Addison. Two of the Hurricanes’ top point producers, they’ll no doubt factor into Canada’s offensive success in the Czech Republic.

A 5-foot-10, 180-pound product of Brandon, Man., Addison has become a reliable source on Lethbridge’s blue line since making his WHL debut in the 2015-16 WHL Regular Season. This season, he has 29 points (7G-22A) through 31 games, including four power-play goals and one game-winning goals. Overall, those totals rank him in a tie for third in WHL defensive scoring.

To date, the Pittsburgh Penguins prospect has appeared in 233 WHL regular season games, posting 192 points (38G-154A), including 10 power-play goals and one game-winning goal. Addison also has totalled 30 points (9G-21A) in 39 WHL playoff games.

The tournament will mark the 19-year-old Addison’s third international appearance with Canada since beginning his WHL career. Some good news for Canada is the Addison has wound up on the podium twice in both of his prior international appearances, winning gold at the 2017 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and earning silver at the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Shifting to the team’s forward group, Cozens will bring his dynamic offensive skills to Canada’s lineup once again. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound product of Whitehorse, Yukon hasn’t played a WHL game since December 7, 2019, but still finds himself fourth in WHL scoring with 46 points (20G-26A), including five power-play goals, two short-handed goals, and three game-winning goals.

The Buffalo Sabres prospect and recipient of the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year in 2018 has appeared in 158 WHL regular season games. Through that time, Cozens has amassed 184 points (77G-107A), including 22 power-play goals, four short-handed goals, and 11 game-winning goals. Part of Canada’s gold-medal winning squad at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, he has also represented Canada at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge as well as the 2019 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

Five connections to previous World Juniors



1. The most recent connection to the World Juniors came last year as the team’s head coach, Brent Kisio, served as an assistant coach on the team’s staff at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Kisio’s connections to international play go even further thanks to two trips to the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and a golden success with Canada at the 2017 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he coached Addison.

2. Before he was a key piece in the Hurricanes’ run to capture the WHL Championship in 1997, defenceman Chris Phillips played a part in two Canadian victories at the World Juniors in 1996 as well as 1997. At the 1996 edition of the tournament in New England, Canada’s commitment to defence was on display as they allowed just eight goals throughout the six games.

Canada claimed their 10th title at the international tournament in 1997, with Phillips recording a single assist in seven games. Having finished second in their pool, Canada tightened their defensive game in the Medal Round, allowing just four goals through their final three games. That year, the former Prince Albert Raider was also crowned as the WHL’s Defenceman of the Year.

3. After bringing up a defenceman who won double gold with Canada, it makes perfect sense to bring up a forward who won double gold as well. At the tail end of Canada’s five-peat in the late 2000s, Zach Boychuk played a role in the forward group of Canada’s victories 2008 and 2009.

Although he was held pointless in seven games during the 2008 edition of the tournament, the tournament’s last visit to the Czech Republic, he posted seven points (4G-3A) in six games at the 2009 World Juniors in Ottawa, Ont.

After the success of 2008’s tournament, he stepped up his game for the Hurricanes in the 2008 WHL Playoffs, leading all players with 13 goals through 18 games as the Hurricanes advanced to the 2008 Rogers WHL Championship Series before falling to the Spokane Chiefs.

4. The start of Canada’s five-peat at the World Juniors came at the end of Brent Seabrook’s WHL career. A standout defenceman for the Hurricanes, the future three-time Stanley Cup Champion represented Canada at the tournament in 2004 as well as 2005.

The experience in 2004 saw Seabrook collect a silver medal in Finland, posting three points (1G-2A) in six games. With the tournament returning to his home country and province in 2005, the Lower Mainland product performed aptly on the international stage in Vancouver. Through five games, Seabrook collected three assists as Canada began its run of five consecutive gold-medal finishes.

5. Though Canada hasn’t found the top of the podium in their three previous trips to Finland for the World Juniors, their venture in at the start of the 1990s proved fruitful with a Lethbridge Hurricane forward contributing to Canada’s success.

The 1989-90 WHL Regular Season was a strong one for Wes Walz, who racked up 140 points (54G-86A) in 56 games. His season also included trip to the World Juniors, where he posted five points (2G-3A) in seven games as Canada edged the Soviet Union in what was then a round-robin tournament.

Like the others, he’d return to the Hurricanes and wind up with monster playoff performances, posting 37 points (13G-24A) in 19 games as the Hurricanes lost in the WHL Championship Series to the Kamloops Blazers.