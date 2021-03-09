MENU
March 9, 2021

AccessNow TV is the exclusive TV broadcaster for the 2020-21 Regina Pats

regina pats WHL on Access7
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

Regina, Sask. – The Regina Pats kick off the Western Hockey League season this Friday, March 12, and fans can watch all of the action LIVE on AccessNow TV and the AccessNow TV App. Access and the WHL are committed to providing local hockey coverage throughout the province of Saskatchewan.

“We are thrilled to announce that AccessNow TV will be home to 22 Pats games this season,” said Tracey Mucha, Community Programming Manager at Access Communications. “We know that fans can’t wait to cheer on the Pats this season – and with the arrival of Connor Bedard, the first WHL player to receive exceptional player status, who can blame them? Bringing hockey fans and the community together – just another way AccessNow TV gives back to Saskatchewan.”

“We’re excited for another season of Pats hockey on AccessNow TV and are thankful for the support we continue to receive from Access Communications, particularly during this unprecedented season,” said Stacey Cattell, Pats Chief Operating Officer. “Access has been an excellent partner for both the Pats and the Western Hockey League over the years, and we can’t wait to drop the puck on another season of outstanding broadcasts on AccessNow TV.”

“The WHL is pleased to continue our broadcast partnership with Access Communications for the 2020-21 WHL season,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “Each season, Access provides outstanding coverage of our East Division WHL Clubs. With the unique 24-game season ahead of us and set to play out in the WHL Hub Center of Regina, WHL fans can once again look forward to enjoying exciting WHL action on Access, featuring the hometown Regina Pats.”

In February, the WHL announced that Regina would be the hub city for the WHL’s East Division, and all games will take place at the Regina Pats home arena, the Brandt Centre. The AccessNow TV broadcasts will showcase all seven of the WHL’s East Division teams, five of which are Saskatchewan-based clubs. The broadcasts will also feature Rod Pedersen and Darren Dupont’s talents on play-by-play and colour commentary.

AccessNow TV will air 22 of 24 games live for the Regina Pats this season. The official broadcast schedule for the 2021 Regina Pats season is as follows:

DATE                                        HOME              AWAY              Central Standard Time
Friday, March 12                       Regina              Prince Albert     8:00 P.M.
Tuesday, March 16                    Regina              Moose Jaw       8:00 P.M.
Wednesday, March 17              Swift Current    Regina              8:00 P.M.
Saturday, March 20                   Regina              Brandon           8:00 P.M.
Tuesday, March 23                    Winnipeg          Regina              8:00 P.M.
Thursday, March 25                  Prince Albert     Regina              4:00 P.M.
Friday, March 26                       Regina              Saskatoon         4:00 P.M.
Monday, March 29                    Regina              Swift Current    8:00 P.M.
Tuesday, March 30                    Moose Jaw       Regina              8:00 P.M.
Thursday, April 1                       Brandon           Regina              8:00 P.M.
Monday, April 5                        Regina              Moose Jaw       4:00 P.M.
Tuesday, April 6                        Swift Current    Regina              8:00 P.M.
Friday, April 9                           Regina              Brandon           4:00 P.M.
Monday, April 12                      Winnipeg          Regina              8:00 P.M.
Tuesday, April 13                      Regina              Prince Albert     8:00 P.M.
Thursday, April 15                     Saskatoon         Regina              4:00 P.M.
Sunday, April 18                        Prince Albert     Regina              8:00 P.M.
Tuesday, April 20                      Regina              Saskatoon         8:00 P.M.
Thursday, April 22                     Regina              Swift Current    8:00 P.M.
Friday, April 23                         Moose Jaw       Regina              8:00 P.M.
Sunday, April 25                        Brandon           Regina              8:00 P.M.
Tuesday, April 27                      Winnipeg          Regina              8:00 P.M.

Schedule subject to change. Check your local AccessNow TV channel listings for the most up-to-date program times, or visit myaccess.ca/accessnow/tv-shows/accessnowsports.

About Access Communications Co-operative
Access Communications Co-operative began serving customers in 1978 and has grown into one of Saskatchewan’s largest telecommunications companies. We deliver exceptional communications and entertainment services to over 235 communities and 170,000 square kilometres of rural areas across our province. As a community-owned, not-for-profit co-operative, our commitment to the community goes beyond providing internet, television, phone, and security services. We dedicate 100% of our earnings to improving the quality of life in the communities and rural areas where we live and do business, primarily through our AccessNow TV community channels, corporate initiatives and fundraising events, and our Children’s Fund charity. Visit myaccess.ca for more information.

About the Regina Pats
Named for the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, the Western Hockey League’s Regina Pats are the oldest major junior hockey franchise in the world. Since their founding in 1917, the Pats have won three Memorial Cup championships and compete in the WHL’s Eastern Division. To learn more about the Pats, call 306-337-1535 or visit www.reginapats.com.

About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

