AccessNow TV is the exclusive TV broadcaster for the 2020-21 Regina Pats

Regina, Sask. – The Regina Pats kick off the Western Hockey League season this Friday, March 12, and fans can watch all of the action LIVE on AccessNow TV and the AccessNow TV App. Access and the WHL are committed to providing local hockey coverage throughout the province of Saskatchewan.

“We are thrilled to announce that AccessNow TV will be home to 22 Pats games this season,” said Tracey Mucha, Community Programming Manager at Access Communications. “We know that fans can’t wait to cheer on the Pats this season – and with the arrival of Connor Bedard, the first WHL player to receive exceptional player status, who can blame them? Bringing hockey fans and the community together – just another way AccessNow TV gives back to Saskatchewan.”

“We’re excited for another season of Pats hockey on AccessNow TV and are thankful for the support we continue to receive from Access Communications, particularly during this unprecedented season,” said Stacey Cattell, Pats Chief Operating Officer. “Access has been an excellent partner for both the Pats and the Western Hockey League over the years, and we can’t wait to drop the puck on another season of outstanding broadcasts on AccessNow TV.”

“The WHL is pleased to continue our broadcast partnership with Access Communications for the 2020-21 WHL season,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “Each season, Access provides outstanding coverage of our East Division WHL Clubs. With the unique 24-game season ahead of us and set to play out in the WHL Hub Center of Regina, WHL fans can once again look forward to enjoying exciting WHL action on Access, featuring the hometown Regina Pats.”

In February, the WHL announced that Regina would be the hub city for the WHL’s East Division, and all games will take place at the Regina Pats home arena, the Brandt Centre. The AccessNow TV broadcasts will showcase all seven of the WHL’s East Division teams, five of which are Saskatchewan-based clubs. The broadcasts will also feature Rod Pedersen and Darren Dupont’s talents on play-by-play and colour commentary.

AccessNow TV will air 22 of 24 games live for the Regina Pats this season. The official broadcast schedule for the 2021 Regina Pats season is as follows:

DATE HOME AWAY Central Standard Time

Friday, March 12 Regina Prince Albert 8:00 P.M.

Tuesday, March 16 Regina Moose Jaw 8:00 P.M.

Wednesday, March 17 Swift Current Regina 8:00 P.M.

Saturday, March 20 Regina Brandon 8:00 P.M.

Tuesday, March 23 Winnipeg Regina 8:00 P.M.

Thursday, March 25 Prince Albert Regina 4:00 P.M.

Friday, March 26 Regina Saskatoon 4:00 P.M.

Monday, March 29 Regina Swift Current 8:00 P.M.

Tuesday, March 30 Moose Jaw Regina 8:00 P.M.

Thursday, April 1 Brandon Regina 8:00 P.M.

Monday, April 5 Regina Moose Jaw 4:00 P.M.

Tuesday, April 6 Swift Current Regina 8:00 P.M.

Friday, April 9 Regina Brandon 4:00 P.M.

Monday, April 12 Winnipeg Regina 8:00 P.M.

Tuesday, April 13 Regina Prince Albert 8:00 P.M.

Thursday, April 15 Saskatoon Regina 4:00 P.M.

Sunday, April 18 Prince Albert Regina 8:00 P.M.

Tuesday, April 20 Regina Saskatoon 8:00 P.M.

Thursday, April 22 Regina Swift Current 8:00 P.M.

Friday, April 23 Moose Jaw Regina 8:00 P.M.

Sunday, April 25 Brandon Regina 8:00 P.M.

Tuesday, April 27 Winnipeg Regina 8:00 P.M.

Schedule subject to change. Check your local AccessNow TV channel listings for the most up-to-date program times, or visit myaccess.ca/accessnow/tv-shows/accessnowsports.

About Access Communications Co-operative

Access Communications Co-operative began serving customers in 1978 and has grown into one of Saskatchewan’s largest telecommunications companies. We deliver exceptional communications and entertainment services to over 235 communities and 170,000 square kilometres of rural areas across our province. As a community-owned, not-for-profit co-operative, our commitment to the community goes beyond providing internet, television, phone, and security services. We dedicate 100% of our earnings to improving the quality of life in the communities and rural areas where we live and do business, primarily through our AccessNow TV community channels, corporate initiatives and fundraising events, and our Children’s Fund charity. Visit myaccess.ca for more information.

About the Regina Pats

Named for the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, the Western Hockey League’s Regina Pats are the oldest major junior hockey franchise in the world. Since their founding in 1917, the Pats have won three Memorial Cup championships and compete in the WHL’s Eastern Division. To learn more about the Pats, call 306-337-1535 or visit www.reginapats.com.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.