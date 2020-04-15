A look back at the WHL Bantam Draft

One week from today, all 22 WHL member Clubs will begin the process of selecting 2005-born players at the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft. For the Clubs, it will mean adding exciting young forwards, defencemen, and goaltenders to their pool of prospects for future runs at the Ed Chynoweth Cup. Within each Club, decades of combined experience around the game of hockey have led them to this moment. However, most of them have been in the same numerical position before. With that being said, let’s look back at the last time a team selected in or near the top position they’ll choose from next Wednesday.

1. Regina Pats – Colten Teubert (2005)

With a British Columbia product looking to be selected first overall at the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, it’s only fitting to return to the province for their only other first-overall selection. In 2005, the Regina Pats looked west and chose defenceman Colten Teubert with the top pick at the WHL Bantam Draft.

The White Rock, B.C. product would blossom into their captain throughout 263 WHL regular season games, collecting 113 points (32G-81A). He also appeared in 22 WHL playoff games, posting seven points (1G-6A). During his time manning the blue line for the Pats, Teubert represented Canada at the 2007 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, won a gold medal at the 2008 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, and earned silver at the 2009 and 2010 editions of the IIHF World Junior Championship.

2. Prince George Cougars – Tyler Bouck (1995)

2020 will mark the fourth time in their history that the Prince George Cougars have selected second overall after doing so in 2012, 1996, and 1995. Winding the clocks back to the 1995 WHL Bantam Draft, the Cougars used the second-overall selection on Albertan Tyler Bouck.

Throughout 197 WHL regular season games over five seasons, Bouck recorded 151 points (65G-86A). Adding 22 points (7G-15A) in 26 WHL playoff games, Bouck enjoyed a strong performance in the 2000 WHL Playoffs. He recorded 19 points (6G-13A) in 13 games that year as the Cougars progressed to the Western Conference Championship. Bouck also represented Canada at the 1999 and 2000 IIHF World Junior Championships, earning silver and bronze medals.

3. Moose Jaw Warriors – Chad Hinz (1994)

The Moose Jaw Warriors have only one previous third-overall selection in their history, but more than made it count. In 1994, they selected Saskatoon, Sask. product Chad Hinz at the WHL Bantam Draft.

Playing the entirety of his WHL career with the Warriors, Hinz would find great offensive success in his four seasons in the WHL. Missing just three regular season games during that span, Hinz totalled 332 points (121G-211A) in 285 WHL regular season games and added 27 points (8G-19A) in 27 WHL playoff games. Hinz’s final season in the WHL saw him record 117 points (42G-75A) in 71 games, ranking him fourth in league scoring and making him part of the Eastern Conference’s First All-Star Team.

4. Tri-City Americans – Eric Johansson (1997)

In the position of the fourth-overall selection, the Tri-City Americans have selected there once before in their history. At the 1997 WHL Bantam Draft, the chose forward Eric Johansson.

Throughout four full seasons with the Americans, Johansson tallied 266 points (112G-154A) in 262 WHL regular season games. He also added five points (2G-3A) in 15 WHL playoff games. Johansson’s most-productive season came in the 2001-02 campaign as he finished third in WHL scoring with 103 points (44G-59A) in 69 games. Adding to his impressive totals with the Americans, Johansson surpassed the 35-goal mark twice in his WHL career.

5. Saskatoon Blades – Rhett Warrener (1991)

Looking to add a key piece to their blue line at the 1991 WHL Bantam, the Saskatoon Blades looked to the southern part of their province, selecting Shaunavon’s Rhett Warrener with the fifth-overall selection.

Warrener turned out to be just what the Blades needed and provided a key role for them for three full seasons. After playing briefly with the 1991-92 Blades that advanced to the WHL Championship Series, he helped get them back to there in 1994, claiming the Eastern Division title along the way. Throughout 197 WHL regular season games, Warrener recorded 84 points (22G-62A) and added eight assists in 35 WHL playoff games.

6. Red Deer Rebels – Justin Mapletoft (1996)

With the sixth-overall choice this year, the Red Deer Rebels have hit on numerous opportunities in the same spot over recent years. They’ve taken the likes of Jake Leschyshyn, Adam Musil, and Brandon Sutter with the sixth pick throughout their history at the WHL Bantam Draft. However, their first time selecting sixth overall arguably stands up as their best as they selected Justin Mapletoft in that spot in 1996.

His final season in the WHL proved to be his best as he posted 120 points (43G-77A) in 70 games to win the WHL scoring race by a single point. In addition to winning the Bob Clarke Trophy as the WHL’s leading scorer, Mapletoft was named the recipient of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year. In addition to his individual success, Mapletoft helped the Rebels capture the WHL Championship and Memorial Cup that season. Overall, Mapletoft recorded 275 points (115G-160A) in 281 WHL regular season games and added 43 points (18G-25A) in 40 WHL playoff games.

7. Seattle Thunderbirds – Cole Simpson (2001)

The 2001 WHL Bantam Draft provided the Seattle Thunderbirds with their only seventh-overall selection to date. Using that pick, the Thunderbirds chose Tisdale, Sask. defenceman Cole Simpson.

As a 17-year-old, Simpson’s impact with the Thunderbirds was felt in the 2003 WHL Playoffs as he recorded assists in the first two games of his team’s five-game series win against the Cougars. His first point in the WHL Playoffs set up teammate Nate Thompson for the game-winning goal. Also playing for the Moose Jaw Warriors and Prince Albert Raiders during his WHL career, Simpson totalled 52 points (18G-34A) in 204 WHL regular season games. He also added nine assists in 32 WHL playoff games.

8. Kelowna Rockets – Scott Hannan (1994)

When they choose eight overall this year, the Kelowna Rockets are hoping they have similar success as they had back in 1994. With the eighth-overall selection in that year’s WHL Bantam Draft, the Tacoma Rockets chose Richmond, B.C. product Scott Hannan.

Hannan would tend to the Rockets’ blue line for four seasons, tallying 137 points (46G-91A) in 235 WHL regular season games. He’d also add 13 points (3G-10A) in 25 WHL playoff games. A member of the Western Conference First All-Star Team for the 1998-99 WHL Regular Season, Hannan posted double-digit goals from the blue line in each of his final three seasons.

9. Victoria Royals – Steven Hodges (2009)

As one of the youngest member Clubs in the WHL, the Victoria Royals made Steven Hodges their first and only ninth-overall selection to date during the 2009 WHL Bantam Draft when they were the Chilliwack Bruins.

A product of Yellowknife, Nwt., Hodges would suit up in 247 WHL regular season games for the Royals’ franchise, recording 157 points (75G-82A). He would add 20 points (6G-14A) in 22 WHL playoff games to provide a consistent scoring approach then. In the Royals’ first three seasons in Victoria, Hodges surpassed the 20-goal plateau in each of them. During his time with the Royals’ organization, Hodges represented Canada at the 2010 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, earning a bronze medal with Canada Pacific.

10. Vancouver Giants – Brendan Semchuk (2014)

Fortune smiled on the Vancouver Giants at the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft as the held the eighth and 10th-overall selections. The Giants added to their group of forwards with both selections, choosing Dawson Holt first and then selecting Brendan Semchuk with the second of their first-round choices.

A product of Kamloops, B.C., Semchuk made his debut the following season, playing in three games with the Giants. In his rookie season, Semchuk also saw action for Canada Red at the 2015 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Semchuk would then post a career-high 20 points (8G-12A) in 63 games during the 2016-17 WHL Regular Season, his second season with the Giants. Capping off his WHL career with the Edmonton Oil Kings and Kootenay ICE, Semchuk recorded 53 points (23G-30A) in 158 WHL regular season games.

11. Medicine Hat Tigers – Denny Johnston (1997)

The Medicine Hat Tigers have made two 11th-overall selections in their storied history. While they can watch their most recent of the two in Cole Sillinger on their roster currently, their first came at the 1997 WHL Bantam Draft with forward Denny Johnston.

Johnston made an immediate impact as a rookie, tallying 33 points (9G-24A) in 65 games during the 1998-99 WHL Regular Season. Also playing for the Cougars and Blades during his WHL career, Johnston appeared in 300 WHL regular season games, tallying 145 points (51G-94A). In 13 WHL playoff games, he added six points (3G-3A) before utilizing his WHL Scholarship at the University of New Brunswick and winning a national championship in 2007.

12. Calgary Hitmen – Brett Sonne (2004) (Selected 13th overall)

While the Hitmen have made a 12th-overall selection before, back in 1998, Brett Sonne was taken 13th overall in the 2004 WHL Bantam Draft and helped the Hitmen capture two Central Division titles.

The 2008-09 WHL Regular Season was Sonne’s best by far as he recorded 100 points (48G-52A) in 62 games to capture Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year. That brought his WHL career total to 171 points (89G-82A) in 232 WHL regular season games, all with the Hitmen. During the 2008-09 season, Sonne aided Canada to a gold medal at the 2009 IIHF World Junior Championship.

13. Brandon Wheat Kings – Tim Konsorada (1999)

At the 1999 WHL Bantam Draft, the Brandon Wheat Kings were given the second opportunity to select 13th overall after facing a similar pick in 1994. The Wheat Kings opted to choose Albertan forward Tim Konsorada, paving the way for future success for the Wheaties.

Konsorada spent his entire WHL career with the Wheat Kings, serving as captain for his final two seasons. His final season proved to be his best as he tallied 87 points (29G-58A) in 71 games during the 2004-05 WHL Regular Season. During his time with the club, the Wheat Kings captured three division titles and reached the WHL Championship Series in 2005. For his WHL career, Konsorada tallied 249 points (81G-168A) in 311 WHL regular season games. He also appeared in 72 WHL playoff games, recording 54 points (14G-40A).

14. Winnipeg ICE – Sam Reinhart (2010) (Selected 15th overall)

Though they have yet to make a selection at spot 14th in their history at the WHL Bantam Draft, the ICE organization did make the 15th choice in 2010. With that pick, they selected future captain Sam Reinhart.

In addition to earning a WHL Championship in 2011 with the ICE, Reinhart captured the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year in 2012. He was named the recipient of the Brad Hornung Trophy for the WHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year and captured the honours at the Canadian Hockey League level as well in 2014. During that season, he was also named the recipient of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year. In 250 WHL regular season games with the ICE, Reinhardt collected 319 points (120G-199A). He also had 35 points (13G-22A) in 36 WHL playoff games.



15. Prince Albert Raiders – Kaleb Toth (1992) (Selected 16th overall)

At the 1992 WHL Bantam Draft, the Prince Albert Raiders looked to the province of Alberta to improve their forward ranks. Holding the 16th-overall selection, the Raiders settled on Calgary, Alta. product Kaleb Toth.

Toth’s WHL career would feature three-straight 25-plus goal seasons. In 259 WHL regular season games between the Raiders, Moose Jaw Warriors, and Lethbridge Hurricanes, Toth amassed 176 points (96G-80A). He also added 16 points (10G-6A) in 22 WHL playoff games. Toth would go on to become one of the most prolific scorers in the National Lacrosse League, playing with the Toronto Rock and hometown Calgary Roughnecks.



16. Lethbridge Hurricanes – Stuart Skinner (2013) (Selected 17th overall)

The first-ever 16th-overall selection in the history of the Lethbridge Hurricanes, the Club continues to watch Noah Boyko’s development after his second season in the WHL. Looking back to the 2013 WHL Bantam Draft in the meantime, the Hurricanes selected an integral part of their roster by taking goaltender Stuart Skinner with the 17th-overall selection.

A product of Edmonton, Alta., Skinner quickly became the team’s go-to option between the pipes. Playing in 207 WHL regular season games, the last 25 of those with the Swift Current Broncos, Skinner held a 104-72-9-6 record, 3.22 goals-against average, 0.908 save percentage, and 12 shutouts. In 50 WHL playoff games, Skinner sported a 27-18-5-0 record, 2.66 GAA, 0.922 SV%, and six shutouts. Skinner capped off his WHL career in the spring of 2018, winning a WHL Championship with the Broncos.



18. Spokane Chiefs – Joe Cardarelli (1992)

At the 1992 WHL Bantam Draft, the Spokane Chiefs faced a similar predicament that they do now in 2020, holding the 18th-overall selection. In that year, the pick was the second selection of the second round and the Chiefs opted to select forward Joe Cardarelli.

A standout in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland, Cardarelli would serve as one of the team’s strong offensive contributors in the mid-1990s. During his time in eastern Washington, Cardarelli helped the Chiefs capture a U.S. Division title as they advanced to the 1996 WHL Championship Series. Cardarelli appeared in 232 WHL regular season games, posting 182 points (93G-89A). In 38 WHL playoff games, he recorded 24 points (14G-10A).

19. Kamloops Blazers – Quinn Benjafield (2013)

The 2013 WHL Bantam Draft will go down in Kamloops Blazers history as one of their most successful from the past decade. That draft began for the Blazers at the 19th-overall pick, which they used to select British Columbia product Quinn Benjafield.

A steady offensive presence, Benjafield tallied 181 points (66G-115A) in 315 WHL regular season games, playing 261 of those with the Blazers. Finishing his WHL career with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the 2018-19 WHL Regular Season, Benjafield recorded a career-high 54 points (15G-39A) in 54 games. In 29 WHL playoff games, Benjafield added 20 points (7G-13A).



20. Edmonton Oil Kings – Kobe Mohr (2014)

In their short history at the WHL Bantam Draft, the Edmonton Oil Kings have selected 20th-overall twice. While they continue to watch the rise of defenceman Keagan Slaney from 2018, their 2014 selection yielded forward Kobe Mohr.

A product of Lloydminster, Alta., Mohr played three full seasons for the Oil Kings in the mid-to-late 2010s. Traded to the Kamloops Blazers for the 2018-19 WHL Regular Season, Mohr holds the honour of scoring the game-winning goal in the 2019 tie-breaker game to put the Blazers into the 2019 WHL Playoffs. Appearing for the Oil Kings, Blazers, Rockets, and Warriors, Mohr totalled 101 points (35G-66A) in 265 WHL regular season games. He also added a single assist in five WHL playoff games.



21. Swift Current Broncos – Nathan Smith (1997) (Selected 15th overall)

Picking with the 21st-overall selection for the second time in as many years, the Swift Current Broncos are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Tyson Jugnauth to the team in the near future as well as this year’s selection down the road. Reflecting on past drafts, the Broncos found success with Nathan Smith at the 15th-overall selection at the 1997 WHL Bantam Draft.

Playing four seasons with the Swift Current Broncos, Smith helped the Broncos achieve back-to-back East Division titles in 2000 and 2001. Throughout 231 WHL regular season games, he recorded 212 points (76G-136A). He also recorded 23 points (8G-15A) in 43 WHL playoff games.

23. Portland Winterhawks – Tyler Wotherspoon (2008)

The Portland Winterhawks may not have known it then, but they helped solidify their WHL Championship aspirations in 2013 at the 2008 WHL Bantam Draft. After selecting Ty Rattie second overall, the Winterhawks used the 23rd-overall selection on defenceman Tyler Wotherspoon.

Wotherspoon would prove essential in the team’s return to dominance in the early 2010s, recording 82 points (17G-65A) in 239 WHL regular season games. His most productive season came during the team’s 57-win campaign in the 2012-13 WHL Regular Season as he recorded 37 points (7G-30A) in 61 games en route to capturing the WHL Championship. Wotherspoon added 21 points (6G-15A) in 65 WHL playoff games. During his time with the Winterhawks, he represented Canada at the 2009 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge as well as the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship.

81. Everett Silvertips – Leland Irving (2003)

The Everett Silvertips identification of talent, regardless of the round, has been commendable since they first walked onto the floor at the 2003 WHL Bantam Draft. That year, the Silvertips held the 81st-overall selection and used it on goaltender Leland Irving.

With that pick, the Silvertips found their starting goaltender for the mid-to-late 2000s. Irving’s best season came during the 2006-07 WHL Regular Season when he posted a 34-9-1-2 record, 1.86 GAA, 0.929 SV%, and 11 shutouts. Irving also won a gold medal with Canada at the 2007 IIHF World Junior Championship and was named to the Western Conference Second All-Star team. For his WHL career, the Swan Hills, Alta. product appeared in 195 WHL regular season games with the Silvertips, sporting a 107-62-3-8 with a 2.05 GAA, 0.925 SV%, and 21 shutouts.