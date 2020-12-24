A 2020 Christmas message from the Vancouver Giants

First off, above all else, the Vancouver Giants hope that all of you are in good health and positive spirits, despite these ongoing challenges. We wanted to let you know that we are thinking of you and that we are thankful for you.

As 2021 approaches, we want to stress that we, in conjunction with the 21 other WHL franchises, are working with government and health officials to safely and successfully begin the 2020-21 season. Your patience, understanding and support over the past eight-plus months has been greatly appreciated.

We miss our players and the energy they bring to the ice, the classroom and the community. We miss the emotion of a dramatic win on home ice, and the joy of stealing two points from a rival on the road. We miss our post-game skates, pre-game meals in the banquet hall, themed jerseys, teddy bear toss games, and the knowledge and enthusiasm from the best fans in the Western Hockey League. We miss game days. We miss the daily interactions with our sponsors and community supporters which have helped create and maintain some of the greatest moments and memories in the history of our franchise.

We are comforted by the fact that there will come a time when we can gather together again. There will be overtime winners, 50-50 draws, autographs from your favourite players, jersey auctions, car giveaways, and perhaps most importantly, there will be future memories created from time spent with your family, friends and colleagues while watching the Vancouver Giants play hockey.

Wishing you all the very best in health and safety during the holiday season,

The Vancouver Giants Hockey Club