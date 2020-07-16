79 WHL Alumni invited to NHL Western Conference Return to Play rosters
A total of 79 Western Hockey League Alumni have been invited to the NHL’s Western Conference teams’ Training Camps. As a part of the NHL’s Phase 3 team Training Camps that launched on July 13, members of the Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets were able to begin full-team practices in preparation for the NHL’s Phase 4 Return to Play. The Western Conference teams are scheduled to travel July 26th to Edmonton, Alta. to begin Phase 4 with the Stanley Cup Qualifiers starting August 1.
The Western Conference total includes representatives from all 22 WHL-member Clubs with all 12 playoff-bound teams represented by at least three WHL Alumni. Led by alternate captains Mark Stone (Brandon Wheat Kings) and Deryk Engelland (Moose Jaw Warriors), the Vegas Golden Knights boast the most WHL Alumni, with 12 players, out of the Western Conference teams in the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifier.
Below is a full list of WHL Alumni in the Western Conference 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers with teams listed in alphabetical order. Players are listed by name, position and by the last WHL team they played for.
Arizona Coyotes (4):
Brayden Burke, F — Moose Jaw Warriors / Lethbridge Hurricanes / Red Deer Rebels
Michael Grabner, F — Spokane Chiefs
Darcy Kuemper, G — Red Deer Rebels / Spokane Chiefs
Adin Hill, G — Portland Winterhawks
Calgary Flames (9):
Mikael Backlund, F — Kelowna Rockets
Byron Froese, F — Red Deer Rebels / Everett Silvertips
Milan Lucic, F — Vancouver Giants
Derek Ryan, F — Spokane Chiefs
Matthew Phillips, F — Victoria Royals
Glenn Gawdin, F — Swift Current Broncos
Michael Stone, D — Calgary Hitmen
Juuso Valimaki, D — Tri-City Americans
Dillon Dube, D — Kelowna Rockets
Chicago Blackhawks (6):
Kirby Dach, F — Saskatoon Blades
John Quenneville, F — Brandon Wheat Kings
Brandon Hagel, F — Red Deer Rebels
Reese Johnson, F — Red Deer Rebels
Duncan Keith, D — Kelowna Rockets
Brent Seabrook, D — Lethbridge Hurricanes
Colorado Avalanche (3):
Matt Calvert, F — Brandon Wheat Kings
Bowen Byram, D — Vancouver Giants
Kevin Connauton, D – Vancouver Giants
Dallas Stars (6):
Jamie Benn, F — Kelowna Rockets
Blake Comeau, F — Kelowna Rockets
Justin Dowling, F — Swift Current Broncos
Dillon Heatherington, D — Swift Current Broncos
Landon Bow, G — Seattle Thunderbirds / Swift Current Broncos
Anton Khudobin, G — Saskatoon Blades
Edmonton Oilers (10):
Leon Draisaitl, F — Kelowna Rockets / Prince Albert Raiders
Jujhar Khaira, F — Everett Silvertips
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, F — Red Deer Rebels
Tyler Benson, F — Vancouver Giants
Tyler Ennis, F — Medicine Hat Tigers
Kailer Yamamoto, F — Spokane Chiefs
Caleb Jones, D — Portland Winterhawks
Ethan Bear, D — Seattle Thunderbirds
Kris Russell, D — Medicine Hat Tigers
Stuart Skinner, G — Swift Current Broncos / Lethbridge Hurricanes
Minnesota Wild (6):
Victor Rask, F — Calgary Hitmen
Calen Addison, D — Lethbridge Hurricanes
Matt Dumba, D — Portland Winterhawks / Red Deer Rebels
Brennan Menell, — Lethbridge Hurricanes / Vancouver Giants
Jared Spurgeon, D — Spokane Chiefs
Devan Dubnyk, G — Kamloops Blazers
Nashville Predators (4):
Ryan Johansen, F — Portland Winterhawks
Colton Sissons, F — Kelowna Rockets
Dan Hamhuis, D — Prince George Cougars
Connor Ingram, G — Kamloops Blazers
St. Louis Blues (4):
Troy Brouwer, F – Moose Jaw Warriors
Brayden Schenn, F — Saskatoon Blades / Brandon Wheat Kings
Derrick Pouliot, D – Portland Winterhawks
Joel Hofer, G – Portland Winterhawks
Vancouver Canucks (7):
Micheal Ferland, F — Brandon Wheat Kings / Saskatoon Blades
Kole Lind, F — Kelowna Rockets
Brandon Sutter, F — Red Deer Rebels
Jake Virtanen, F — Calgary Hitmen
Alexander Edler, D — Kelowna Rockets
Tyler Myers, D — Kelowna Rockets
Ashton Sautner, D — Edmonton Oil Kings
Vegas Golden Knights (12):
Reid Duke, F — Brandon Wheat Kings / Lethbridge Hurricanes
Keegan Kolesar, F — Seattle Thunderbirds
Peyton Krebs, F — Winnipeg ICE
Gage Quinney, F — Kamloops Blazers / Kelowna Rockets / Prince Albert Raiders
Ryan Reaves, F — Brandon Wheat Kings
Chandler Stephenson, F — Regina Pats
Mark Stone, F — Brandon Wheat Kings
Dylan Coghlan, D — Tri-City Americans
Deryk Engelland, D — Moose Jaw Warriors
Nick Holden, D — Chilliwack Bruins
Brayden McNabb, D — Kootenay ICE
Shea Theodore, D — Seattle Thunderbirds
Winnipeg Jets (8):
Adam Lowry, F — Swift Current Broncos
Cody Eakin, F — Kootenay ICE / Swift Current Broncos
Jansen Harkins, F — Prince George Cougars
Josh Morrissey, D — Kelowna Rockets / Prince Albert Raiders
Luca Sbisa, D — Portland Winterhawks / Lethbridge Hurricanes
Nelson Nogier, D — Red Deer Rebels / Saskatoon Blades
Eric Comrie, G — Tri-City Americans
Laurent Brossoit, G — Edmonton Oil Kings