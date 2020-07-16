79 WHL Alumni invited to NHL Western Conference Return to Play rosters

A total of 79 Western Hockey League Alumni have been invited to the NHL’s Western Conference teams’ Training Camps. As a part of the NHL’s Phase 3 team Training Camps that launched on July 13, members of the Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets were able to begin full-team practices in preparation for the NHL’s Phase 4 Return to Play. The Western Conference teams are scheduled to travel July 26th to Edmonton, Alta. to begin Phase 4 with the Stanley Cup Qualifiers starting August 1.

The Western Conference total includes representatives from all 22 WHL-member Clubs with all 12 playoff-bound teams represented by at least three WHL Alumni. Led by alternate captains Mark Stone (Brandon Wheat Kings) and Deryk Engelland (Moose Jaw Warriors), the Vegas Golden Knights boast the most WHL Alumni, with 12 players, out of the Western Conference teams in the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifier.

Below is a full list of WHL Alumni in the Western Conference 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers with teams listed in alphabetical order. Players are listed by name, position and by the last WHL team they played for.

Arizona Coyotes (4):

Brayden Burke, F — Moose Jaw Warriors / Lethbridge Hurricanes / Red Deer Rebels

Michael Grabner, F — Spokane Chiefs

Darcy Kuemper, G — Red Deer Rebels / Spokane Chiefs

Adin Hill, G — Portland Winterhawks

Calgary Flames (9):

Mikael Backlund, F — Kelowna Rockets

Byron Froese, F — Red Deer Rebels / Everett Silvertips

Milan Lucic, F — Vancouver Giants

Derek Ryan, F — Spokane Chiefs

Matthew Phillips, F — Victoria Royals

Glenn Gawdin, F — Swift Current Broncos

Michael Stone, D — Calgary Hitmen

Juuso Valimaki, D — Tri-City Americans

Dillon Dube, D — Kelowna Rockets

Chicago Blackhawks (6):

Kirby Dach, F — Saskatoon Blades

John Quenneville, F — Brandon Wheat Kings

Brandon Hagel, F — Red Deer Rebels

Reese Johnson, F — Red Deer Rebels

Duncan Keith, D — Kelowna Rockets

Brent Seabrook, D — Lethbridge Hurricanes

Colorado Avalanche (3):

Matt Calvert, F — Brandon Wheat Kings

Bowen Byram, D — Vancouver Giants

Kevin Connauton, D – Vancouver Giants

Dallas Stars (6):

Jamie Benn, F — Kelowna Rockets

Blake Comeau, F — Kelowna Rockets

Justin Dowling, F — Swift Current Broncos

Dillon Heatherington, D — Swift Current Broncos

Landon Bow, G — Seattle Thunderbirds / Swift Current Broncos

Anton Khudobin, G — Saskatoon Blades

Edmonton Oilers (10):

Leon Draisaitl, F — Kelowna Rockets / Prince Albert Raiders

Jujhar Khaira, F — Everett Silvertips

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, F — Red Deer Rebels

Tyler Benson, F — Vancouver Giants

Tyler Ennis, F — Medicine Hat Tigers

Kailer Yamamoto, F — Spokane Chiefs

Caleb Jones, D — Portland Winterhawks

Ethan Bear, D — Seattle Thunderbirds

Kris Russell, D — Medicine Hat Tigers

Stuart Skinner, G — Swift Current Broncos / Lethbridge Hurricanes

Minnesota Wild (6):

Victor Rask, F — Calgary Hitmen

Calen Addison, D — Lethbridge Hurricanes

Matt Dumba, D — Portland Winterhawks / Red Deer Rebels

Brennan Menell, — Lethbridge Hurricanes / Vancouver Giants

Jared Spurgeon, D — Spokane Chiefs

Devan Dubnyk, G — Kamloops Blazers

Nashville Predators (4):

Ryan Johansen, F — Portland Winterhawks

Colton Sissons, F — Kelowna Rockets

Dan Hamhuis, D — Prince George Cougars

Connor Ingram, G — Kamloops Blazers

St. Louis Blues (4):

Troy Brouwer, F – Moose Jaw Warriors

Brayden Schenn, F — Saskatoon Blades / Brandon Wheat Kings

Derrick Pouliot, D – Portland Winterhawks

Joel Hofer, G – Portland Winterhawks

Vancouver Canucks (7):

Micheal Ferland, F — Brandon Wheat Kings / Saskatoon Blades

Kole Lind, F — Kelowna Rockets

Brandon Sutter, F — Red Deer Rebels

Jake Virtanen, F — Calgary Hitmen

Alexander Edler, D — Kelowna Rockets

Tyler Myers, D — Kelowna Rockets

Ashton Sautner, D — Edmonton Oil Kings

Vegas Golden Knights (12):

Reid Duke, F — Brandon Wheat Kings / Lethbridge Hurricanes

Keegan Kolesar, F — Seattle Thunderbirds

Peyton Krebs, F — Winnipeg ICE

Gage Quinney, F — Kamloops Blazers / Kelowna Rockets / Prince Albert Raiders

Ryan Reaves, F — Brandon Wheat Kings

Chandler Stephenson, F — Regina Pats

Mark Stone, F — Brandon Wheat Kings

Dylan Coghlan, D — Tri-City Americans

Deryk Engelland, D — Moose Jaw Warriors

Nick Holden, D — Chilliwack Bruins

Brayden McNabb, D — Kootenay ICE

Shea Theodore, D — Seattle Thunderbirds

Winnipeg Jets (8):

Adam Lowry, F — Swift Current Broncos

Cody Eakin, F — Kootenay ICE / Swift Current Broncos

Jansen Harkins, F — Prince George Cougars

Josh Morrissey, D — Kelowna Rockets / Prince Albert Raiders

Luca Sbisa, D — Portland Winterhawks / Lethbridge Hurricanes

Nelson Nogier, D — Red Deer Rebels / Saskatoon Blades

Eric Comrie, G — Tri-City Americans

Laurent Brossoit, G — Edmonton Oil Kings