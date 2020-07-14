62 WHL Alumni invited to NHL Eastern Conference Return to Play rosters

A total of 62 Western Hockey League Alumni have been invited to the NHL’s Eastern Conference teams’ Training Camps. As a part of the NHL’s Phase 3 team Training Camps that launched on July 13, members of the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers, Montreal Canadians, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals were able to begin full-team practices in preparation for the NHL’s Phase 4 Return to Play. The Eastern Conference teams are scheduled to travel July 26th to Toronto, Ont. to begin Phase 4 with the Stanley Cup Qualifiers starting August 1.

The Eastern Conference total includes representatives from 20 WHL member Clubs with all 12 playoff-bound teams represented by at least two WHL Alumni. Led by captain Shea Weber (Kelowna Rockets), the Montreal Canadians boast the most WHL Alumni, with nine players, out of the Eastern Conference teams in the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifier.

Below is a full list of WHL Alumni in the Eastern Conference 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers with teams listed in alphabetical order. Players are listed by name, position and by the last WHL team they played for.

Eastern Conference:

Boston Bruins (3):

Jake DeBrusk, F – Red Deer Rebels / Swift Current Broncos

Brandon Carlo, D — Tri-City Americans

Zdeno Chara, D — Prince George Cougars

Carolina Hurricanes (7):

Morgan Geekie, F — Tri-City Americans

Jake Bean, D — Tri-City Americans / Calgary Hitmen

Jordan Martinook, F — Vancouver Giants

Nino Niederreiter, F — Portland Winterhawks

Joel Edmundson, D — Kamloops Blazers / Moose Jaw Warriors

Haydn Fleury, D — Red Deer Rebels

James Reimer, G — Red Deer Rebels

Columbus Blue Jackets (3):

Oliver Bjorkstrand, F — Portland Winterhawks

Seth Jones, D — Portland Winterhawks

Ryan Murray, D — Everett Silvertips

Florida Panthers (5):

Brett Connolly, F — Prince George Cougars

Dryden Hunt, F — Moose Jaw Warriors / Medicine Hat Tigers / Regina Pats

Colton Sceviour, F — Lethbridge Hurricanes / Portland Winterhawks

Mark Pysyk, D — Edmonton Oil Kings

Chris Driedger, G — Calgary Hitmen

Montreal Canadiens (9):

Brendan Gallagher, F — Vancouver Giants

Jordan Weal, F — Regina Pats

Dale Weise, F — Swift Current Broncos

Josh Brook, D — Moose Jaw Warriors

Cale Fleury, D — Regina Pats / Kootenay ICE

Noah Juulsen, D — Everett Silvertips

Brett Kulak, D — Vancouver Giants

Shea Weber, D — Kelowna Rockets

Carey Price, G — Tri-City Americans

New York Islanders (7):

Mathew Barzal, F — Seattle Thunderbirds

Kieffer Bellows, F – Portland Winterhawks

Jordan Eberle, F — Regina Pats

Andrew Ladd, F — Calgary Hitmen

Johnny Boychuk, D — Moose Jaw Warriors / Calgary Hitmen

Thomas Hickey, D — Seattle Thunderbirds

Ryan Pulock, D — Brandon Wheat Kings

New York Rangers (2):

Brett Howden, F — Moose Jaw Warriors

Libor Hajek, D — Regina Pats / Saskatoon Blades

Philadelphia Flyers (8):

Tyler Pitlick, F — Medicine Hat Tigers

Carsen Twarynski, F — Kelowna Rockets / Calgary Hitmen

Nate Thompson, F — Seattle Thunderbirds

Ivan Provorov, D — Brandon Wheat Kings

Travis Sanheim, D — Calgary Hitmen

Tyler Wotherspoon, D — Portland Winterhawks

Egor Zamula, D — Calgary Hitmen

Carter Hart, G — Everett Silvertips

Pittsburgh Penguins (2):

Patrick Marleau, F — Seattle Thunderbirds

Tristan Jarry, G — Edmonton Oil Kings

Tampa Bay Lightning (5):

Tyler Johnson, F — Spokane Chiefs

Brayden Point, F — Moose Jaw Warriors

Cal Foote, D — Kelowna Rockets

Luke Schenn, D — Kelowna Rockets

Braydon Coburn, D — Portland Winterhawks

Toronto Maple Leafs (4):

Tyson Barrie, D — Kelowna Rockets

Martin Marincin, D — Regina Pats / Prince George Cougars

Morgan Rielly, D — Moose Jaw Warriors

Adam Brooks, C — Regina Pats

Washington Capitals (7):

Beck Malenstyn, F — Swift Current Broncos / Calgary Hitmen

Garrett Pilon, F — Everett Silvertips / Kamloops Blazers

Alexander Alexeyev, D — Red Deer Rebels

Brenden Dillon, D — Seattle Thunderbirds

Radko Gudas, D — Everett Silvertips

Tyler Lewington, D — Medicine Hat Tigers

Braden Holtby, G — Saskatoon Blades