57 WHL players named to NHL Central Scouting final rankings

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is proud to announce 57 WHL players have been named to NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings for the 2021 NHL Draft.

Four WHL players sit among the top 19 North American skaters, while five WHL netminders are ranked inside the top 15 North American goaltenders. Ranked fifth among North American skaters, forward Dylan Guenther (Edmonton Oil Kings / Edmonton, Alta.) is the top-ranked WHL skater while his teammate Sebastian Cossa (Edmonton Oil Kings / Fort McMurray, Alta.) is the top-ranked North American goaltender.

WHL skaters joining Guenther inside the top 19 of North American skaters include forward Cole Sillinger (10th – Medicine Hat Tigers / Regina, Sask.), defenceman Carson Lambos (11th – Winnipeg ICE / Winnipeg, Man.) and forward Colton Dach (19th – Saskatoon Blades / Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.).

The WHL netminders featured in the top 15 of North American goaltenders include Cossa, Carter Serhyenko (Ninth – Prince Albert Raiders / Saskatoon, Sask.), Thomas Milic (10th – Seattle Thunderbirds / Coquitlam, B.C.), Talyn Boyko (12th – Tri-City Americans / Drumheller, Alta.) and Braden Holt (15th – Everett Silvertips / Bozeman, Mont.).

The Brandon Wheat Kings, Edmonton Oil Kings, Portland Winterhawks and Seattle Thunderbirds have the most players represented on the final rankings with five players each. The Moose Jaw Warriors and Winnipeg ICE each have four players listed. Overall, 18 WHL member Clubs have two or more players on the rankings and 21 WHL member Clubs are represented with at least one player on the final list.

In all, 29 forwards, 19 defencemen, and nine goaltenders from the WHL are included in the rankings.

2021 NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING FINAL RANKINGS – WHL PLAYERS

North American Skaters

PTW Last Name First Name Team Height Weight Position 5 Guenther Dylan Edmonton 6’2” 175 RW 10 Sillinger Cole Medicine Hat 6’0” 197 C 11 Lambos Carson Winnipeg 6’1” 197 D 19 Dach Colton Saskatoon 6’4” 196 C 31 Stankoven Logan Kamloops 5’8” 170 C 34 Korczak Ryder Moose Jaw 5’11” 174 C 36 Roulette Conner Seattle 5’11” 180 LW 40 Allan Nolan Prince Albert 6’2” 195 D 45 Zellweger Olen Everett 5’9” 175 D 51 Alarie Eric Moose Jaw 6’1” 197 LW 59 Tschigerl Sean Calgary 6’0” 189 LW 60 Ostapchuk Zack Vancouver 6’3” 205 C 61 Chiasson Jake Brandon 6’2” 165 C 63 Grubbe Jayden Red Deer 6’2” 200 C 71 Iorio Vincent Brandon 6’3” 191 D 77 Hanzel Jeremy Seattle 6’1” 185 D 86 Knak Simon Portland 6’1” 194 LW 88 Jordan Cole Moose Jaw 6’0” 173 D 90 Wong Trevor Kelowna 5’8” 154 LW 92 Samson Ethan Prince George 6’1” 180 D 93 Masters Kyle Red Deer 6’1” 175 D 102 Bankier Caedan Kamloops 6’2” 190 C 105 Pederson Owen Winnipeg 6’3” 205 C 111 O’Brien Jack Portland 6’1” 170 C 117 Sward Graham Spokane 6’2” 180 D 133 Luypen Jalen Edmonton 5’10” 155 C 141 McCleary Ryan Portland 6’2” 180 D 142 Krebs Dru Medicine Hat 5’11” 182 D 145 Lajoie Marc Tri-City 6’5” 226 D 149 Latimer Carson Edmonton 6’1” 181 RW 151 Ciona Lucas Seattle 6’3” 210 LW 160 Swetlikoff Blake Spokane 5’11” 177 LW 161 Kozak Tyson Portland 5’11” 173 C 162 Milne Michael Winnipeg 5’11” 185 LW 165 Galloway Tyson Calgary 6’3” 220 D 166 Pillar Josh Kamloops 6’0” 178 RW 168 Kosior Landon Prince Albert 5’11” 190 D 190 Stringer Zack Lethbridge 6’0” 155 LW 191 Ginnell Riley Brandon 6’4” 181 LW 192 Evans Ryker Regina 5’11” 189 D 197 Ritchie Nolan Brandon 5’8” 172 C 198 Peters Ethan Edmonton 6’2” 172 D 212 Klassen Gabe Portland 5’9” 162 C 219 Laroque Gannon Victoria 6’2” 200 D 223 Wanner Maximus Moose Jaw 6’3” 185 D LV Bentham Nolan Victoria 6’3” 200 D LV Brook Jakob Regina 6’2″ 195 RW LV Uchacz Kai Seattle 6’1″ 195 C

North American Goaltenders

PTW Last Name First Name Team Height Weight Position 1 Cossa Sebastian Edmonton 6’6” 210 G 9 Serhyenko Carter Prince Albert 6’4” 193 G 10 Milic Thomas Seattle 6’0” 170 G 12 Boyko Talyn Tri-City 6’7” 196 G 15 Holt Braden Everett 6’2” 160 G 18 Gauthier Taylor Prince George 6’1” 193 G 28 Alexander Gage Winnipeg 6’6” 205 G 31 MacInnes Koen Saskatoon 6’2” 195 G 32 Kruger Ethan Brandon 6’1” 181 G

