57 WHL players named to NHL Central Scouting final rankings
Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is proud to announce 57 WHL players have been named to NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings for the 2021 NHL Draft.
Four WHL players sit among the top 19 North American skaters, while five WHL netminders are ranked inside the top 15 North American goaltenders. Ranked fifth among North American skaters, forward Dylan Guenther (Edmonton Oil Kings / Edmonton, Alta.) is the top-ranked WHL skater while his teammate Sebastian Cossa (Edmonton Oil Kings / Fort McMurray, Alta.) is the top-ranked North American goaltender.
WHL skaters joining Guenther inside the top 19 of North American skaters include forward Cole Sillinger (10th – Medicine Hat Tigers / Regina, Sask.), defenceman Carson Lambos (11th – Winnipeg ICE / Winnipeg, Man.) and forward Colton Dach (19th – Saskatoon Blades / Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.).
The WHL netminders featured in the top 15 of North American goaltenders include Cossa, Carter Serhyenko (Ninth – Prince Albert Raiders / Saskatoon, Sask.), Thomas Milic (10th – Seattle Thunderbirds / Coquitlam, B.C.), Talyn Boyko (12th – Tri-City Americans / Drumheller, Alta.) and Braden Holt (15th – Everett Silvertips / Bozeman, Mont.).
The Brandon Wheat Kings, Edmonton Oil Kings, Portland Winterhawks and Seattle Thunderbirds have the most players represented on the final rankings with five players each. The Moose Jaw Warriors and Winnipeg ICE each have four players listed. Overall, 18 WHL member Clubs have two or more players on the rankings and 21 WHL member Clubs are represented with at least one player on the final list.
In all, 29 forwards, 19 defencemen, and nine goaltenders from the WHL are included in the rankings.
2021 NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING FINAL RANKINGS – WHL PLAYERS
North American Skaters
|PTW
|Last Name
|First Name
|Team
|Height
|Weight
|Position
|5
|Guenther
|Dylan
|Edmonton
|6’2”
|175
|RW
|10
|Sillinger
|Cole
|Medicine Hat
|6’0”
|197
|C
|11
|Lambos
|Carson
|Winnipeg
|6’1”
|197
|D
|19
|Dach
|Colton
|Saskatoon
|6’4”
|196
|C
|31
|Stankoven
|Logan
|Kamloops
|5’8”
|170
|C
|34
|Korczak
|Ryder
|Moose Jaw
|5’11”
|174
|C
|36
|Roulette
|Conner
|Seattle
|5’11”
|180
|LW
|40
|Allan
|Nolan
|Prince Albert
|6’2”
|195
|D
|45
|Zellweger
|Olen
|Everett
|5’9”
|175
|D
|51
|Alarie
|Eric
|Moose Jaw
|6’1”
|197
|LW
|59
|Tschigerl
|Sean
|Calgary
|6’0”
|189
|LW
|60
|Ostapchuk
|Zack
|Vancouver
|6’3”
|205
|C
|61
|Chiasson
|Jake
|Brandon
|6’2”
|165
|C
|63
|Grubbe
|Jayden
|Red Deer
|6’2”
|200
|C
|71
|Iorio
|Vincent
|Brandon
|6’3”
|191
|D
|77
|Hanzel
|Jeremy
|Seattle
|6’1”
|185
|D
|86
|Knak
|Simon
|Portland
|6’1”
|194
|LW
|88
|Jordan
|Cole
|Moose Jaw
|6’0”
|173
|D
|90
|Wong
|Trevor
|Kelowna
|5’8”
|154
|LW
|92
|Samson
|Ethan
|Prince George
|6’1”
|180
|D
|93
|Masters
|Kyle
|Red Deer
|6’1”
|175
|D
|102
|Bankier
|Caedan
|Kamloops
|6’2”
|190
|C
|105
|Pederson
|Owen
|Winnipeg
|6’3”
|205
|C
|111
|O’Brien
|Jack
|Portland
|6’1”
|170
|C
|117
|Sward
|Graham
|Spokane
|6’2”
|180
|D
|133
|Luypen
|Jalen
|Edmonton
|5’10”
|155
|C
|141
|McCleary
|Ryan
|Portland
|6’2”
|180
|D
|142
|Krebs
|Dru
|Medicine Hat
|5’11”
|182
|D
|145
|Lajoie
|Marc
|Tri-City
|6’5”
|226
|D
|149
|Latimer
|Carson
|Edmonton
|6’1”
|181
|RW
|151
|Ciona
|Lucas
|Seattle
|6’3”
|210
|LW
|160
|Swetlikoff
|Blake
|Spokane
|5’11”
|177
|LW
|161
|Kozak
|Tyson
|Portland
|5’11”
|173
|C
|162
|Milne
|Michael
|Winnipeg
|5’11”
|185
|LW
|165
|Galloway
|Tyson
|Calgary
|6’3”
|220
|D
|166
|Pillar
|Josh
|Kamloops
|6’0”
|178
|RW
|168
|Kosior
|Landon
|Prince Albert
|5’11”
|190
|D
|190
|Stringer
|Zack
|Lethbridge
|6’0”
|155
|LW
|191
|Ginnell
|Riley
|Brandon
|6’4”
|181
|LW
|192
|Evans
|Ryker
|Regina
|5’11”
|189
|D
|197
|Ritchie
|Nolan
|Brandon
|5’8”
|172
|C
|198
|Peters
|Ethan
|Edmonton
|6’2”
|172
|D
|212
|Klassen
|Gabe
|Portland
|5’9”
|162
|C
|219
|Laroque
|Gannon
|Victoria
|6’2”
|200
|D
|223
|Wanner
|Maximus
|Moose Jaw
|6’3”
|185
|D
|LV
|Bentham
|Nolan
|Victoria
|6’3”
|200
|D
|LV
|Brook
|Jakob
|Regina
|6’2″
|195
|RW
|LV
|Uchacz
|Kai
|Seattle
|6’1″
|195
|C
North American Goaltenders
|PTW
|Last Name
|First Name
|Team
|Height
|Weight
|Position
|1
|Cossa
|Sebastian
|Edmonton
|6’6”
|210
|G
|9
|Serhyenko
|Carter
|Prince Albert
|6’4”
|193
|G
|10
|Milic
|Thomas
|Seattle
|6’0”
|170
|G
|12
|Boyko
|Talyn
|Tri-City
|6’7”
|196
|G
|15
|Holt
|Braden
|Everett
|6’2”
|160
|G
|18
|Gauthier
|Taylor
|Prince George
|6’1”
|193
|G
|28
|Alexander
|Gage
|Winnipeg
|6’6”
|205
|G
|31
|MacInnes
|Koen
|Saskatoon
|6’2”
|195
|G
|32
|Kruger
|Ethan
|Brandon
|6’1”
|181
|G
About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.