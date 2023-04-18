54 WHL players named to NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is proud to announce 54 WHL players have been named to NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft. The Final Rankings were issued Tuesday by the NHL Central Scouting Service.

Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard tops the list as the number-one rated North American Skater. He is joined by 11 other WHL skaters among the top 28 of the North American Skaters rankings, including Winnipeg ICE forward Zach Benson (sixth), Brandon Wheat Kings forward Nate Danielson (seventh) and Vancouver Giants forward Samuel Honzek (ninth).

For the third consecutive season, the WHL boasts the top North American Goaltender in the NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings. Brandon Wheat Kings netminder Carson Bjarnason is the top-ranked North American Goaltender. The product of Carberry, Man. is followed by Seattle Thunderbirds puck-stopper Scott Ratzlaff (fourth), Tri-City Americans goaltender Tomas Suchanek (ninth) and Portland Winterhawks netminder Jan Spunar (10th) in the top 10 among North American Goaltenders.

Overall, 20 of 22 WHL Clubs are represented in the Final Rankings. The Seattle Thunderbirds lead the way with six players on the list, while the Vancouver Giants are represented by five players. The Red Deer Rebels have four players named to the NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings, while the Brandon Wheat Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kelowna Rockets, Portland Winterhawks, Prince George Cougars, Saskatoon Blades, Spokane Chiefs and Tri-City Americans each have three players on the Final Rankings. Six WHL Clubs are represented with two players on the lists, while three further WHL Clubs have a single player on NHL Central Scouting’s lists.

A total of 26 WHL forwards find themselves on the Final Rankings, joined by 19 WHL defencemen and nine WHL goaltenders.

2022-23 NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings – WHL Players

North American Skaters

Rank Last Name First Name Hometown Team Height Weight Position 1 Bedard Connor North Vancouver, B.C. Regina Pats 5’10” 185 C 6 Benson Zach Chilliwack, B.C. Winnipeg ICE 5’9” 163 C 7 Danielson Nate Red Deer, Alta. Brandon Wheat Kings 6’2” 185 C 9 Honzek Samuel Trencin, Slovakia Vancouver Giants 6’4” 186 LW 11 Yager Brayden Saskatoon, Sask. Moose Jaw Warriors 5’11” 166 C 15 Cristall Andrew Burnaby, B.C. Kelowna Rockets 5’10” 167 LW 18 Dragicevic Lukas Richmond, B.C. Tri-City Americans 6’1” 190 D 21 Heidt Riley Saskatoon, Sask. Prince George Cougars 5’10” 178 C 24 Sawchyn Gracyn Grande Prairie, Alta. Seattle Thunderbirds 5’11” 157 C 25 Ziemmer Koehn Mayerthorpe, Alta. Prince George Cougars 6’0” 202 RW 26 Myatovic Nico Prince George, B.C. Seattle Thunderbirds 6’2” 182 LW 28 Molendyk Tanner McBride, B.C. Saskatoon Blades 6’0” 182 D 35 Cagnoni Luca Burnaby, B.C. Portland Winterhawks 5’9” 180 D 39 Lind Kalan Shaunavon, Sask. Red Deer Rebels 6’0” 158 LW 47 Price Caden Saskatoon, Sask. Kelowna Rockets 6’1” 185 D 49 Lipinski Jaden Scottsdale, Ariz. Vancouver Giants 6’4” 204 C 62 Mynio Sawyer Kamloops, B.C. Seattle Thunderbirds 6’1” 173 D 71 Sotheran Carter Sanford, Man. Portland Winterhawks 6’3” 197 D 75 Levis Connor Vancouver, B.C. Kamloops Blazers 6’1” 187 RW 81 Sidorov Egor Vitebsk, Belarus Saskatoon Blades 6’0” 182 RW 89 Halaburda Ty Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants 5’11” 178 C 93 Parker Kalem Clavet, Sask. Victoria Royals 6’0” 192 D 95 Hammell Kaden Langley, B.C. Everett Silvertips 6’1” 173 D 107 Kipkie Justin Calgary, Alta. Victoria Royals 6’3” 195 D 108 McMillan Deagan Vernon, B.C. Tri-City Americans 6’2” 196 RW 113 Roest Austin Coldstream, B.C. Everett Silvertips 5’10” 175 C 115 Uchacz Kai De Winton, Alta. Red Deer Rebels 6’2” 194 RW 124 Hanzel Jeremy Coquitlam, B.C. Seattle Thunderbirds 6’1” 196 D 125 Leslie Mazden Lloydminster, Alta. Vancouver Giants 6’0” 193 D 132 Weinstein Saige Edmonton, Alta. Spokane Chiefs 6’0” 179 D 138 Mantei Quinn Weyburn, Sask. Brandon Wheat Kings 6’0” 180 D 141 Fabrizi Matteo St. Albert, Alta. Red Deer Rebels 6’5” 238 D 152 Valis Borya Denver, Colo. Regina Pats 6’1” 182 RW 154 Chadwick Noah Saskatoon, Sask. Lethbridge Hurricanes 6’4” 187 D 156 Wormald Logan Langley, B.C. Lethbridge Hurricanes 5’10” 144 LW 158 De Luca Tommaso Aosta, Italy Spokane Chiefs 5’11” 178 C 172 Port Vojtech Jihlava, Czechia Edmonton Oil Kings 6’2” 168 D 180 Goldsmith Terrell Fort St. James, B.C. Prince Albert Raiders 6’4” 223 D 203 Mayo Hunter Saskatoon, Sask. Red Deer Rebels 6’1” 196 D 205 Miller Cole Edmonton, Alta. Edmonton Oil Kings 6’4” 174 C 206 Thornton Hudson Winnipeg, Man. Prince George Cougars 5’11” 180 D 210 Watterodt Vaughn Rosetown, Sask. Saskatoon Blades 5’11” 183 LW 215 Tulk Oliver Gibsons, B.C. Calgary Hitmen 5’7” 170 C 220 Szturc Gabriel Cesky Tesin, Czechia Kelowna Rockets 5’11” 186 C 223 Thorpe Tyler Richmond, B.C. Vancouver Giants 6’4” 194 RW

North American Goaltenders

Rank Last Name First Name Hometown Team Height Weight Position 1 Bjarnason Carson Carberry, Man. Brandon Wheat Kings 6’3” 186 G 4 Ratzlaff Scott Irma, Alta. Seattle Thunderbirds 6’1” 175 G 9 Suchanek Tomas Olomouc, Czechia Tri-City Americans 6’1” 180 G 10 Spunar Jan Olomouc, Czechia Portland Winterhawks 6’3” 185 G 19 Unger Jackson Calgary, Alta. Moose Jaw Warriors 6’1” 179 G 23 Michaluk Cooper Edmonton, Alta. Spokane Chiefs 6’1” 166 G 26 Ernst Dylan Weyburn, Sask. Kamloops Blazers 6’2” 196 G 28 Milic Thomas Coquitlam, B.C. Seattle Thunderbirds 6’0” 179 G 31 Metzger Tim Zurich, Switzerland Everett Silvertips 6’5” 192 G

In its 48th year of operation, NHL Central Scouting provides evaluation and scouting of draft-eligible players to NHL member clubs. Headed by Director of Central Scouting Dan Marr, NHL Central Scouting employs eight full-time scouts throughout North America.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.