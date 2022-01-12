53 WHL players named to NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is proud to announce 53 WHL players have been named to NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft. The Midterm Rankings were issued Wednesday by the NHL Central Scouting Service.

Six WHL players are listed among the top 30 North American Skaters, led by Winnipeg ICE forwards Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie, who are ranked third and fourth respectively. Denton Mateychuk of the Moose Jaw Warriors is the top-ranked defenceman (ninth). The East Division trio is joined by Seattle Thunderbirds blueliner Kevin Korchinski (20th), Swift Current Broncos rearguard Owen Pickering (21st) and Kamloops Blazers defenceman Mats Lindgren (30th) in the top 30 North American Skaters.

Prince George Cougars netminder Tyler Brennan is the top-ranked North American Goaltender. The product of Winnipeg, Man. is followed by Everett Silvertips puckstopper Braden Holt (sixth) and Spokane Chiefs goaltender Mason Beaupit (seventh) in the top 10 among North American Goaltenders.

Overall, 20 of 22 WHL Clubs are represented in the Midterm Rankings. The Swift Current Broncos boast six players to lead all WHL Clubs, while the Prince George Cougars are represented by five players. The Saskatoon Blades and Winnipeg ICE each have four players on the Midterm Rankings, while five other WHL Clubs have three players listed. Eight WHL Clubs are represented with two players on the lists, while three further WHL Clubs have a single player on NHL Central Scouting’s lists.

A total of 27 WHL forwards find themselves on the Midterm Rankings, joined by 17 WHL defencemen, and nine WHL goaltenders.

2021-22 NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings – WHL Players

North American Skaters

Rank Last Name First Name Hometown Team Height Weight Position 3 Savoie Matthew St. Albert, Alta. Winnipeg ICE 5’9” 179 C 4 Geekie Conor Strathclair, Man. Winnipeg ICE 6’3” 193 C 9 Mateychuk Denton Dominion City, Man. Moose Jaw Warriors 5’11” 188 D 20 Korchinski Kevin Saskatoon, Sask. Seattle Thunderbirds 6’1” 185 D 21 Pickering Owen St. Adolphe, Man. Swift Current Broncos 6’4” 179 D 30 Lindgren Mats North Vancouver, B.C. Kamloops Blazers 5’11” 173 D 33 Firkus Jagger Irma, Alta. Moose Jaw Warriors 5’10” 153 RW 34 Minten Fraser Vancouver, B.C. Kamloops Blazers 6’1” 185 C 43 Gustafson Jordan Ardrossan, Alta. Seattle Thunderbirds 5’11” 178 C 50 Seminoff Matthew Coquitlam, B.C. Kamloops Blazers 5’11” 180 RW 51 Filmon Josh Winnipeg, Man. Swift Current Broncos 6’2” 158 LW 55 Weir Jace Coldstream, B.C. Red Deer Rebels 6’2” 183 D 58 Schuurman Brayden Abbotsford, B.C. Victoria Royals 5’9” 191 C 80 Milne Mikey Abbotsford, B.C. Winnipeg ICE 5’10” 185 LW 85 Schaefer Reid Spruce Grove, Alta. Seattle Thunderbirds 6’3” 215 LW 87 Lisowsky Brandon Port Coquitlam, B.C. Saskatoon Blades 5’8” 171 LW 92 Kmec Viliam Kosice, Slovakia Prince George Cougars 6’2” 198 D 93 Bell Parker Campbell River, B.C. Tri-City Americans 6’4” 192 LW 95 Uchacz Kai De Winton, Alta. Red Deer Rebels 6’1” 190 RW 96 Polshakov Zakhar Minsk, Belarus Brandon Wheat Kings 5’10” 170 LW 97 Sloan Jake Leduc, Alta. Tri-City Americans 6’3” 207 RW 99 Roersma Rylen Lethbridge, Alta. Brandon Wheat Kings 5’10” 161 C 112 Sidorov Egor Vitebsk, Belarus Saskatoon Blades 5’10” 154 RW 127 Davies Josh Airdrie, Alta. Swift Current Broncos 5’9” 197 LW 131 Gronick Kyren Regina, Sask. Saskatoon Blades 5’10” 185 C 136 Dowhaniuk Keaton Sherwood Park, Alta. Prince George Cougars 6’0” 165 D 139 Siepmann Grayden Abbotsford, B.C. Calgary Hitmen 5’10” 175 D 140 Wright Charlie Olds, Alta. Saskatoon Blades 6’0” 175 D 141 Muranov Maxim Moscow, Russia Calgary Hitmen 6’0” 158 LW 144 Ward Mathew Kamloops, B.C. Swift Current Broncos 5’8” 156 C 148 Sward Graham Abbotsford, B.C. Spokane Chiefs 6’2” 180 D 153 Bettahar Rayan Rodgau, Germany Swift Current Broncos 6’1” 198 D 154 Hemmerling Ben Sherwood Park, Alta. Everett Silvertips 5’10” 159 RW 157 Bocharov Pavel Escondido, Calif. Medicine Hat Tigers 6’0” 184 D 168 Graham Max Kelowna, B.C. Kelowna Rockets 6’2” 181 C 173 Hodass Bogdans Jelgava, Latvia Medicine Hat Tigers 6’3” 202 D 175 Lies Justin Flin Flon, Man. Vancouver Giants 6’1” 205 RW 177 Alscher Marek Kladno, Czechia Portland Winterhawks 6’3” 196 D 186 Roest Austin Coldstream, B.C. Everett Silvertips 5’9” 169 C 187 Flamand Nolan Saskatoon, Sask. Kelowna Rockets 5’9” 171 C 193 Feist Layton Dawson Creek, B.C. Regina Pats 5’10” 167 D 205 Stefan James Laguna Beach, Calif. Portland Winterhawks 6’0” 173 RW 211 Thornton Hudson Winnipeg, Man. Prince George Cougars 5’11” 178 D 214 Streule Maximilian Zurich, Switzerland Winnipeg ICE 5’11” 176 D

North American Goaltenders

Rank Last Name First Name Hometown Team Height Weight Position 1 Brennan Tyler Winnipeg, Man. Prince George Cougars 6’4” 180 G 6 Holt Braden Bozeman, Mont. Everett Silvertips 6’2” 160 G 7 Beaupit Mason Surrey, B.C. Spokane Chiefs 6’5” 186 G 13 Suchanek Tomas Olomouc, Czechia Tri-City Americans 6’0” 171 G 17 Kieper Matthew Winnipeg, Man. Regina Pats 6’2” 178 G 21 Young Ty Coaldale, Alta. Prince George Cougars 6’3” 181 G 22 Hay Kolby Monte Creek, B.C. Edmonton Oil Kings 6’4” 186 G 26 Dyck Reid Winkler, Man. Swift Current Broncos 6’3” 187 G 30 Coward Chase Swift Current, Sask. Red Deer Rebels 6’2” 161 G

In its 47th year of operation, NHL Central Scouting provides evaluation and scouting of draft-eligible players to NHL member clubs. Headed by Director of Central Scouting Dan Marr, NHL Central Scouting employs eight full-time scouts throughout North America.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.