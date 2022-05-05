53 WHL players named to NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is proud to announce 53 WHL players have been named to NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft. The Final Rankings were issued Thursday by the NHL Central Scouting Service.

Six WHL players are listed among the top 15 North American Skaters, led by Winnipeg ICE forwards Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie, who are ranked fourth and fifth respectively. Kevin Korchinski of the Seattle Thunderbirds is the top-ranked WHL defenceman (seventh). The trio is joined by Moose Jaw Warriors teammates Jagger Firkus (12th), Denton Mateychuk (14th) and Swift Current Broncos defenceman Owen Pickering (15th) in the top 15 North American Skaters.

Prince George Cougars netminder Tyler Brennan is the top-ranked North American Goaltender. The product of Winnipeg, Man. is followed by Spokane Chiefs puck-stopper Mason Beaupit (fifth), Cougars running mate Ty Young (sixth) and Swift Current Broncos goaltender Reid Dyck (eighth) in the top 10 among North American Goaltenders.

Overall, 20 of 22 WHL Clubs are represented in the Final Rankings. The Swift Current Broncos boast seven players to lead all WHL Clubs, while the Prince George Cougars are represented by five players. The Kamloops Blazers and Seattle Thunderbirds each have four players on the Final Rankings, while four other WHL Clubs have three players listed. Nine WHL Clubs are represented with two players on the lists, while three further WHL Clubs have a single player on NHL Central Scouting’s lists.

A total of 27 WHL forwards find themselves on the Final Rankings, joined by 16 WHL defencemen, and 10 WHL goaltenders.

2021-22 NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings – WHL Players

North American Skaters

Rank Last Name First Name Hometown Team Height Weight Position 4 Savoie Matthew St. Albert, Alta. Winnipeg ICE 5’9” 175 C 5 Geekie Conor Strathclair, Man. Winnipeg ICE 6’3” 196 C 7 Korchinski Kevin Saskatoon, Sask. Seattle Thunderbirds 6’2” 185 D 12 Firkus Jagger Irma, Alta. Moose Jaw Warriors 5’10” 153 RW 14 Mateychuk Denton Dominion City, Man. Moose Jaw Warriors 5’11” 188 D 15 Pickering Owen St. Adolphe, Man. Swift Current Broncos 6’4” 178 D 28 Minten Fraser Vancouver, B.C. Kamloops Blazers 6’1” 185 C 31 Schaefer Reid Spruce Grove, Alta. Seattle Thunderbirds 6’3” 213 LW 38 Filmon Josh Winnipeg, Man. Swift Current Broncos 6’2” 160 LW 43 Gustafson Jordan Ardrossan, Alta. Seattle Thunderbirds 5’11” 178 C 47 Lindgren Mats North Vancouver, B.C. Kamloops Blazers 5’11” 173 D 56 Weir Jace Coldstream, B.C. Red Deer Rebels 6’2” 183 D 69 Davies Josh Airdrie, Alta. Swift Current Broncos 5’9” 197 LW 72 Seminoff Matthew Coquitlam, B.C. Kamloops Blazers 5’11” 180 RW 74 Lisowsky Brandon Port Coquitlam, B.C. Saskatoon Blades 5’8” 171 LW 76 Schuurman Brayden Abbotsford, B.C. Victoria Royals 5’9” 191 C 79 Siepmann Grayden Abbotsford, B.C. Calgary Hitmen 5’10” 175 D 86 Hemmerling Ben Sherwood Park, Alta. Everett Silvertips 5’10” 159 RW 87 Roersma Rylen Lethbridge, Alta. Brandon Wheat Kings 5’10” 161 C 93 Sward Graham Abbotsford, B.C. Spokane Chiefs 6’2” 180 D 95 Sidorov Egor Vitebsk, Belarus Saskatoon Blades 5’10” 154 RW 96 King Ben Vernon, B.C. Red Deer Rebels 6’3” 205 C 107 Hvidston Connor Tisdale, Sask. Swift Current Broncos 6’2” 164 LW 109 Thornton Hudson Winnipeg, Man. Prince George Cougars 5’11” 178 D 111 Sloan Jake Leduc, Alta. Tri-City Americans 6’3” 207 RW 112 Bell Parker Campbell River, B.C. Tri-City Americans 6’4” 192 LW 119 Milne Mikey Abbotsford, B.C. Winnipeg ICE 5’10” 185 LW 120 Dowhaniuk Keaton Sherwood Park, Alta. Prince George Cougars 6’0” 165 D 137 Ward Mathew Kamloops, B.C. Swift Current Broncos 5’8” 156 C 142 Wright Charlie Olds, Alta. Saskatoon Blades 6’0” 175 D 156 Graham Max Kelowna, B.C. Kelowna Rockets 6’2” 181 C 157 Stefan James Laguna Beach, Calif. Portland Winterhawks 6’0” 173 RW 177 Alscher Marek Kladno, Czechia Portland Winterhawks 6’3” 196 D 180 Roest Austin Coldstream, B.C. Everett Silvertips 5’9” 169 C 181 Hodass Bogdans Jelgava, Latvia Medicine Hat Tigers 6’3” 202 D 185 Bocharov Pavel Escondido, Calif. Medicine Hat Tigers 6’0” 184 D 186 Kmec Viliam Kosice, Slovakia Prince George Cougars 6’2” 198 D 188 Bettahar Rayan Rodgau, Germany Swift Current Broncos 6’1” 198 D 197 Muranov Maxim Moscow, Russia Calgary Hitmen 6’0” 158 LW 210 Lies Justin Flin Flon, Man. Vancouver Giants 6’1” 205 RW 212 Feist Layton Dawson Creek, B.C. Regina Pats 5’10” 167 D 217 Polshakov Zakhar Minsk, Belarus Brandon Wheat Kings 5’10” 180 LW 218 Flamand Nolan Saskatoon, Sask. Kelowna Rockets 5’9” 171 C

North American Goaltenders

Rank Last Name First Name Hometown Team Height Weight Position 1 Brennan Tyler Winnipeg, Man. Prince George Cougars 6’4” 184 G 5 Beaupit Mason Surrey, B.C. Spokane Chiefs 6’5” 188 G 6 Young Ty Coaldale, Alta. Prince George Cougars 6’3” 181 G 8 Dyck Reid Winkler, Man. Swift Current Broncos 6’3” 190 G 11 Holt Braden Bozeman, Mont. Everett Silvertips 6’1” 160 G 12 Suchanek Tomas Olomouc, Czechia Tri-City Americans 6’0” 171 G 20 Hay Kolby Monte Creek, B.C. Edmonton Oil Kings 6’4” 186 G 25 Kieper Matthew Winnipeg, Man. Regina Pats 6’2” 178 G 28 Milic Thomas Coquitlam, B.C. Seattle Thunderbirds 6’0” 175 G 30 Ernst Dylan Weyburn, Sask. Kamloops Blazers 6’2” 196 G

The 2022 NHL Draft is scheduled for Thursday, July 7 and Friday, July 8 in Montreal, Que.

In its 47th year of operation, NHL Central Scouting provides evaluation and scouting of draft-eligible players to NHL member clubs. Headed by Director of Central Scouting Dan Marr, NHL Central Scouting employs eight full-time scouts throughout North America.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.