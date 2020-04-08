52 WHL players named to NHL Central Scouting final rankings

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is proud to announce 52 WHL players have been named to NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings for the 2020 NHL Draft.

Leading the way in the final rankings of draft-eligible talent are nine WHL skaters inside the top 26 North American skaters as well as three of the top 10 North American goaltenders. Ranked eighth by NHL Central Scouting, defencemen Kaiden Guhle (Prince Albert Raiders / Sherwood Park, Alta.) is the top-ranked WHL skater while Garin Bjorklund (Medicine Hat Tigers / Calgary, Alta.) is the top-ranked WHL goaltender, listed fifth among North American goalies.

Including Guhle, WHL skaters ranked inside the top 26 of North American skaters include defenceman Braden Schneider (Ninth – Brandon Wheat Kings/Prince Albert, Sask.), forward Seth Jarvis (11th – Portland Winterhawks/Winnipeg, Man.), forward Ridly Greig (14th – Brandon Wheat Kings/Lethbridge, Alta.), forward Connor Zary (15th – Kamloops Blazers/Saskatoon, Sask.), Ozzy Wiesblatt (19th – Prince Albert Raiders/Calgary, Alta.), forward Justin Sourdif (23rd – Vancouver Giants/Surrey, B.C.), defenceman Daemon Hunt (25th – Moose Jaw Warriors/Brandon, Man.), and forward Jake Neighbours (26th – Edmonton Oil Kings/Airdrie, Alta.).

The Portland Winterhawks and Saskatoon Blades have the most players represented on the final rankings with five players each. The Everett Silvertips, Lethbridge Hurricanes, and Prince Albert Raiders each have four players listed. Overall 15 WHL member Clubs have two or more WHL players on the rankings and 19 WHL member Clubs are represented with at least one player on the final list.

From the WHL, 28 forwards, 16 defencemen, and eight goaltenders are featured.

2020 NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING FINAL RANKINGS – WHL PLAYERS

North American Skaters

PTW Last Name First Name Team Height Weight Position 8 Guhle Kaiden Prince Albert 6’2” 186 D 9 Schneider Braden Brandon 6’2” 202 D 11 Jarvis Seth Portland 5’10” 175 C 14 Greig Ridly Brandon 5’11” 163 C 15 Zary Connor Kamloops 6’0” 178 C 19 Wiesblatt Ozzy Prince Albert 5’10” 183 RW 23 Sourdif Justin Vancouver 5’11” 173 RW 25 Hunt Daemon Moose Jaw 6’0” 198 D 26 Neighbours Jake Edmonton 6’0” 195 LW 38 Finley Jack Spokane 6’6” 213 C 58 Hanas Cross Portland 6’1” 167 LW 63 Sedoff Christoffer Red Deer 6’1” 190 D 65 McClennon Connor Winnipeg 5’8” 163 RW 75 Seeley Ronan Everett 6’0” 176 D 76 Puutio Kasper Everett 5’11” 180 D 79 Cotton Alex Lethbridge 6’2” 175 D 80 Goncalves Gage Everett 6’0” 165 C 81 Knak Simon Portland 6’1” 185 RW 85 Novak Pavel Kelowna 5’9” 170 RW 86 Robins Tristen Saskatoon 5’10” 176 RW 98 Kosior Landon Prince Albert 5’11” 190 D 103 Pederson Owen Winnipeg 6’3” 191 C 108 Usau Ilya Prince Albert 6’0” 182 C 115 Brøndberg Jonas Portland 6’4” 189 D 120 Pillar Josh Kamloops 5’11” 171 C 121 King Ben Red Deer 6’2” 194 C 130 Prokop Luke Calgary 6’4” 217 D 136 Kubicek Simon Seattle 6’2” 205 D 139 Zloty Benjamin Winnipeg 5’10” 175 D 149 Shepard Cole Vancouver 5’11” 157 LW 150 Hughes Bear Spokane 6’1” 171 C 151 Rhinehart Rhett Saskatoon 6’3” 203 D 153 McCartney Ben Brandon 6’0” 182 LW 154 Okuliar Oliver Lethbridge 6’1” 181 LW 165 Svejkovsky Lukas Medicine Hat 5’10” 165 C 166 Bauer Tyrel Seattle 6’3” 206 D 176 Gut Michal Everett 6’0” 187 C 178 Evans Ryker Regina 5’11” 180 D 191 Toporowski Luke Spokane 5’11” 177 LW 196 Fromm-Delorme Robert Portland 6’1” 182 RW 197 De La Gorgendiere Aidan Saskatoon 6’0” 183 D 201 Boyko Noah Lethbridge 6’0” 173 RW 208 Crnkovic Kyle Saskatoon 5’6” 159 LW 210 Williams Josh Edmonton 6’1” 190 RW

North American Goaltenders

PTW Last Name First Name Team Height Weight Position 5 Bjorklund Garin Medicine Hat 6’2” 173 G 6 Garand Dylan Kamloops 6’0” 173 G 9 Gould Brock Moose Jaw 6’5” 198 G 11 Thomson Bryan Lethbridge 6’4” 179 G 19 Gauthier Taylor Prince George 6’1” 193 G 22 MacInnes Koen Saskatoon 6’2” 182 G 26 Lyda Blake Seattle 6’2” 161 G 30 Peters Brayden Calgary 6’1” 205 G

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.