51 WHL players named to NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings
Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is proud to announce 51 WHL players have been named to NHL Central Scouting’s Mid-Term Rankings ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft. The Mid-Term Rankings were issued Friday by the NHL Central Scouting Service.
Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard tops the list as the number-one rated North American Skater. He is joined by 10 other WHL skaters among the top 30 of the North American Skaters rankings, including Moose Jaw Warriors forward Brayden Yager (fifth), Winnipeg ICE forward Zach Benson (seventh) and Vancouver Giants forward Samuel Honzek (ninth).
For the third consecutive season, the WHL boasts the top North American Goaltender in the NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings. Brandon Wheat Kings netminder Carson Bjarnason is the top-ranked North American Goaltender. The product of Carberry, Man. is followed by Seattle Thunderbirds puck-stopper Scott Ratzlaff (sixth) and Tri-City Americans goaltender Tomas Suchanek (eighth) in the top 10 among North American Goaltenders.
Overall, 20 of 22 WHL Clubs are represented in the Mid-Term Rankings. The Seattle Thunderbirds and Vancouver Giants each boast five players on the lists, while the Brandon Wheat Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kelowna Rockets, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Portland Winterhawks, Red Deer Rebels and Tri-City Americans each have three players on the Mid-Term Rankings. Nine WHL Clubs are represented with two players on the lists, while two further WHL Clubs have a single player on NHL Central Scouting’s lists.
A total of 26 WHL forwards find themselves on the Mid-Term Rankings, joined by 16 WHL defencemen, and nine WHL goaltenders.
2022-23 NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings – WHL Players
North American Skaters
|Rank
|Last Name
|First Name
|Hometown
|Team
|Height
|Weight
|Position
|1
|Bedard
|Connor
|North Vancouver, B.C.
|Regina Pats
|5’10”
|185
|C
|5
|Yager
|Brayden
|Saskatoon, Sask.
|Moose Jaw Warriors
|5’11”
|166
|C
|7
|Benson
|Zach
|Chilliwack, B.C.
|Winnipeg ICE
|5’9”
|160
|LW
|9
|Honzek
|Samuel
|Trencin, Slovakia
|Vancouver Giants
|6’4”
|186
|LW
|12
|Dragicevic
|Lukas
|Richmond, B.C.
|Tri-City Americans
|6’1”
|192
|D
|13
|Danielson
|Nate
|Red Deer, Alta.
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|6’1”
|185
|C
|16
|Cristall
|Andrew
|Burnaby, B.C.
|Kelowna Rockets
|5’10”
|167
|LW
|20
|Ziemmer
|Koehn
|Mayerthorpe, Alta.
|Prince George Cougars
|6’0”
|204
|RW
|23
|Lind
|Kalan
|Shaunavon, Sask.
|Red Deer Rebels
|6’0”
|158
|LW
|26
|Heidt
|Riley
|Saskatoon, Sask.
|Prince George Cougars
|5’11”
|182
|C
|30
|Price
|Caden
|Saskatoon, Sask.
|Kelowna Rockets
|6’0”
|186
|D
|34
|Cagnoni
|Luca
|Burnaby, B.C.
|Portland Winterhawks
|5’9”
|180
|D
|36
|Molendyk
|Tanner
|McBride, B.C.
|Saskatoon Blades
|5’11”
|184
|D
|38
|Lipinski
|Jaden
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Vancouver Giants
|6’4”
|208
|C
|42
|Sawchyn
|Gracyn
|Grande Prairie, Alta.
|Seattle Thunderbirds
|5’11”
|157
|C
|47
|Myatovic
|Nico
|Prince George, B.C.
|Seattle Thunderbirds
|6’2”
|182
|LW
|60
|Levis
|Connor
|Vancouver, B.C.
|Kamloops Blazers
|6’2”
|189
|RW
|61
|Halaburda
|Ty
|Victoria, B.C.
|Vancouver Giants
|5’11”
|178
|C
|80
|Leslie
|Mazden
|Lloydminster, Alta.
|Vancouver Giants
|6’0”
|193
|D
|83
|Roest
|Austin
|Coldstream, B.C.
|Everett Silvertips
|5’10”
|175
|C
|86
|Sidorov
|Egor
|Vitebsk, Belarus
|Saskatoon Blades
|6’0”
|182
|RW
|89
|Sotheran
|Carter
|Sanford, Man.
|Portland Winterhawks
|6’3”
|197
|D
|95
|Hammell
|Kaden
|Langley, B.C.
|Everett Silvertips
|6’1”
|173
|D
|97
|Weinstein
|Saige
|Edmonton, Alta.
|Spokane Chiefs
|6’0”
|179
|D
|111
|Mynio
|Sawyer
|Kamloops, B.C.
|Seattle Thunderbirds
|6’1”
|173
|D
|113
|Parker
|Kalem
|Clavet, Sask.
|Victoria Royals
|6’0”
|192
|D
|130
|Uchacz
|Kai
|De Winton, Alta.
|Red Deer Rebels
|6’2”
|194
|RW
|138
|Siepmann
|Grayden
|Abbotsford, B.C.
|Calgary Hitmen
|5’10”
|185
|D
|144
|De Luca
|Tommaso
|Aosta, Italy
|Spokane Chiefs
|5’11”
|178
|C
|147
|Chadwick
|Noah
|Saskatoon, Sask.
|Lethbridge Hurricanes
|6’4”
|187
|D
|153
|Mantei
|Quinn
|Weyburn, Sask.
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|6’0”
|180
|D
|157
|Port
|Vojtech
|Jihlava, Czechia
|Edmonton Oil Kings
|6’2”
|168
|D
|160
|Wormald
|Logan
|Langley, B.C.
|Lethbridge Hurricanes
|5’10”
|144
|LW
|173
|Semeniuk
|Ethan
|Fort St. John, B.C.
|Vancouver Giants
|5’11”
|175
|RW
|179
|Miller
|Cole
|Edmonton, Alta.
|Edmonton Oil Kings
|6’4”
|174
|C
|181
|Szturc
|Gabriel
|Cesky Tesin, Czechia
|Kelowna Rockets
|5’11”
|186
|C
|183
|Valis
|Borya
|Denver, Colo.
|Regina Pats
|6’1”
|182
|RW
|201
|Tulk
|Oliver
|Gibsons, B.C.
|Calgary Hitmen
|5’7”
|170
|C
|202
|Goldsmith
|Terrell
|Fort St. James, B.C.
|Prince Albert Raiders
|6’4”
|223
|D
|203
|Sloan
|Jake
|Leduc, Alta.
|Tri-City Americans
|6’3”
|216
|C
|215
|Fabrizi
|Matteo
|St. Albert, Alta.
|Red Deer Rebels
|6’5”
|238
|D
|217
|Lodewyk
|Harrison
|Red Deer, Alta.
|Prince Albert Raiders
|5’10”
|185
|LW
North American Goaltenders
|Rank
|Last Name
|First Name
|Hometown
|Team
|Height
|Weight
|Position
|1
|Bjarnason
|Carson
|Carberry, Man.
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|6’3”
|186
|G
|6
|Ratzlaff
|Scott
|Irma, Alta.
|Seattle Thunderbirds
|6’1”
|175
|G
|8
|Suchanek
|Tomas
|Olomouc, Czechia
|Tri-City Americans
|6’1”
|180
|G
|11
|Spunar
|Jan
|Olomouc, Czechia
|Portland Winterhawks
|6’3”
|185
|G
|15
|Ernst
|Dylan
|Weyburn, Sask.
|Kamloops Blazers
|6’2”
|196
|G
|17
|Unger
|Jackson
|Calgary, Alta.
|Moose Jaw Warriors
|6’1”
|190
|G
|20
|Metzger
|Tim
|Zurich, Switzerland
|Everett Silvertips
|6’5”
|192
|G
|25
|Milic
|Thomas
|Coquitlam, B.C.
|Seattle Thunderbirds
|6’0”
|179
|G
|27
|Meneghin
|Harrison
|Surrey, B.C.
|Lethbridge Hurricanes
|6’3”
|164
|G
In its 48th year of operation, NHL Central Scouting provides evaluation and scouting of draft-eligible players to NHL member clubs. Headed by Director of Central Scouting Dan Marr, NHL Central Scouting employs eight full-time scouts throughout North America.
About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.