51 WHL players highlight NHL Central Scouting Midterm rankings

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is proud to announce 51 WHL players have been named to NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings for the 2020 NHL Draft.

Headlining the most recent list of draft-eligible talent are nine WHL skaters inside the top 30 North American skaters as well as four of the top 10 North American goaltenders. At seventh on the list, defenceman Kaiden Guhle (Prince Albert Raiders / Sherwood Park, Alta.) is the top-ranked WHL skater while Brock Gould (Moose Jaw Warriors / Colorado Springs, Colo.) is the top-ranked WHL goaltender, coming in at fourth among North American goalies.

In addition to Guhle, WHL skaters ranked inside the top 31 of North American skaters include defenceman Braden Schneider (Eighth – Brandon Wheat Kings / Prince Albert, Sask.), forward Connor Zary (12th – Kamloops Blazers / Saskatoon, Sask.), forward Ozzy Wiesblatt (14th – Prince Albert Raiders / Calgary, Alta.), forward Seth Jarvis (19th – Portland Winterhawks / Winnipeg, Man.), defenceman Daemon Hunt (22nd – Moose Jaw Warriors / Brandon, Man.), forward Justin Sourdif (23rd – Vancouver Giants / Surrey, B.C.), forward Ridly Greig (25th – Brandon Wheat Kings / Lethbridge, Alta.), and forward Jake Neighbours (30th – Edmonton Oil Kings / Airdrie, Alta.).

The Portland Winterhawks lead all WHL member Clubs with five players ranked. Jarvis is the top-ranked skater of the quintet, with Simon Knak (61st – Zurich, Switzerland), Cross Hanas (65th – Highland Village, Texas), Jonas Brøndberg (107th – Aalborg, Denmark), and Robbie Fromm-Delorme (165th – Richmond, B.C.) also finding their way onto the NHL’s radar. The defending WHL Champion Prince Albert Raiders, Everett Silvertips, and Lethbridge Hurricanes, each have four players ranked. Six WHL member Clubs have a trio of players recognized while seven have a pair of players listed. The Kelowna Rockets and Prince George Cougars are represented by a single player each.

Overall, the list includes 28 forwards, 15 defencemen, and eight goaltenders. The list includes the 14 players who are set to participate at the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game this coming Thursday in Hamilton, Ont.

The 2020 NHL Draft will take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Que. from June 26 to 27, 2020.

2020 NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING MIDTERM RANKINGS – WHL PLAYERS

Skaters

PTW Last Name First Name Team Height Weight Position 7 Guhle Kaiden Prince Albert 6’2” 188 D 8 Schneider Braden Brandon 6’2” 202 D 12 Zary Connor Kamloops 6’0” 177 C 14 Wiesblatt Ozzy Prince Albert 5’10” 183 RW 19 Jarvis Seth Portland 5’10” 179 C 22 Hunt Daemon Moose Jaw 6’0” 198 D 23 Sourdif Justin Vancouver 5’11” 173 RW 25 Greig Ridly Brandon 5’11” 164 C 30 Neighbours Jake Edmonton 6’0” 197 LW 43 McClennon Connor Winnipeg 5’8” 163 RW 46 Finley Jack Spokane 6’6” 213 C 50 Sedoff Christoffer Red Deer 6’2” 193 D 61 Knak Simon Portland 6’1” 185 RW 63 Usau Ilya Prince Albert 6’0” 182 C 65 Hanas Cross Portland 6’1” 167 LW 73 Seeley Ronan Everett 6’0” 176 D 80 Hughes Bear Spokane 6’1” 171 C 84 Puutio Kasper Everett 5’11” 184 D 86 Prokop Luke Calgary 6’4” 219 D 89 Novak Pavel Kelowna 5’9” 170 RW 92 Goncalves Gage Everett 6’0” 165 C 95 Kubicek Simon Seattle 6’2” 205 D 107 Brøndberg Jonas Portland 6’4” 189 D 111 Rhinehart Rhett Saskatoon 6’3” 203 D 117 Okuliar Oliver Lethbridge 6’1” 181 LW 118 Cotton Alex Lethbridge 6’2” 175 D 121 Pederson Owen Winnipeg 6’3” 191 C 125 Zloty Benjamin Winnipeg 5’10” 175 D 126 Kosior Landon Prince Albert 5’11” 190 D 131 Pillar Josh Kamloops 5’11” 171 C 134 Robins Tristen Saskatoon 5’10” 176 RW 136 McCartney Ben Brandon 6’0” 182 LW 149 Williams Josh Edmonton 6’1” 190 RW 151 King Ben Red Deer 6’2” 194 C 153 Shepard Cole Vancouver 5’11” 157 LW 157 Gut Michal Everett 6’0” 187 C 165 Fromm-Delorme Robbie Portland 6’1” 182 RW 168 Bauer Tyrel Seattle 6’3” 206 D 171 Brook Jakob Regina 6’2” 183 RW 177 Evans Ryker Regina 5’11” 180 D 180 Boyko Noah Lethbridge 6’0” 173 RW 194 Souch Carter Edmonton 5’9” 166 LW 195 Svejkovsky Lukas Medicine Hat 5’10” 165 C

Goaltenders

PTW Last Name First Name Team Height Weight Position 4 Gould Brock Moose Jaw 6’5” 201 G 5 Thomson Bryan Lethbridge 6’4” 179 G 7 Garand Dylan Kamloops 6’0” 173 G 10 Bjorklund Garin Medicine Hat 6’2” 173 G 14 McNaughton Jack Calgary 6’1” 179 G 23 Lyda Blake Seattle 6’2” 161 G 27 Gauthier Taylor Prince George 6’1” 193 G 31 MacInnes Koen Saskatoon 6’2” 182 G

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.