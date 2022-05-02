54 WHL Alumni listed on 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs rosters

54 WHL Alumni are on the rosters of this spring’s 16 Stanley Cup Playoffs participants.

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin Monday.

15 of the 16 NHL Clubs taking part in the post-season have at least one former WHL player on their roster. The Edmonton Oilers lead the way with eight WHL Alumni including former Prince Albert Raiders and Kelowna Rockets sniper Leon Draisaitl, who finished fourth among NHL scoring leaders in 2021-22 with 110 points (55G-55A).

Of the 54 former WHL players listed on NHL playoff rosters, 16 are former WHL Champions.

A further six WHL Alumni on the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs rosters (Cal Foote, Braden Holtby, Duncan Keith, Milan Lucic, Brayden Point, Brayden Schenn) have won the Stanley Cup in years past.

WHL Alumni – 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Rosters

(last WHL Club in parentheses)

Italics – won WHL Championship

Boston Bruins (3): Brandon Carlo (Tri-City), Jake DeBrusk (Red Deer), Curtis Lazar (Edmonton)

Calgary Flames (5): Mikael Backlund (Kelowna), Dillon Dube (Kelowna), Milan Lucic (Vancouver), Michael Stone (Calgary), Juuso Valimaki (Tri-City)

Carolina Hurricanes (4): Ethan Bear (Seattle), Seth Jarvis (Portland), Jordan Martinook (Vancouver), Nino Niederreiter (Portland)

Colorado Avalanche (4): Bowen Byram (Vancouver), Darren Helm (Medicine Hat), Darcy Kuemper (Red Deer), Ryan Murray (Everett)

Dallas Stars (2): Jamie Benn (Kelowna), Braden Holtby (Saskatoon)*

Edmonton Oilers (8): Tyson Barrie (Kelowna), Leon Draisaitl (Kelowna), Evander Kane (Vancouver), Duncan Keith (Kelowna), Brett Kulak (Vancouver), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Red Deer), Kris Russell (Medicine Hat), Derek Ryan (Spokane), Kailer Yamamoto (Spokane)

Florida Panthers (2): Radko Gudas (Everett), Sam Reinhart (Kootenay)

Los Angeles Kings (2): Alexander Edler (Kelowna), Austin Strand (Seattle)

Minnesota Wild (6): Calen Addison (Lethbridge), Connor Dewar (Everett), Mathew Dumba (Portland), Joe Hicketts (Victoria), Mason Shaw (Medicine Hat), Jared Spurgeon (Spokane)

Nashville Predators (4): Connor Ingram (Kamloops), Tanner Jeannot (Moose Jaw), Ryan Johansen (Portland), Colton Sissons (Kelowna)

New York Rangers (5): Libor Hajek (Regina), Dryden Hunt (Moose Jaw), Ryan Reaves (Brandon), Matthew Robertson (Edmonton), Braden Schneider (Brandon)

Pittsburgh Penguins (1): Tristan Jarry (Edmonton)

St. Louis Blues (1): Brayden Schenn (Saskatoon)

Tampa Bay Lightning (3): Cal Foote (Kelowna), Brandon Hagel (Red Deer), Brayden Point (Moose Jaw)

Toronto Maple Leafs (3): Filip Kral (Spokane), Morgan Rielly (Moose Jaw), Kristians Rubins (Medicine Hat)

* – injured reserve