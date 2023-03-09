500 volunteer opportunities available at 2023 Memorial Cup

Kamloops residents are invited to be part of the excitement and action as the city hosts this year’s Memorial Cup presented by Kia, May 25 to June 4, 2023.

Volunteer opportunities are available across a wide range of areas including hospitality, security, special events and entertainment venues, administration, transportation and logistics.

“A sporting event of this magnitude relies on a strong contingent of volunteers and our community consistently shows this kind of dedication, especially when it comes to the Kamloops Blazers,” said Yves Lacasse, chair of the host organizing committee.

“For those who remember the community pride and celebrations connected with the 1995 host tournament, the 2023 Memorial Cup is sure to attract many people who want to be part of this shared history.”

Tournament organizers are looking to fill about 500 positions that will be mainly focused outside of the arena and at entertainment and special event venues throughout the City. Registrants must be at least 16 years of age and be willing to commit a minimum of 16 hours during the 10-day tournament.

Volunteer opportunities are not just reserved for hockey fans, notes Cindy Logan, chair of volunteers for the organizing committee. “These shifts are for anyone who wants to demonstrate pride in their community and have some fun.”

Howard Brown and his wife, Freda, who volunteered at the ’95 Memorial Cup, still vividly remember their experiences as recent newcomers to Kamloops.

“You’re meeting people from all over the country and the camaraderie that is built up among the volunteer group over the course of the tournament is really special,” Howard said.

Those interested in volunteering can register here. There are also opportunities to register in person at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops during Blazers regular season home games.

Be part of the action, the spectacle, and the fun when Canada’s premier junior hockey showdown returns to Kamloops!