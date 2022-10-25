43 WHL players named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is proud to announce 43 WHL players have been named to NHL Central Scouting’s ‘Preliminary Players to Watch’ List ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft. The ‘Players to Watch’ list was issued Tuesday by the NHL Central Scouting Service.

NHL Central Scouting identifies players with a rating system that includes four categories. The ‘A’ rating indicates players projected to be first-round candidates. The ‘B’ rating indicates players projected to be second- or third-round candidates, and the ‘C’ rating indicates players projected to be fourth-, fifth-, or sixth-round candidates. The ‘LV’ rating represents a player who has not had sufficient viewings, due to injury.

Seven WHL players earned ‘A’ ratings: Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard, Winnipeg ICE forward Zach Benson, Brandon Wheat Kings teammates Carson Bjarnason and Noah Danielson, Prince George Cougars forward Riley Heidt, Vancouver Giants forward Samuel Honzek and Moose Jaw Warriors forward Brayden Yager.

A further 12 WHL players were given ‘B’ ratings, including Kelowna Rockets teammates Andrew Cristall and Caden Price, Red Deer Rebels forward Kalan Lind and Seattle Thunderbirds pair Scott Ratzlaff and Gracyn Sawchyn. 23 WHL players earned ‘C’ ratings, while one WHL player received an ‘LV’ rating.

Overall, 21 of the 22 WHL Clubs are represented in the ‘Players to Watch’ List. The Vancouver Giants boast five players on the list to lead all WHL Clubs. The Brandon Wheat Kings, Kamloops Blazers, Moose Jaw Warriors, Portland Winterhawks and Saskatoon Blades have three players listed. Seven WHL Clubs are represented with two players on the list, while eight further WHL Clubs have a single player on NHL Central Scouting’s list.

A total of 25 WHL forwards find themselves on the list, joined by 12 WHL defencemen and six WHL goaltenders.

2022-23 NHL Central Scouting ‘Preliminary Players to Watch’ – WHL Players

PTW Last Name First Name Hometown Team Height Weight Position A Bedard Connor North Vancouver, B.C. Regina Pats 5’10” 185 C A Benson Zach Chilliwack, B.C. Winnipeg ICE 5’9” 160 LW A Bjarnason Carson Carberry, Man. Brandon Wheat Kings 6’3” 186 G A Danielson Nate Red Deer, Alta. Brandon Wheat Kings 6’1” 185 C A Heidt Riley Saskatoon, Sask. Prince George Cougars 5’10” 182 C A Honzek Samuel Trencin, Slovakia Vancouver Giants 6’3” 186 LW A Yager Brayden Saskatoon, Sask. Moose Jaw Warriors 5’10” 166 C B Cagnoni Luca Burnaby, B.C. Portland Winterhawks 5’9” 180 D B Cristall Andrew Burnaby, B.C. Kelowna Rockets 5’9” 167 LW B Dragicevic Lukas Richmond, B.C. Tri-City Americans 6’1” 192 D B Halaburda Ty Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants 5’11” 178 C B Hammell Kaden Langley, B.C. Kamloops Blazers 6’1” 173 D B Levis Connor Vancouver, B.C. Kamloops Blazers 6’1” 189 RW B Lind Kalan Shaunavon, Sask. Red Deer Rebels 6’0” 158 LW B Molendyk Tanner McBride, B.C. Saskatoon Blades 5’11” 184 D B Price Caden Saskatoon, Sask. Kelowna Rockets 6’0” 186 D B Ratzlaff Scott Irma, Alta. Seattle Thunderbirds 6’0” 175 G B Sawchyn Gracyn Grande Prairie, Alta. Seattle Thunderbirds 5’11” 157 C B Ziemmer Koehn Mayerthorpe, Alta. Prince George Cougars 6’0” 204 RW C Birnie Brady Regina, Sask. Swift Current Broncos 5’7” 154 C C Chadwick Noah Saskatoon, Sask. Lethbridge Hurricanes 6’3” 187 D C Ernst Dylan Weyburn, Sask. Kamloops Blazers 6’1” 196 G C Goldsmith Terrell Fort St. James, B.C. Prince Albert Raiders 6’3” 218 D C Leslie Mazden Lloydminster, Alta. Vancouver Giants 6’0” 193 D C Lipinski Jaden Scottsdale, Ariz. Vancouver Giants 6’3” 208 C C Metzger Tim Zurich, Switzerland Everett Silvertips 6’5” 192 G C Miller Cole Edmonton, Alta. Edmonton Oil Kings 6’4” 174 C C Myatovic Nico Prince George, B.C. Seattle Thunderbirds 6’2” 182 C C Oremba Sam Regina, Sask. Regina Pats 6’1” 195 C C Parker Kalem Clavet, Sask. Victoria Royals 6’0” 192 D C Riche Ben Bethune, Sask. Moose Jaw Warriors 5’10” 178 C C Roersma Rylen Lethbridge, Alta. Brandon Wheat Kings 5’10” 161 C C Roest Austin Coldstream, B.C. Everett Silvertips 5’9” 175 C C Seitz Dawson Medicine Hat, Alta. Edmonton Oil Kings 6’2” 185 C C Semeniuk Ethan Fort St. John, B.C. Vancouver Giants 5’11” 175 C C Sidorov Yegor Vitebsk, Belarus Saskatoon Blades 5’11” 182 RW C Siepmann Grayden Abbotsford, B.C. Calgary Hitmen 5’10” 185 D C Sotheran Carter Sanford, Man. Portland Winterhawks 6’3” 197 D C Spunar Jan Olomouc, Czechia Portland Winterhawks 6’3” 185 G C Unger Jackson Calgary, Alta. Moose Jaw Warriors 6’1” 190 G C Weinstein Saige Edmonton, Alta. Spokane Chiefs 6’0” 179 D C Wormald Logan Langley, B.C. Lethbridge Hurricanes 5’9” 144 LW LV Schuurman Brayden Abbotsford, B.C. Victoria Royals 5’9” 198 C

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.