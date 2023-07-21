4 WHL representatives set to be inducted into B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame

Penticton, B.C. — The B.C. Hall of Fame is set to induct its five newest members on Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Of the five inductees for the 2023 class, four have roots intertwined with the Western Hockey League — Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Lonnie Cameron, and the 2007 Vancouver Giants.

Topping the 2023 induction class are WHL Alumni turned three-time Stanley Cup Champions, Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook. The defensive duo, who made their NHL debut together in 2005-06, spent upwards of 15 seasons as members of the Chicago Blackhawks — winning the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

.@DuncanKeith & Brent Seabrook talk about getting the call about their induction and more. Gala tickets: https://t.co/HIe9tVphW8 Sponsored by Agave Homes & @GrizzlyEx at the @SOEC#hockeynightinpenticton #BCHHoF pic.twitter.com/9PK2K2gNBB — BC Hockey Hall of Fame (@BCHHoF) July 17, 2023

Duncan Keith, a product of Penticton, B.C., spent one season in the WHL, suiting up for the Kelowna Rockets in the 2002-03 season. In his quick, 37-game stint in Kelowna, Keith accrued 46 points (11 G – 35 A) en route to winning the 2003 WHL Championship with the Rockets. Keith’s winning ways wouldn’t get lost at the professional level, either. Along with his three Stanley Cups, Keith collected two Norris Trophies for being named the NHL’s Top defenceman in 2010 and 2014. In the 2015 Stanley Cup Final, Keith earned his first — and only — Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player during the playoffs. At the international level, Keith added two gold medals with Canada at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics Games. After 1,256 games in the NHL, the British Columbian finished his career with the Edmonton Oilers in 2021-22.

Across the blueline from Keith stood Brent Seabrook, a native of Richmond, B.C. and long-time defenceman for the Lethbridge Hurricanes. The former Hurricanes captain spent 267 games in the WHL, where he collected 39 goals and 176 points before settling down for a 15-season career with the Blackhawks. In a similar fashion to his teammate, Keith, Seabrook was a three-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Blackhawks and won gold with Canada at the 2010 Olympic Games. Seabrook also captured IIHF World Junior Gold with Canada at the 2005 tournament in Grand Forks, N.D.

A product of Victoria, B.C., Lonnie Cameron enters the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame as a former NHL linesman of 23 years. Cameron suited up for more than 1,600 regular season and playoff games, also getting the opportunity to officiate the 1994 and 2014 Winter Olympic Games. Prior to his tenure at the NHL, Cameron spent nine seasons as a WHL Official. While representing the WHL, Cameron was named an official for the 1992 and 1995 Memorial Cup and was awarded the Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy as the WHL’s Top Official, also in 1995.

The 2007 Vancouver Giants are set to join a small list of WHL clubs already inducted into the B.C. Hall of Fame — and with good reason. After winning the 2006 WHL Championship, the Giants were named the host city for the 2007 Memorial Cup. After falling short to the Medicine Hat Tigers in Game 7 of the 2007 WHL Championship Series, the Giants seized their opportunity as Memorial Cup hosts, finding themselves in an all-WHL, Memorial Cup Final with the Tigers. Led by future NHLers, Cody Franson, Evander Kane, and Milan Lucic, the Giants enacted revenge on the Tigers, taking the 2007 Memorial Cup Final, 3-1, and in front of their home crowd.

The 2007 Memorial Cup Champion Vancouver Giants will be inducted into the BC Hockey Hall of Fame, announced today by @BCHHoF 🔗 : https://t.co/s4ZdH0wrjj

📸: Chris Relke pic.twitter.com/MOftGWruqe — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) March 1, 2023

The 2023 induction ceremony will run from 5 – 9:30 p.m. PT at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton B.C.