37 WHL prospects invited to Canada’s national under-17 development camp

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Hockey Canada has invited 37 WHL players to participate in Canada’s national under-17 development camp, set to take place July 10-16 at the Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park in Calgary.

In total, 21 of 22 WHL Clubs will be represented at the event, led by the Medicine Hat Tigers who boast four players, including 2021 first-round pick Tomas Mrsic (Surrey, B.C.). The Brandon Wheat Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Red Deer Rebels, and Seattle Thunderbirds will all be represented by three players, while the Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Spokane Chiefs, Swift Current Broncos, and Tri-City Americans will all send two players to the camp.

Led by first-overall selection Berkly Catton (Spokane Chiefs), the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft class will be well represented in Calgary.

For the duration of the week-long camp, the 100 players invited to camp will be split into five teams for on- and off-ice training, fitness testing, practices, intrasquad games and classroom sessions.

WHL Players Invited to Canada’s National Under-17 Development Camp

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown WHL Club Brunen, Luke G 6-3 177 Warman, Sask. Portland (2021, 2-36) McCallum, Ethan G 6-2 180 Brandon, Man. Medicine Hat (2021, 2-39) Wutzke, Chase G 6-1 150 Debden, Sask. Red Deer (2021, 2-40) Brunicke, Harrison D 6-1 165 Calgary, Alta. Kamloops (2021, 3-52) Buczkowski, Tyson D 6-0 166 Saskatoon, Sask. Prince George (2021, 1-15) Davidson, Hyde D 6-2 150 Edmonton, Alta. Seattle (2021, 2-24) Doyle, Tristen D 5-10 160 Winnipeg, Man. Lethbridge (2021, 1-17) Elick, Charlie D 6-2 175 Calgary, Alta. Brandon (2021, 1-3) Fluker, Josh D 5-10 140 Boissevain, Man. Swift Current (2021, 1-7) Guilbault, Gabriel D 6-2 163 Calgary, Alta. Kelowna (2021, 3-61) Howell, Marek D 6-3 188 Calgary, Alta. Moose Jaw (2021, 1-16) McInnis, Keith D 6-1 175 Red Deer, Alta. Red Deer (2021, 5-91) McIsaac, William D 6-3 170 Vancouver, B.C. Spokane (2021, 2-28) Roberts, Colton D 6-4 180 Ridge Meadows, B.C. Vancouver (2021, 1-11) Smith, Tarin D 6-1 174 Porcupine Plain, Sask. Everett (2021, 1-20) Woo, Jonas D 5-9 155 Winnipeg, Man. Winnipeg (2021, 1-18) Buttazzoni, Diego F 5-10 170 Langley, B.C. Medicine Hat (2021, 2-37) Caswell, Clarke F 5-10 150 Brandon, Man. Swift Current (2021, 1-6) Catton, Berkly F 5-11 155 Saskatoon, Sask. Spokane (2021, 1-1) Celebrini, Macklin F 5-11 185 Vancouver, B.C. Seattle (2021 US, 1-1) Garland, Gavin F 6-0 168 Calgary, Alta. Tri-City (2021, 2-31) Gavin, Jordan F 5-11 165 Surrey, B.C. Tri-City (2021, 1-2) Gojsic, Hiroki F 6-4 182 Langley, B.C. Victoria (2021, 2-23) Hadland, Caleb F 5-10 165 Sylvan Lake, Alta. Brandon (2021, 1-22) Hodnett, Gavin F 5-8 135 Winnipeg, Man. Edmonton (2021, 1-19) Iginla, Tij F 5-10 160 Lake Country, B.C. Seattle (2021, 1-9) Josephson, Ollie F 6-1 170 Victoria, B.C. Red Deer (2021, 1-5) Lakovic, Lynden F 6-5 170 Kelowna, B.C. Moose Jaw (2021, 2-27) Lindstrom, Cayden F 6-5 190 Chetwynd, B.C. Medicine Hat (2021, 3-54) Marques, Miguel F 5-11 169 Prince George, B.C. Lethbridge (2021, 1-10) McQueen, Roger F 6-3 170 Saskatoon, Sask. Brandon (2021, 1-4) Mrsic, Tomas F 5-10 150 Surrey, B.C. Medicine Hat (2021, 1-8) Peardon, Cole F 6-0 174 Outlook, Sask. Prince Albert (2021, 1-13) Ritchie, Ryder F 5-9 140 Calgary, Alta. Prince Albert (2021, 1-14) Vaughan, Jaxsin F 6-1 185 Kelowna, B.C. Regina (2021, 1-21) Wetsch, Carson F 6-2 165 North Vancouver, B.C. Calgary (2021, 1-12) Wilke, Trae F 5-11 168 Saskatoon, Sask. Lethbridge (2021, 2-29)

Alan Millar, Director of Player Personnel for Hockey Canada, led the player selection process, with assistance from U17 Head Scout Byron Bonora, and Regional Scouts Rob Simpson (Ontario), Pierre Cholette (Quebec), Darren Sutherland (Atlantic), and Darrell Woodley (Ontario), as well as Member Representatives.

“The national under-17 development camp is the first stage in introducing these athletes to the Program of Excellence, and it is a great opportunity for them to develop as players and learn what it takes to wear the Maple Leaf,” Millar said. “We look forward to enhancing these young players’ ongoing development during this camp and starting the process of building our three national U17 teams for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge this fall.”

Following camp, players will continue to be evaluated through the early portion of the 2022-23 season before 66 are named to one of three Canadian national teams – Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red, and Team Canada White – that will compete at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, scheduled for November 5-12 in Langley and Delta, B.C.

For more information on Hockey Canada and the Program of Excellence, please visit HockeyCanada.ca or follow through social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.