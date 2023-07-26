37 WHL players participate in Program of Excellence summer meetings

Calgary, Alta. – The WHL is proud to recognize the 37 players and prospects who were invited to participate in Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence summer meetings in preparation for the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

“This impressive group of athletes is an excellent representation of the talent pool in our country, and these meetings were a great opportunity to kick off a new season and begin our preparations for two major international events,” said Regina Pats vice-president of hockey operations and general manager Alan Millar, who oversaw the meetings as Hockey Canada director of player personnel. “This was a great opportunity to introduce prospective national team players to the Program of Excellence and help prepare them for international competition.”

A total of 21 WHL prospects participated in summer meetings in preparation for the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, while 16 WHL players, including 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship gold medalist Kevin Korchinski of the Seattle Thunderbirds, took part in meetings ahead of the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship. In all, 19 of the 22 WHL Clubs were represented at the Hockey Canada Program of Excellence summer meetings.

WHL Prospects – World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Height Weight Position Cleaver Koen Lethbridge Hurricanes Port Alberni, B.C. 6’2” 177 G Edmonstone Logan Kamloops Blazers Saskatoon, Sask. 5’10” 160 G Hamilton Reese Calgary Hitmen Whitewood, Sask. 6’0” 160 D Kettles Peyton Swift Current Broncos Winnipeg, Man. 6’3” 160 D Schmidt Connor Moose Jaw Warriors Sturgeon County, Alta. 5’11” 163 D Sharpe Will Lethbridge Hurricanes Delta, B.C. 6’0” 183 D Smith Jackson Tri-City Americans Calgary, Alta. 6’3” 179 D Vlooswyk Luke Red Deer Rebels Calgary, Alta. 6’2” 160 D Baumuller Joby Brandon Wheat Kings Wilcox, Sask. 5’11” 175 F Behm Nathan Kamloops Blazers Calgary, Alta. 6’0” 173 F Cootes Braeden Seattle Thunderbirds Sherwood Park, Alta. 5’9” 151 F Harrington Chase Spokane Chiefs Langley, B.C. 6’0” 166 F Harsanyi Hayden Medicine Hat Tigers Calgary, Alta. 5’7” 140 F McCann Kadon Medicine Hat Tigers Cochrane, Alta. 6’3” 184 F McKenna Gavin Medicine Hat Tigers Whitehorse, Yukon 5’11” 165 F Moroz Luke Prince Albert Raiders Regina, Sask. 5’8” 150 F Reschny Cole Victoria Royals Macklin, Sask. 5’9” 160 F Sawchyn Lukas Seattle Thunderbirds Grande Prairie, Alta. 5’9” 165 F Schmidt Cameron Vancouver Giants Prince George, B.C. 5’7” 136 F Shurgot Lee Prince George Cougars Saskatoon, Sask. 6’1” 177 F Temple Cole Regina Pats Brandon, Man. 5’9” 150 F

WHL Players – National Junior Team

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Height Weight Position Ratzlaff Scott Seattle Thunderbirds Irma, Alta. 6’0” 175 G Young Ty Prince George Cougars Coaldale, Alta. 6’2” 183 G Cagnoni Luca Portland Winterhawks Burnaby, B.C. 5’9” 182 D Korchinski^ Kevin Seattle Thunderbirds Saskatoon, Sask. 6’2” 187 D Mateychuk Denton Moose Jaw Warriors Dominion City, Man. 5’11” 189 D Pickering Owen Swift Current Broncos St. Adolphe, Man. 6’4” 182 D Benson Zach Wenatchee Wild Chilliwack, B.C. 5’9” 170 F Danielson Nate Brandon Wheat Kings Red Deer, Alta. 6’1” 186 F Firkus Jagger Moose Jaw Warriors Irma, Alta. 5’10” 155 F Geekie Conor Wenatchee Wild Strathclair, Man. 6’3” 190 F Gustafson Jordan Seattle Thunderbirds Ardrossan, Alta. 5’11” 182 F Minten Fraser Kamloops Blazers Vancouver, B.C. 6’1” 185 F Roest Austin Everett Silvertips Coldstream, B.C. 5’9” 175 F Savoie Matthew Wenatchee Wild St. Albert, Alta. 5’9” 170 F Yager Brayden Moose Jaw Warriors Saskatoon, Sask. 5’11” 170 F Ziemmer Koehn Prince George Cougars Mayerthorpe, Alta. 6’0” 210 F

^ – returnee from 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal team.

Players took part in virtual meetings that covered a variety of topics, including education on the Program of Excellence, Sport Safety presentations, short-term international competition preparation and meetings with the Hockey Canada management group. The discussions will allow participants to continue to evolve as high-performance athletes and utilize the strengths and experience of the Program of Excellence’s leadership.

Players will continue to be evaluated through the early portion of the 2023-24 season before Canadian rosters are named for the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 16 located in Western Canada and six in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.