36 WHL players named to NHL Central Scouting ‘Players to Watch’ List for January

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is proud to announce 36 WHL players have been named to NHL Central Scouting’s ‘Players to Watch’ List for January for the 2021 NHL Draft. The updated ‘Players to Watch’ list was issued Friday by the NHL Central Scouting Service.

NHL Central Scouting identifies players with a rating system that includes four categories. The ‘A’ rating indicates players projected to be first-round candidates. The ‘B’ rating indicates players projected to be second- or third-round candidates, and the ‘C’ rating indicates players projected to be fourth-, fifth-, or sixth-round candidates. Though no players received this designation, ‘LV’ represents a player who has not had sufficient viewings, due to injury.

Six WHL players were assigned ‘A’ ratings, up from five on the original ‘Players to Watch’ List issued in October 2020. Moving into the ‘A’ group is Edmonton Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa, as he joins Edmonton Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther, Moose Jaw Warriors forward Ryder Korczak, Winnipeg ICE defenceman Carson Lambos, Seattle Thunderbirds forward Conner Roulette, and Medicine Hat Tigers forward Cole Sillinger.

Three WHL players were given ‘B’ ratings, including Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Nolan Allan, Portland Winterhawks forward Jack O’Brien, and Kamloops Blazers forward Logan Stankoven. A total of 27 WHL players earned ‘C’ ratings.

Overall, 18 of 22 WHL Clubs are represented in the updated ‘Players to Watch’ List. The Brandon Wheat Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors, Portland Winterhawks, Prince Albert Raiders, Red Deer Rebels, and Seattle Thunderbirds all boast three players each to lead WHL Clubs. Six other WHL Clubs each have two players listed. Another six WHL Clubs are represented by a single player on NHL Central Scouting’s January list.

A total of 20 WHL forwards find themselves on the list, joined by 12 WHL defencemen, and four WHL goaltenders.

2021 NHL Central Scouting ‘Players to Watch’ – WHL Players

PTW Last Name First Name Team Height Weight Position A Cossa Sebastian Edmonton 6’5” 207 G A Guenther Dylan Edmonton 6’0” 166 RW A Korczak Ryder Moose Jaw 5’10” 164 C A Lambos Carson Winnipeg 6’0” 200 D A Roulette Conner Seattle 5’11” 161 LW A Sillinger Cole Medicine Hat 6’0” 190 C B Allan Nolan Prince Albert 6’1” 174 D B O’Brien Jack Portland 6’0” 154 C B Stankoven Logan Kamloops 5’8” 170 C C Alarie Eric Moose Jaw 6’1” 197 LW C Bankier Caedan Kamloops 6’1” 164 C C Boyko Talyn Tri-City 6’6” 184 G C Busygin Yaroslav Brandon 6’3” 172 D C Chiasson Jake Brandon 6’1” 165 C C Ciona Lucas Seattle 6’2” 201 LW C Dach Colton Saskatoon 6’2” 186 C C Englot Drew Regina 6’2” 194 RW C Grubbe Jayden Red Deer 6’2” 192 C C Iorio Vincent Brandon 6’2” 191 D C Jordan Cole Moose Jaw 6’0” 173 D C Knak Simon Portland 6’1” 194 LW C Kosior Landon Prince Albert 5’11” 190 D C Kozak Tyson Portland 5’10” 160 C C Krebs Dru Medicine Hat 5’11” 167 D C Lajoie Marc Tri-City 6’5” 226 D C Masters Kyle Red Deer 5’11” 155 D C Milne Michael Winnipeg 5’10” 182 LW C Ostapchuk Zack Vancouver 6’3” 187 C C Sedoff Christoffer Red Deer 6’1” 190 D C Serhyenko Carter Prince Albert 6’4” 193 G C Stringer Zack Lethbridge 6’0” 155 LW C Sward Graham Spokane 6’2” 169 D C Thomson Bryan Lethbridge 6’3” 179 G C Tschigerl Sean Calgary 6’0” 179 LW C Uchacz Kai Seattle 6’1” 190 C C Zellweger Olen Everett 5’8” 162 D

Players have been identified using the following criteria:

A Rating – Indicates a first-round candidate

B Rating – Indicates a second- or third-round candidate

C Rating – Indicates a fourth-, fifth-, or sixth-round candidate

LV (Limited Viewing) – Injured players who have not had sufficient viewings to be categorized

For the complete NHL Central Scouting ‘Players to Watch’ List, CLICK HERE.