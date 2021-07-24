33 Western Hockey League players selected in 2021 NHL Draft

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is proud to announce 33 WHL players have been selected in the 2021 NHL Draft, conducted virtually over the course of Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24.

Since the 1967 NHL Amateur Draft, a total of 2,101 players have been selected out of the WHL, including 327 first-round selections. Of the 87 players selected out of the Canadian Hockey League at the 2021 NHL Draft, 38 per cent hail from the WHL. No other development league in the world had more players selected than the 33 hailing from the WHL.

Friday night, five WHL players were selected in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft. Edmonton Oil Kings forward and 2019-20 WHL Rookie of the Year Dylan Guenther was the top WHL forward selected, chosen ninth overall by the Arizona Coyotes. Edmonton Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa was the first goaltender to hear his name called, selected 15th overall by the Detroit Red Wings. Winnipeg ICE defenceman Carson Lambos was the top WHL defender selected in the 2021 NHL Draft, chosen 26th overall by the Minnesota Wild.

The 2021 NHL Draft marks the 13th time in the past 15 years the WHL has seen five or more players selected in the first round of the NHL Draft. With five more WHL players chosen in the first round of the NHL Draft, the WHL’s all-time total number of first-round NHL Draft selections sits at 327 since the 1967 NHL Amateur Draft.

Of the 33 WHL players selected, 14 were called during the first three rounds of the 2021 NHL Draft, including five in the first round, six in the second round, and three in the third round.

The Edmonton Oil Kings led the way among WHL Clubs with four players selected. In addition to the selection of Guenther and Cossa in the first round, forward Carson Latimer was selected 123rd overall by the Ottawa Senators, while forward Jalen Luypen was selected 216th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Three WHL Clubs each saw three players selected, including the Kamloops Blazers, Moose Jaw Warriors, and Portland Winterhawks. The Brandon Wheat Kings, Calgary Hitmen, Medicine Hat Tigers, Red Deer Rebels, Seattle Thunderbirds, and Winnipeg ICE each had two players selected. Eight other WHL Clubs saw a single player selected.

2021 NHL Draft – WHL Players

Overall – Player (Pos.) – NHL Team; WHL Team; Hometown

Round One (5)

#9 – Dylan Guenther (F) – Arizona Coyotes; Edmonton Oil Kings; Edmonton, Alta.

#12 – Cole Sillinger (F) – Columbus Blue Jackets; Medicine Hat Tigers; Regina, Sask.

#15 – Sebastian Cossa (G) – Detroit Red Wings; Edmonton Oil Kings; Fort McMurray, Alta.

#26 – Carson Lambos (D) – Minnesota Wild; Winnipeg ICE; Winnipeg, Man.

#32 – Nolan Allan (D) – Chicago Blackhawks; Prince Albert Raiders; Davidson, Sask.

Round Two (6)

#34 – Olen Zellweger (D) – Anaheim Ducks; Everett Silvertips; Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

#35 – Ryker Evans (D) – Seattle Kraken; Regina Pats; Calgary, Alta.

#39 – Zack Ostapchuk (F) – Ottawa Senators; Vancouver Giants; St. Albert, Alta.

#47 – Logan Stankoven (F) – Dallas Stars; Kamloops Blazers; Kamloops, B.C.

#55 – Vincent Iorio (D) – Washington Capitals; Brandon Wheat Kings; Coquitlam, B.C.

#62 – Colton Dach (F) – Chicago Blackhawks; Saskatoon Blades; Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

Round Three (3)

#65 – Jayden Grubbe (F) – New York Rangers; Red Deer Rebels; Calgary, Alta.

#75 – Ryder Korczak (F) – New York Rangers; Moose Jaw Warriors; Yorkton, Sask.

#86 – Caedan Bankier (F) – Minnesota Wild; Kamloops Blazers; Surrey, B.C.

Round Four (7)

#103 – Gannon Laroque (D) – San Jose Sharks; Victoria Royals; Edmonton, Alta.

#111 – Conner Roulette (F) – Dallas Stars; Seattle Thunderbirds; Winnipeg, Man.

#112 – Talyn Boyko (G) – New York Rangers; Tri-City Americans; Drumheller, Alta.

#116 – Jake Chiasson (F) – Edmonton Oilers; Brandon Wheat Kings; Abbotsford, B.C.

#118 – Kyle Masters (D) – Minnesota Wild; Red Deer Rebels; Edmonton, Alta.

#123 – Carson Latimer (F) – Ottawa Senators; Edmonton Oil Kings; Surrey, B.C.

#127 – Josh Pillar (F) – Minnesota Wild; Kamloops Blazers; Warman, Sask.

#128 – *Jakub Demek (F) – Vegas Golden Knights; Edmonton Oil Kings; Kosice, Slovakia

Round Five (4)

#130 – Sean Tschigerl (F) – Anaheim Ducks; Calgary Hitmen; Whitecourt, Alta.

#141 – Cole Jordan (D) – Calgary Flames; Moose Jaw Warriors; Brandon, Man.

#145 – Tyson Galloway (D) – St. Louis Blues; Calgary Hitmen; Kamloops, B.C.

#148 – Gage Alexander (G) – Anaheim Ducks; Winnipeg ICE; Okotoks, Alta.

Round Six (4)

#173 – Lucas Ciona (F) – Calgary Flames; Seattle Thunderbirds; Edmonton, Alta.

#174 – Ethan Samson (D) – Philadelphia Flyers; Prince George Cougars; Delta, B.C.

#176 – Dru Krebs (D) – Washington Capitals; Medicine Hat Tigers; Okotoks, Alta.

#179 – Simon Knak (F) – Nashville Predators; Portland Winterhawks; Zurich, Switzerland

Round Seven (4)

#193 – Tyson Kozak (F) – Buffalo Sabres; Portland Winterhawks; Souris, Man.

#194 – Ryan McCleary (D) – Pittsburgh Penguins; Portland Winterhawks; Swift Current, Sask.

#212 – Maximus Wanner (D) – Edmonton Oilers; Moose Jaw Warriors; Estevan, Sask.

#216 – Jalen Luypen (F) – Chicago Blackhawks; Edmonton Oil Kings; Kelowna, B.C.

#224 – *Niko Huuhtanen (F) – Tampa Bay Lightning; Everett Silvertips; Helsinki, Finland

* = selected in 2021 CHL Import Draft, signed WHL SPA for 2021-22; does not count towards WHL total of 33 players selected in 2021 NHL Draft

