28 Western Hockey League players selected in 2022 NHL Draft

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is proud to announce 28 WHL players have been selected in the 2022 NHL Draft, which was hosted Thursday, July 7 and Friday, July 8 at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Since the 1967 NHL Amateur Draft, a total of 2,129 players have been selected out of the WHL, including 333 first-round selections. Of the 82 players selected out of the Canadian Hockey League at the 2022 NHL Draft, 34 per cent hail from the WHL.

Thursday night, six WHL players were selected in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Kevin Korchinski was the top WHL player selected, chosen seventh overall by the Chicago Blackhawks. Winnipeg ICE forward Matthew Savoie was the top WHL forward to hear his name called, selected ninth overall by the Buffalo Sabres. Moments later, it was ICE teammate Conor Geekie selected 11th overall by the Arizona Coyotes. Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Denton Mateychuk was selected 12th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets, making it back-to-back WHL picks. With the 21st overall pick, the Pittsburgh Penguins selected Swift Current Broncos defenceman Owen Pickering. Capping off the first round, Seattle Thunderbirds forward Reid Schaefer was selected 32nd overall by the Edmonton Oilers.

Friday morning, two WHL players were selected in the early stage of the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft as Moose Jaw Warriors forward Jagger Firkus was taken 35th overall by the Seattle Kraken and Kamloops Blazers forward Fraser Minten was chosen 38th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 2022 NHL Draft marks the eighth time in the past 10 years the WHL has seen five or more players selected in the first round of the NHL Draft. With five more WHL players chosen in the first round of the NHL Draft, the WHL’s all-time total number of first-round NHL Draft selections sits at 333 since the 1967 NHL Amateur Draft.

Of the 28 WHL players selected, 11 were called during the first three rounds of the 2022 NHL Draft, including six in the first round, two in the second round, and three in the third round.

The Swift Current Broncos led the way among WHL Clubs with five players selected. In addition to the selection of Pickering in the first round, forward Connor Hvidston was selected 139th overall by the Anaheim Ducks. The sixth round saw a trio of Broncos selected, including forward Josh Filmon (166th, New Jersey Devils), goaltender Reid Dyck (183rd, Boston Bruins), and forward Josh Davies (186th, Florida Panthers).

Two WHL Clubs saw four players selected each, including the Kamloops Blazers and Seattle Thunderbirds. The Winnipeg ICE had three players selected, while the Everett Silvertips, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince George Cougars, and Spokane Chiefs each had two players selected. The Portland Winterhawks, Red Deer Rebels, Saskatoon Blades, and Tri-City Americans each had one player selected.

2022 NHL Draft – WHL Players

Overall – Player (Pos.) – NHL Team; WHL Team; Hometown

Round One (6)

#7 – Kevin Korchinski (D) – Chicago Blackhawks; Seattle Thunderbirds; Saskatoon, Sask.

#9 – Matthew Savoie (F) – Buffalo Sabres; Winnipeg ICE; St. Albert, Alta.

#11 – Conor Geekie (F) – Arizona Coyotes; Winnipeg ICE; Strathclair, Man.

#12 – Denton Mateychuk (D) – Columbus Blue Jackets; Moose Jaw Warriors; Dominion City, Man.

#21 – Owen Pickering (D) – Pittsburgh Penguins; Swift Current Broncos; St. Adolphe, Man.

#32 – Reid Schaefer (F) – Edmonton Oilers; Seattle Thunderbirds; Spruce Grove, Alta.

Round Two (2)

#35 – Jagger Firkus (F) – Seattle Kraken; Moose Jaw Warriors; Irma, Alta.

#38 – Fraser Minten (F) – Toronto Maple Leafs; Kamloops Blazers; Vancouver, B.C.

Round Three (3)

#79 – Jordan Gustafson (F) – Vegas Golden Knights; Seattle Thunderbirds; Ardrossan, Alta.

#89 – Mikey Milne (F) – Minnesota Wild; Winnipeg ICE; Abbotsford, B.C.

#93 – Marek Alscher (D) – Florida Panthers; Portland Winterhawks; Kladno, Czechia

Round Four (4)

#102 – Tyler Brennan (G) – New Jersey Devils; Prince George Cougars; Winnipeg, Man.

#106 – Mats Lindgren (D) – Buffalo Sabres; Kamloops Blazers; North Vancouver, B.C.

#107 – Ben King (F) – Anaheim Ducks; Red Deer Rebels; Vernon, B.C.

#108 – Mason Beaupit (G) – San Jose Sharks; Spokane Chiefs; Surrey, B.C.

Round Five (5)

#130 – Jared Davidson (F) – Montreal Canadiens; Seattle Thunderbirds; Edmonton, Alta.

#139 – Connor Hvidston (F) – Anaheim Ducks; Swift Current Broncos; Tisdale, Sask.

#144 – Ty Young (G) – Vancouver Canucks; Prince George Cougars; Coaldale, Alta.

#146 – Graham Sward (D) – Nashville Predators; Spokane Chiefs; Abbotssford, Alta.

#155 – Parker Bell (F) – Calgary Flames; Tri-City Americans; Campbell River, B.C.

Round Six (7)

#166 – Josh Filmon (F) – New Jersey Devils; Swift Current Broncos; Winnipeg, Man.

#174 – Daylan Kuefler (F) – New York Islanders; Kamloops Blazers; Stettler, Alta.

#177 – Ben Hemmerling (F) – Vegas Golden Knights; Everett Silvertips; Sherwood Park, Alta.

#179 – Matthew Seminoff (F) – Dallas Stars; Kamloops Blazers; Coquitlam, B.C.

#181 – Ryan Hofer (F) – Washington Capitals; Everett Silvertips; Winnipeg, Man.

#183 – Reid Dyck (G) – Boston Bruins; Swift Current Broncos; Winkler, Man.

#186 – Josh Davies (F) – Florida Panthers; Swift Current Broncos; Airdrie, Alta.

Round Seven (1)

#218 – Brandon Lisowsky (F) – Toronto Maple Leafs; Saskatoon Blades; Port Coquitlam, B.C.

