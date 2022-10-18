24 WHL players to represent Canada at 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

A total of 24 Western Hockey League players have been named to Canada’s three Under-17 rosters set to participate at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, slated for November 3-12 in Langley and Delta, B.C.

The 66 participating players were announced Tuesday. The players have been divided into three teams – Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red and Team Canada White. 10 WHL players will skate for Team Canada White, while Team Canada Black and Team Canada Red will each feature seven WHL players.

WHL Players – Team Canada Black

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Height Weight Position Buczkowski Tyson Prince George Cougars Saskatoon, Sask. 5’11” 170 D Fluker Josh Swift Current Broncos Boissevain, Man. 5’11” 161 D Roberts Colton Vancouver Giants Maple Ridge, B.C. 6’4” 181 D Caswell Clarke Swift Current Broncos Brandon, Man. 5’10” 164 F Gavin Jordan Tri-City Americans Surrey, B.C. 5’11” 143 F Lakovic Lynden Moose Jaw Warriors Kelowna, B.C. 6’3” 182 F Peardon Cole Prince Albert Raiders Outlook, Sask. 6’0” 187 F

WHL Players – Team Canada Red

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Height Weight Position Wutzke Chase Red Deer Rebels* Debden, Sask. 6’2” 160 G Smith Tarin Everett Silvertips Porcupine Plain, Sask. 6’1” 187 D Catton Berkly Spokane Chiefs Saskatoon, Sask. 5’11” 164 F Hadland Caleb Brandon Wheat Kings Sylvan Lake, Alta. 5’10” 174 F Iginla Tij Seattle Thunderbirds Lake Country, B.C. 6’0” 180 F Mrsic Tomas Medicine Hat Tigers Surrey, B.C. 5’11” 162 F Wetsch Carson Calgary Hitmen North Vancouver, B.C. 6’2” 165 F

* – signed prospect

WHL Players – Team Canada White

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Height Weight Position Mulawka Madden Prince George Cougars* Edmonton, Alta. 6’1” 186 G Doyle Tristen Lethbridge Hurricanes Winnipeg, Man. 5’9” 171 D Elick Charlie Brandon Wheat Kings Calgary, Alta. 6’3” 189 D Howell Marek Moose Jaw Warriors Calgary, Alta. 6’2” 192 D Hodnett Gavin Edmonton Oil Kings Winnipeg, Man. 5’8” 147 F Josephson Ollie Red Deer Rebels Victoria, B.C. 6’0” 177 F Marques Miguel Lethbridge Hurricanes Prince George, B.C. 5’10” 170 F McQueen Roger Brandon Wheat Kings Saskatoon, Sask. 6’4” 182 F Ritchie Ryder Prince Albert Raiders Kelowna, B.C. 5’10” 157 F Vaughan Jaxsin Regina Pats Merritt, B.C. 6’1” 192 F

* – signed prospect

The Canadian contingent at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge will feature two WHL goaltenders, seven WHL defencemen and 15 WHL forwards.

In all, 16 WHL Clubs are represented on the three Canadian rosters. The Brandon Wheat Kings boast three players on the Canadian Under-17 roster. The Lethbridge Hurricanes, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Prince George Cougars, Red Deer Rebels and Swift Current Broncos will each be represented by two players at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, while the Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Medicine Hat Tigers, Regina Pats, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, Tri-City Americans and Vancouver Giants will each have one player taking part at the event.

In addition to the 24 WHL players taking part, 11 WHL hockey operations personnel have been named to the staffs of the three Canadian squads, including Moose Jaw Warriors head coach Mark O’Leary, who will serve as bench boss for Team Canada Black. Spokane Chiefs head coach Ryan Smith (Red) and Swift Current Broncos head coach Devan Praught (White) will serve as assistant coaches. Ryan Aasman (Lethbridge Hurricanes) will assume video coach duties for Team Canada Red, while Byron Spriggs (Winnipeg ICE) will serve as a goaltending consultant with Team Canada White.

Spencer Stehouwer (Saskatoon Blades) and Clayton Johns (Portland Winterhawks) will take on the role of equipment manager for Team Canada Black and Team Canada White, respectively, while Jimmy McKnight (Edmonton Oil Kings) and J.T. Ward (Victoria Royals) will act as therapists for Team Canada Red and Team Canada White, respectively. Doctor Michael Conrad (Victoria Royals) will serve as the team physician for Team Canada White.