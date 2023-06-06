21 WHL Players to participate in 2023 NHL Scouting Combine

Calgary, Alta. – 21 WHL Players have been invited to the 2023 NHL Scouting Combine at the KeyBank Center and HarborCenter in Buffalo, N.Y. The annual Combine is taking place from June 4-10 and will give NHL Clubs the chance to connect with prospects while assessing their medicals and physical fitness.

Led by NHL Central Scouting’s top-ranked North American skater and Regina Pats’ captain, Connor Bedard, the 21 WHL representatives are among 106 skaters (65 forwards, 34 defencemen, and seven goaltenders) selected to participate in the Combine.

A total of 12 WHL forwards will head to Buffalo and will be joined by seven defencemen and two goaltenders.

All 19 WHL skaters taking part in the event sit in the top-75 of North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings while the two WHL goaltenders, Brandon’s Carson Bjarnason and Seattle’s Scott Ratzlaff sit first and fourth in the North American goaltender rankings, respectively.

Over half of the WHL Clubs are well represented at the Combine, as 13 of our 22 organizations will have at least one player present in Buffalo. 2023 WHL Champions, the Seattle Thunderbirds are sending the most prospects, with four — forwards Nico Myatovic and Gracyn Sawchyn, defenceman Sawyer Mynio, and goaltender Scott Ratzlaff. Five other clubs – Brandon Wheat Kings, Kelowna Rockets, Prince George Cougars, Portland Winterhawks, and Vancouver Giants – will also send two representatives each.

The 2023 Scouting Combine will be home to seven more WHL prospects as the year prior, when only 14 League representatives participated in the 2022 Combine.

2023 NHL Scouting Combine Invitees – WHL Players

WHL Skaters

Last Name First Name Hometown Team Height Weight Position Bedard Connor North Vancouver, B.C. Regina Pats 5’10” 185 C Benson Zach Chilliwack, B.C. Winnipeg ICE 5’9” 163 C Cagnoni Luca Burnaby, B.C. Portland Winterhawks 5’9” 180 D Cristall Andrew Burnaby, B.C. Kelowna Rockets 5’10” 167 LW Danielson Nate Red Deer, Alta. Brandon Wheat Kings 6’2” 185 C Dragicevic Lukas Richmond, B.C. Tri-City Americans 6’1” 190 D Goldsmith Terrell Fort St. James, B.C. Prince Albert Raiders 6’4” 223 D Heidt Riley Saskatoon, Sask. Prince George Cougars 5’10” 178 C Honzek Samuel Trencin, Slovakia Vancouver Giants 6’4” 186 LW Lind Kalan Shaunavon, Sask. Red Deer Rebels 6’0” 158 LW Lipinski Jaden Scottsdale, Ariz. Vancouver Giants 6’4” 204 C Molendyk Tanner McBride, B.C. Saskatoon Blades 6’0” 182 D Myatovic Nico Prince George, B.C. Seattle Thunderbirds 6’2” 182 LW Mynio Sawyer Kamloops, B.C. Seattle Thunderbirds 6’1” 173 D Price Caden Saskatoon, Sask. Kelowna Rockets 6’1” 185 D Sawchyn Gracyn Grande Prairie, Alta. Seattle Thunderbirds 5’11” 157 C Sotheran Carter Sanford, Man. Portland Winterhawks 6’3” 197 D Yager Brayden Saskatoon, Sask. Moose Jaw Warriors 5’11” 166 C Ziemmer Koehn Mayerthorpe, Alta. Prince George Cougars 6’0” 202 RW

WHL Goaltenders

Last Name First Name Hometown Team Height Weight Position Bjarnason Carson Carberry, Man. Brandon Wheat Kings 6’3” 186 G Ratzlaff Scott Irma, Alta. Seattle Thunderbirds 6’1” 175 G

The Combine is often seen as the final opportunity NHL Clubs have to see the next wave of top prospects prior to the 2023 NHL Draft held at the end of June.

“The NHL combine is the final showcase event before the NHL Draft and it’s a week full of interviews, medicals and fitness testing where the players get to interact with NHL personnel and the NHL Clubs get to learn as much as possible about the future stars of our game,” NHL Central Scouting vice president Dan Marr said in an interview with NHL.com.

“The NHL Combine is a rite of passage on a players’ path to the NHL and is an event that NHL Clubs and prospects look forward to participating in,” Marr continued.

Medical examinations are set to take place on June 7, while a majority of the fitness testing will be held on June 10.

The 2023 NHL Draft is set to take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., and will run from June 28-29.

