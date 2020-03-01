21 WHL Alumni win Canada West men’s hockey championship with University of Saskatchewan Huskies

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is proud to recognize 21 WHL Alumni on the University of Saskatchewan Huskies who captured the Dr. W.G. Hardy Trophy as champions of Canada West men’s hockey Saturday.

The Huskies won Saturday’s second game of the best-of-three series by a 3-1 score against the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds to earn a series sweep. WHL Alumni Levi Cable scored twice to lead his team to their first men’s hockey title in Canada West play since 2016. Both programs will now advance to the 2020 Cavendish Farms U SPORTS University Cup in Halifax, N.S., which will be held from March 12 to 15.

Each year, WHL Alumni accessing their WHL Scholarship play a key role in hoisting the Dr. W.G. Hardy Trophy for their respective post-secondary institution while also serving as leaders in the classroom.

Solely funded by WHL member Clubs and administered by the WHL Office, the WHL Scholarship provides WHL players with access to a post-secondary education to further their academic commitments. Including the University of Saskatchewan and University of British Columbia, WHL Scholarship recipients are enrolled as full-time students at 76 different post-secondary institutions throughout North America.

Every player who plays in the WHL is eligible to receive the WHL Scholarship. For every season a player plays in the WHL, they receive a guaranteed, full-year WHL Scholarship including tuition, textbooks and compulsory fees to a post-secondary institution of their choice. The WHL Scholarship is a fully-guaranteed academic scholarship with no requirement to play university hockey to qualify. The WHL graduate can apply the funding to any post-secondary or career-enhancing program of his choice, including trades schools or professional career training programs.

Fully funded by WHL member Clubs, all current WHL players are encouraged to enroll in post-secondary courses. This season, over 140 current players are taking post-secondary courses while playing in the WHL. The financial assistance received for post-secondary studies while playing does not impact on the WHL Scholarship benefits a WHL player is entitled to upon graduating from the League. The WHL and Athabasca University have partnered to offer, through an online distance education platform, fully-accredited university courses to any WHL player interested in further pursuing post-secondary studies while playing in the WHL.

SASKATCHEWAN HUSKIES

NAME / POSITION / HOMETOWN / LAST WHL TEAM

Sam Ruopp / D / Zehner, Sask. / Prince George Cougars

Gordie Ballhorn / D / Wetaskiwin, Alta. / Kelowna Rockets

Colby Harmsworth / D / Saskatoon, Sask. / Calgary Hitmen

Jeff Faith / D / Wilcox, Sask. / Kamloops Blazers

Shane Collins / D / Rosetown, Sask. / Prince George Cougars

Tanner Lishchynsky / D / Saskatoon, Sask. / Kootenay Ice

Jordan Tkatch / F / Prud’homme, Sask. / Prince Albert Raiders

Levi Cable / F / Hudson Bay, Sask. / Kootenay ICE

Collin Shirley / F / Saskatoon, Sask. / Kamloops Blazers

Carter Folk / F / Regina, Sask. / Victoria Royals

Logan McVeigh / F / Kenaston, Sask. / Kamloops Blazers

Jared Dmytriw / F / Craven, Sask. / Vancouver Giants

Carson Stadnyk / F / Saskatoon, Sask. / Everett Silvertips

Donovan Neuls / F / Grenfell, Sask. / Seattle Thunderbirds

Kohl Bauml / C / Saskatoon, Sask. / Everett Silvertips

Andrew Johnson / F / Saskatoon, Sask. / Swift Current Broncos

Wyatt Johnson / C / Saskatoon, Sask. / Spokane Chiefs

Evan Fiala / D / Clavet, Sask. / Saskatoon Blades

Declan Hobbs / G / Saskatoon, Sask. / Spokane Chiefs

Taran Kozun / G / Nipawin, Sask. / Seattle Thunderbirds

Travis Child / G / Killam, Alta. / Edmonton Oil Kings

