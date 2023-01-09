2023 WHL Trade Deadline: Live Blog

The 2023 Western Hockey League Trade Deadline arrives Tuesday, January 10 at 3 p.m. MT, and there is no shortage of intrigue as teams look to load up in search of a run at the Ed Chynoweth Cup or, on the contrary, hope to restock the cupboards in order to speed up a rebuild.

Be sure to visit WHL.ca’s 2023 Trade Deadline: Live Blog for all the news on the latest trade activity from around the league as we keep you wired with the latest breaking deals over the week leading up to and including January 10.

Monday, January 9

4:30 p.m. MT – The Edmonton Oil Kings have added 2003-born defenceman Jacob Hoffrogge, sending a seventh-round pick (2025) to the Everett Silvertips.

Hoffrogge, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound product of Saskatoon, Sask., has skated in 23 games with the Silvertips this season. He was originally selected by the Brandon Wheat Kings in the second round (41st overall) of the 2018 WHL Draft.

3:00 p.m. MT – The Tri-City Americans have acquired 17-year-old defenceman Jackson Romeril from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Romeril, who hails from Calgary, Alta., appeared in 13 contests with the Rockets this season.

He was originally selected by Kelowna in the sixth round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

2:00 p.m. MT – The NHL’s Winnipeg Jets announced former first-round pick Brad Lambert has been assigned to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Lambert, from Lahti, Finland, was acquired by Seattle in June of 2022 after being originally selected by the Saskatoon Blades in the 2020 CHL Import Draft.

This season, the 19-year-old forward has totalled three points in 14 games with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League after being selected 30th-overall by the Winnipeg Jets at the 2022 NHL Draft.

He recently competed with Finland at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

2:00 p.m. MT – The NHL’s Winnipeg Jets announced former first-round pick Chaz Lucius has been assigned to the Portland Winterhawks.

Lucius, from White Bear Lake, Minn., was originally selected by Portland in the fourth round of the 2018 WHL Draft and was subsequently picked by the Winnipeg Jets with the 18th-overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft.

This season, the 19-year-old forward has amassed five points in 12 games with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League after competing at the University of Minnesota in 2021-22.

He recently helped the United States claim a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording seven points in seven games.

2:00 p.m. MT – The Tri-City Americans acquired 19-year-old defenceman Ethan Peters from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

A product of Moose Jaw, Sask., and former winner of the Daryl K. “Doc” Seaman Memorial Trophy as WHL Scholastic Player of the Year, Peters has collected a goal and six points in 39 games with Edmonton this season.

The blueliner was a member of the Oil Kings’ WHL Championship squad in 2022 after recording 17 points (2G-15A) during the 2021-22 regular season.

12:00 p.m. MT – The Everett Silvertips acquired 17-year-old prospect Nolan Chastko from the Prince George Cougars in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

A product of Brandon, Man., Chastko has scored 24 points (10G-14A) in 29 games this season with the Virden Oil Capitals of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. Chastko was originally signed to a WHL Standard Player Agreement in February 2022.

10:30 a.m. MT – Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie remained busy on Monday, adding 20-year-old Drew Englot from the Everett Silvertips in exchange for 20-year-old Raphael Pelletier and a second-round pick (2024).

Englot, who hails from Candiac, Sask., was acquired by the Silvertips in a Sunday evening blockbuster that sent Olen Zellweger and Ryan Hofer to the Kamloops Blazers. A 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward, Englot has secured 14 points (3G-11A) in 34 games this season. He started his WHL career as a member of the Regina Pats.

In exchange for Englot, the Silvertips acquired the speedy and skilled Pelletier. A product of Legal, Alta., the 5-foot-11, 164-pound Pelletier has secured 28 points (11G-17A) in 34 games this season.

10:00 a.m. MT – The Swift Current Broncos added 2002-born blueliner Mason Ward, sending 2003-born defenceman Kayden Sadhra-Kang to the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound product of Lloydminster, Alta., has skated in 30 games this season, tallying nine points (4G-5A).

Heading to Brandon is 6-foot-4, 202-pound Sadhra-Kang, a product of Richmond, B.C. In 33 games this season, he has recorded 10 points (1G-9A).

Sunday, January 8

7:30 p.m. MT – In one of the biggest trades in WHL history, the Kamloops Blazers made a massive splash ahead of the 2023 WHL Trade Deadline, adding defending WHL Defenceman of the Year Olen Zellweger and 20-year-old Washington Capitals prospect Ryan Hofer from the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a truckload of assets.

While the Silvertips said goodbye to two fan favourites, they said hello to a future that includes 2023 NHL Draft eligible defenceman Kaden Hammell, 2005-born prospect Rylan Pearce and 2007-born prospect Jack Bakker, along with 20-year-old forward Drew Englot and 10 draft picks, including four first-round selections (2023, 2024, 2025, 2026), two second-round picks (2023, 2026*), a third-round pick (2025), a fourth-round pick (2023), a fifth-round pick (2024), and a sixth-round pick (2026).

Zellweger, a prospect of the Anaheim Ducks, recently helped Canada to a gold-medal finish at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., has posted 28 points (10G-18A) in 23 games this season after notching 78 points (14G-64A) in 55 games last season.

Hofer, who was selected in the sixth-round (181st overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Capitals, has turned into one of the premiere power forwards after going unselected in the WHL Draft. In 36 games this season, the 6-foot-3, 192-pound pivot has registered 36 points (23G-13A).

Hammell represents a promising young blueliner as a former first-round selection of the Blazers. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound right-shot defenceman from Langley, B.C., has been identified by NHL Central Scouting as a player to watch for the 2023 NHL Draft.

Englot, a 6-foot-2, 198-pound product of Candiac, Sask., has secured 14 points (3G-11A) in 34 games this season. On Monday, January 9, the Silvertips flipped Englot to the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for Raphael Pelletier and a second-round pick (2024).

7:00 p.m. MT – The Winnipeg ICE landed one of the biggest fish ahead of the 2023 WHL Trade Deadline, acquiring Vancouver Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk in exchange for 2003-born forward Skyler Bruce, 2005-born forward Connor Dale, 2007-born prospects Hudson Landmark and Owen Brees, as well as three first-round picks (2024, 2025, 2026) and a fifth-round pick (2024).

Ostapchuk, a 19-year-old product of St. Albert, Alta., helped Canada claim gold at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, N.S. The 6-foot-3, 198-pound prospect of the Ottawa Senators will add a strong two-way presence to an already loaded Winnipeg ICE lineup. In 21 games this season with Vancouver, Ostapchuk has registered 29 points (10G-19A).

Ostapchuk isn’t the only NHL prospect to join the ICE since the 2022-23 season began. On December 31, Ottawa Senators prospect Carson Latimer headed to Winnipeg via trade from Prince Albert, while San Jose Sharks prospect Mason Beaupit flew north to join the ICE after a trade from the Spokane Chiefs on November 10. The ICE also acquired Nashville Predators prospect Graham Sward from the Chiefs back on October 29.

Saturday, January 7

10:00 a.m. MT – Having already added NHL prospects Luke Prokop and Nolan Allan, along with high-scoring 20-year-old Kyle Crnkovic, the Seattle Thunderbirds continued to bolster an already impressive and imposing lineup by acquiring 19-year-old Chicago Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach from the Kelowna Rockets. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., is fresh off winning a gold medal with Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. In 75 career games with the Rockets, Dach collected 96 points (38G-58A).

In exchange for Dach and a fifth-round pick, the Rockets add 2005-born defenceman Ethan Mittelsteadt and 2004-born left winger Ty Hurley along with a first-round pick (2024), conditional second-round pick (2025) and conditional fourth-round pick (2023).