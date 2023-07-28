2023 WHL Graduates – Victoria Royals

Throughout the month of July, WHL.ca will be featuring the WHL Graduates from the 2022-23 season in a 22-part, team-by-team series.

Our final feature keys in on the graduating players from the Victoria Royals.

Riley Gannon

Forward Riley Gannon spent his entire WHL career on Vancouver Island after signing with the Victoria Royals in 2019. Gannon, from Nanaimo, B.C., got into 52 games as a rookie in 2019-20, scoring his first WHL goal February 1, 2020 at Moose Jaw. After a shortened 2020-21 season that saw his involvement limited to seven games, Gannon became an ever-present part of the Royals forward corps over his final two WHL campaigns, missing just one game over his 19- and 20-year-old seasons. In 2021-22, Gannon hit a career high with 21 goals, eight coming on the power-play, while the following season he set personal bests with 20 assists and 38 points, while skating in each of Victoria’s 68 regular season games. Overall, Gannon collected 77 points (41G-36A) over 194 WHL appearances. He’s set to take advantage of his WHL Scholarship beginning this fall at Brock University.

Congrats to Riley Gannon on committing to Brock University and the @brockbadgers hockey team! 📰 >> https://t.co/75iYHvJp0m pic.twitter.com/3e5Xlp1BQ6 — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) July 25, 2023

Jake Poole

Hailing from McAuley, Man., forward Jake Poole played four seasons in the WHL after being selected in the sixth round of the 2017 WHL Draft by the Kelowna Rockets. He earned an assist on his WHL debut September 21, 2019 versus Spokane and scored his first WHL goal three weeks later in a home contest against Kamloops. Poole finished his rookie campaign with 16 points, adding nine more for the Rockets during the shortened 2020-21 season. As a 19-year-old, Poole lit the lamp 14 times for Kelowna, totalling 32 points in 48 games to help the Rockets reach the post-season. In Kelowna’s five-game series versus Seattle, Poole scored once and added two assists. After starting the 2022-23 campaign with the Rockets, Poole moved to the Victoria Royals, making his debut with his new Club in his old stomping grounds at Prospera Place. As a Royal, Poole closed out his WHL career with five multi-goal games including hat-tricks against Vancouver and Medicine Hat within a one-week span, finishing the season with a team-leading 29 goals and 57 points. Overall, Poole totalled 114 points (49G-65A) over his 171 WHL regular season games.

Alex Thacker

Originally selected by the Swift Current Broncos in the sixth round of the 2017 WHL Draft, forward Alex Thacker played only two games for the Club before moving to the Lethbridge Hurricanes ahead of the 2019-20 season. Thacker, who calls Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. home, developed into a reliable set-up man in Lethbridge, recording 21 assists in his first full season as a Hurricane in 2019-20, and 14 more from 23 contests during the shortened 2020-21 season. Thacker’s most productive offensive season came as a 19-year-old in 2021-22; he skated in all 68 regular-season games for Lethbridge and led the team with 50 assists, while his 64 points were good for second-most among Hurricanes skaters. He’d skate in four playoff games that spring, scoring once as Lethbridge lost out to the eventual WHL Champion Edmonton Oil Kings. Thacker began his 20-year-old season with the Hurricanes, appearing in 16 contests before moving to the Victoria Royals via trade. With Victoria, Thacker collected 31 points, 23 of them assists, in his 40 appearances to close out the 2022-23 campaign; his 29 helpers were the most among Royals forwards last season. Overall, Thacker made 204 WHL regular season appearances over his career, amassing 144 points (30G-114A).