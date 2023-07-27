2023 WHL Graduates – Swift Current Broncos

Throughout the month of July, WHL.ca will be featuring the WHL Graduates from the 2022-23 season in a 22-part, team-by-team series.

We continue with the graduating players from the Swift Current Broncos!

Drew Englot

Forward Drew Englot was originally selected by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the fourth round of the 2017 WHL Draft, but played the first of his 231 WHL regular season and playoff games with the Regina Pats during the 2019-20 season. Englot, who hails from Candiac, Sask., scored his first WHL goal in Prince Albert November 1, 2019, and proceeded to light the lamp 11 more times over the course of his rookie campaign. He skated in all 24 games for the Pats during the shortened 2020-21 season, then earned 16 points from 32 games to start the 2021-22 campaign before being dealt to the Kamloops Blazers ahead of the 2022 WHL Trade Deadline. In Kamloops, Englot capped off a career season, finishing the campaign with 14 goals and 38 points, adding nine more points during the Blazers’ run to the Western Conference Championship series. This past season, Englot appeared in 34 games with Kamloops before a pair of pre-Trade Deadline deals brought him to the Swift Current Broncos, with whom he spent the final 34 contests of his WHL career. With Swift Current, Englot tallied 10 points, but proved a clutch perfomer: two of his four goals in a Broncos uniform stood up as game-winners. Overall, Englot collected 86 points (35G-51A) over his 214 WHL regular season games.

SCENES IN SWIFT. Drew Englot has his first as an @SCBroncos and the home side leads late! pic.twitter.com/scocFgOXMZ — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 21, 2023

Sam McGinley

Defenceman Sam McGinley was a fifth-round selection by the Regina Pats in the 2017 WHL Draft, but the Calgarian spent all but 11 of his WHL appearances with the Swift Current Broncos. McGinley skated in three games with Regina as a 16-year-old in 2018-19, earning his first WHL point (an assist) at Swift Current, before being dealt to the Broncos eight games into the 2019-20 season. McGinley scored three goals over his first full WHL season, two of which came against the Pats as part of a 12-point total. In his final two seasons with Swift Current, McGinley became a point producer from the blue line, putting up 16 goals and 58 points over that span. He posted a career-best 37 points (9G-28A) this past season, a figure that stood second among Broncos defencemen. Overall, McGinley played in 195 WHL regular season games, totalling 77 points (20G-57A).

That's a WRAP! Sam McGinley goes to end-to-end plus a little extra to even the score for the @SCBroncos! pic.twitter.com/6U0XbN4DRR — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 15, 2022

Mason Ward

Originally signed by the Red Deer Rebels ahead of the 2019-20 WHL season, defenceman Mason Ward spent his four-year WHL career as a member of three Eastern Conference Clubs. Ward, from Lloydminster, Alta., broke in with Red Deer during the 2019-20 campaign, totalling 10 points from 61 games played. His first WHL goal came November 5, 2019 at Westoba Place in Brandon, the rink he would call home for a season and a half after being dealt to the Wheat Kings in advance of the 2021-22 campaign. Despite being limited to 41 games as a 19-year-old, Ward scored a career-high six goals with the Wheat Kings, reaching the 2022 WHL Playoffs where he would appear in six contests versus his former Red Deer teammates. Ward began the 2022-23 season in Brandon, scoring four times over his 30 apperances, but was traded to the Swift Current Broncos midway through the campaign. As a Bronco, Ward skated in 29 games, chipping in with five assists along the way. Overall, he collected 44 points (13G-31A) over his 183 WHL regular season contests.