2023 WHL Graduates – Spokane Chiefs

We continue with the graduating players from the Spokane Chiefs!

Mac Gross

Selected by Spokane in the third round of the 2017 WHL Draft, defenceman Mac Gross played each of his 166 WHL regular season games with the Chiefs. His WHL debut came two days after Christmas in 2019 at Seattle; his first WHL point in February of 2020 in a road contest at Medicine Hat. Gross, who hails from Swift Current, Sask., collected 45 points over his WHL career, 32 of which during the 2022-23 WHL season. His 10 goals this past year were the most among Spokane defencemen, a figure that included a multi-goal effort on opening night this past September at Victoria. Gross also tallied a pair of short-handed goals in 2022-23; he was one of only four WHL defenceman to light the lamp multiple times while his team was a man (or more) down.

Cade Hayes

Forward Cade Hayes spent four seasons in the WHL, beginning in his home province with the Moose Jaw Warriors, who selected him in the eighth round of the 2017 WHL Draft. Hayes, from Eatonia, Sask., made his Moose Jaw debut September 20, 2019 at Regina, earning his first WHL point (an assist), the following night on home ice versus the Pats. He proceeded to dress in 48 games during the 2019-20 season, totalling 16 points (7G-9A) before adding nine points in the Regina Hub during the shortened 2020-21 campaign. Hayes upped his offensive production with the Warriors to begin the 2021-22 season, scoring 19 points in 35 games, but found himself on the move ahead of the WHL Trade Deadline in a deal with the Spokane Chiefs. Hayes got hot as the season concluded, scoring three goals in the final four games of the campaign as Spokane qualified for the 2022 WHL Playoffs. This past season, Hayes skated in 66 games, earning a career-best 21 goals and 44 points to finish fourth among Chiefs skaters. Overall, Hayes amassed 96 points (41G-55A) from his 202 WHL regular season contests.

Raegan Wiles

Defenceman Raegan Wiles worked his way from a list player to Spokane Chiefs captain over the course of his WHL career, appearing in over 190 regular season and playoff games with the Club along the way. Wiles, who hails from Calgary, Alta., debuted with Spokane September 20, 2019 at Kamloops and went on to make 38 appearances in a Chiefs uniform during his rookie season. His first WHL goal came in the season-opener of 2020-21 at Seattle; he completed that shortened campaign with 10 points (1G-9A) from 21 games. The following year, Wiles scored nine goals from the Spokane blue line, totalling 27 points as the Chiefs qualified for the 2022 WHL Playoffs. This past season, he was named Spokane’s captain, and went on to match his career-best nine goal tally, amassing 39 points in 65 outings, including a two-goal, six-point effort November 6, 2022 at Portland. Overall, Wiles collected 76 points (19G-57A) from his 188 regular season appearances with Spokane. He’ll take advantage of his WHL Scholarship this fall at St. Francis Xavier University.