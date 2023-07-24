2023 WHL Graduates – Seattle Thunderbirds

Throughout the month of July, WHL.ca will be featuring the WHL Graduates from the 2022-23 season in a 22-part, team-by-team series.

We continue with the graduating players from the WHL Champion Seattle Thunderbirds!

Kyle Crnkovic

Chestermere, Alta.’s Kyle Crnkovic was the 10th-overall selection in the 2017 WHL Draft by the Saskatoon Blades and proceeded to skate in more than 300 regular season and playoff games in the WHL. After appearing in three games with Saskatoon as a 15-year-old in 2017-18, Crnkovic broke in full-time with the Blades during the 2018-19 campaign scoring 11 times and totalling 31 points from his first full WHL season. Among his season highlights, a four-point effort at Kootenay February 15, 2019; he then chipped in with four points as the Blades reached the Second Round of the 2019 WHL Playoffs. Crnkovic’s numbers took a big jump the following season: he scored 21 goals and totalled 64 points to finish second in team scoring before leading the Club with 32 points (10G-22A) during the shortened 2020-21 campaign. In 2021-22, Crnkovic finished fifth among WHL scoring leaders with a career-best 94 points (39G-55A), a total that included five short-handed and six game-winning goals while earning a spot on the WHL East Division First All-Star Team. Just prior to the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Crnkovic was dealt to the Seattle Thunderbirds, where he proceeded to notch 30 goals for the second time in his WHL career before helping Seattle win the WHL Championship this past May. Crnkovic closed out his junior hockey career with an All-Star performance at the 2023 Memorial Cup in Kamloops, totalling eight points including a hat-trick versus the Peterborough Petes. In all, Crnkovic earned 289 regular season points (111G-178A) from his 277 career WHL contests.

Kyle Crnkovic is kinda leading the entire Memorial Cup in goals right now.

Jared Davidson

Originally signed by the Seattle Thunderbirds in 2018, forward Jared Davidson proceeded to collect more than 260 regular season and playoff points with the Club over his five WHL seasons in the Pacific Northwest. His first WHL goal came November 17, 2018 versus the rival Portland Winterhawks; in 48 games in 2018-19 he collected four points from 48 games before upping his totals to 16 points (8G-8A) in 2019-20. Davidson benefitted from the shortened 2020-21 campaign by again improving on his offensive totals; the Edmontonian collected 19 points in 23 games, setting the stage for a career year the following winter. Davidson was a tour de force in 2021-22, leading the Thunderbirds with 42 goals and 89 points while addinng 29 points (13G-16A) in 25 playoff games as Seattle reached the WHL Championship Series. NHL Clubs took note of Davidson’s performance, too; he was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. As a 20-year-old, Davidson again surpassed 80 points in 2022-23, scoring 38 times as part of an 82-point campaign. He chipped in with 11 goals in 19 games during the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, helping the Thunderbirds capture the Ed Chynoweth Cup for the second time in franchise history. He was also named to the WHL U.S. Division First All-Star Team for the second consecutive year. At the 2023 Memorial Cup in Kamloops, Davidson scored once, totalling six points as Seattle reached the final for the first time in Club history. Overall, he recorded 210 points (99G-111A) over his 254 regular season contests with the Thunderbirds, adding 58 points (25G-33A) from 52 playoff and Memorial Cup appearances. He will skate with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League this fall.

Le Rocket s'entend sur les modalités d'un contrat d'une saison à un volet avec les attaquants Jared Davidson et Jakov Novak.

Rocket agree to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract with forwards Jared Davidson and Jakov Novak.

Details:… pic.twitter.com/OMfk3Que9B — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) July 3, 2023

Luke Prokop

Originally selected seventh-overall by the Calgary Hitmen in the 2017 WHL Draft, defenceman Luke Prokop won two WHL Championships over his five full seasons in the League. He skated in his first WHL game in December of 2017 against the Edmonton Oil Kings and proceeded to appear in 14 games as a 15-year-old with Calgary. The following season, Prokop scored once, adding nine assists in 62 games before helping the Hitmen reach the Second Round of the 2019 WHL Playoffs. In 2019-20, Prokop upped his numbers to four goals and 23 points from 59 games played before hearing his name called by the Nashville Predators in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He skated in 15 games with Calgary during the shortened 2020-21 season before a life-changing decision during the summer of 2021. On July 19, Prokop publicly came out as gay, becoming the first player signed to an NHL contract to do so, becoming an inspiring figure and tireless advocate for the 2SLGTBQIA+ community. On the ice the following season, Prokop won a WHL Championship with his hometown Edmonton Oil Kings after an early-season move north from Calgary, while off it, he was named the WHL and Canadian Hockey League Humanitarian of the Year for his work with Kids Help Phone as well as helping develop the Oil Kings’ first-ever Pride Day Game. Prokop started the 2022-23 season with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL but returned to the WHL for his final season, joining the Seattle Thunderbirds after his WHL rights were dealt by Edmonton in October of 2022. He joined a veteran Thunderbirds defence corps, totalling 21 points in 43 games, ultimately winning a second WHL Championship in as many years this past May, and appearing at the Memorial Cup for the second time in his WHL career. Overall, Prokop skated in more than 300 WHL games, totalling 97 regular season points, while also serving as a leader and role model in the hockey community. He’s set to resume his pro career in the Nashville Predators organization this fall.