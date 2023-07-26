2023 WHL Graduates – Saskatoon Blades

Throughout the month of July, WHL.ca will be featuring the WHL Graduates from the 2022-23 season in a 22-part, team-by-team series.

We continue with the graduating players from the Saskatoon Blades!

Aidan De La Gorgendiere

Originally selected fifth-overall by the Blades in the 2017 WHL Draft, defenceman Aidan De La Gorgendiere spent his entire WHL career in Saskatoon, appearing in more than 275 regular season and playoff games. Hailing from Langley, B.C., De La Gorgendiere made his WHL debut in Everett in December of 2017 but cracked the Blades lineup on a full-time basis during the 2018-19 season, skating in 47 contests during which he collected five assists. In 2019-20, De La Gorgendiere’s potential as an offensive threat further materialized; he tallied 28 points (4G-24A) over his 63 games, then added a cool dozen points the following season in the shortened 2020-21 campaign. Over his final two seasons in Saskatoon, De La Gorgendiere put up more than 100 points while serving as team captain, accented by a 12-goal, 65-point effort in 2022-23. During the playoffs, he added 17 more points in 18 games to help the Blades reach the Eastern Conference Championship for the first time since 1994. For his efforts, De La Gorgendiere was named to the WHL East Division Second All-Star Team. In all, the blueliner earned 155 regular season points (22G-133A) from his 248 games in a Saskatoon uniform.

"I've just been so thankful for my time here." 📽️ Captain Aidan De La Gorgendiere pic.twitter.com/0SrBTX0dYT — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) May 4, 2023

Blake Gustafson

Defenceman Blake Gustafson played in over 200 WHL regular season and playoff games after being selected in the 10th round of the 2017 WHL Draft by the Red Deer Rebels. It was in Red Deer that the product of Ardrossan, Alta. began his four-year WHL career, chalking up five assists in 38 games during the 2019-20 WHL season. Gustafson’s first WHL goal came in October of 2021 in a home contest versus the Edmonton Oil Kings; he went on to put up 15 points and a +35 rating in his final full season in Central Alberta, helping the Rebels reach the Second Round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs in the process. Gustafson began the 2022-23 campaign in Red Deer but was dealt to the Saskatoon Blades after two early-season games. With the Blades, Gustafson collected 19 points in 59 games, earning a +25 rating as well. He skated in 10 post-season contests during Saskatoon’s run to the Eastern Conference Championship series. In all, Gustafson earned 41 points (5G-36A) from his 183 WHL regular season outings.

"The happiest year of my life." 📽️ Alternate captain Blake Gustafson pic.twitter.com/YsCpfeEGmy — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) May 4, 2023

Josh Pillar

Forward Josh Pillar was the 14th-overall selection by the Kamloops Blazers in the 2017 WHL Draft and proceeded to earn more than 150 regular season and playoff points over his five full WHL seasons. Pillar, who hails from Warman, Sask., made his WHL debut as a 15-year-old with Kamloops in February of 2018; as a 16-year-old the following winter, he skated in each of the Blazers’ 68 regular season games, scoring seven times and totalling 22 points. He also helped Kamloops win a tie-breaker game versus the Kelowna Rockets and qualify for the 2019 WHL Playoffs. His goal total doubled from seven to 14 in 2019-20, then during the shortened 2020-21 season, Pillar led the Blazers in scoring with 29 points (11G-18A), helping the Club earn its third straight B.C. Division title. For his efforts, Pillar was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. After starting the 2021-22 season with 31 points in 29 Kamloops contests, Pillar moved closer to home, joining the Saskatoon Blades via trade. After 17 regular season contests, he scored three goals in five post-season outings in his debut playoff performance with the Blades. Limited to just 28 games in 2022-23, Pillar earned a further 17 points to up his WHL regular season total to 149 (52G-97A), then skated in 17 playoff games as Saskatoon reached the Eastern Conference Championship series.