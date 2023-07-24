2023 WHL Graduates – Red Deer Rebels

Throughout the month of July, WHL.ca will be featuring the WHL Graduates from the 2022-23 season in a 22-part, team-by-team series.

We continue with the graduating players from the Red Deer Rebels!

Jace Isley

Forward Jace Isley spent each of his five WHL seasons witht the Red Deer Rebels after being selected by the Club in the fifth round of the 2017 WHL Draft. From Grande Prairie, Alta., Isley debuted for the Rebels at Kootenay on March 17, 2019 before breaking in full-time the following season. As a 17-year-old, Isley collected 15 points in 49 games for Red Deer in 2019-20, adding six more points to his career total during the shortened 2020-21 season. A dependable penalty-killer, Isley upped his offensive numbers by tallying 15 goals in 2021-22, doubling that total this past season as part of a 30-goal, 56-point campaign for the Central Division Champions. Isley led the WHL with seven short-handed goals this past season and finished third among Rebels regular season scoring leaders. During the playoffs, he added six points (3G-3A) from 12 appearances. Overall, Isley skated in 205 regular season contests as a Rebel, totalling 103 points (52G-51A).

Ben King

Forward Ben King scored 114 regular season and playoff goals during his five full seasons in the WHL, the majority of which came as a member of the Red Deer Rebels. Originally selected 13th-overall by the Swift Current Broncos in the 2017 WHL Draft, King made seven appearances with the Club as a 15-year-old during the 2017-18 regular season, ahead of Swift Current’s run to the WHL Championship. In 2018-19, King skated in 48 games, putting up 21 assists and 26 points for the Broncos during his rookie campaign. An early-season trade to Red Deer in 2019-20 proved fruitful for the Vernon, B.C. product; King scored 20 goals, 16 in a Rebels uniform, from his 62 contests in 2019-20 including a two-goal effort against his former Club in March of 2020. King led Red Deer in scoring during the shortened 2020-21 campaign, finishing his 21-game stint with 28 points (12G-16A). The following year, King led the WHL with 52 goals, tallying 105 points for the Club before being selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Limited to 30 regular season contests this past season, King still managed the third most-productive goal-scoring output of his WHL career, lighting the lamp 17 times. He added 11 points during Red Deer’s 10 post-season contests. Overall, King concluded his time in the WHL with 240 points (106G-134A) from 236 regular season contests.

Christoffer Sedoff

Finnish defenceman Christoffer Sedoff enjoyed two stints with the Red Deer Rebels after being selected in the first round of the 2019 CHL Import Draft. Sedoff, from Helsinki, came to North America ahead of the 2019-20 season and appeared in 61 games with Red Deer, totalling five goals and 19 points. In 2020-21, Sedoff remained in Finland, spending time with three Clubs including a 26-game stint with SaiPa in the country’s top professional league. A return to a full 68-game WHL schedule brought about a return to Red Deer for Sedoff in 2021-22 where his numbers took off. That season, he connected for 61 points (7G-54A) in 65 games, earning a nod on the WHL Central Division First All-Star Team for his efforts. He added a further 51 points (5G-46A) in 2022-23, again earning a spot on the WHL Central Division First All-Star Team, but also a free-agent NHL entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights, which he signed in March. Sedoff wound down his three-year WHL career with four goals and seven points during the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien ahead of a move to Nevada to resume his pro career this coming fall.