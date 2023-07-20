2023 WHL Graduates – Prince Albert Raiders

Throughout the month of July, WHL.ca will be featuring the WHL Graduates from the 2022-23 season in a 22-part, team-by-team series.

We continue with the graduating players from the Prince Albert Raiders!

Evan Herman

Forward Evan Herman spent his entire WHL career with the Prince Albert Raiders after being selected in the third round of the 2017 WHL Draft, closing out his tenure with the Club as team captain this past season. Herman, from The Pas, Man., appeared in three contests during the Raiders’ WHL Championship season in 2018-19 before breaking in full-time with the Club the following fall. As a rookie, Herman scored nine times, totalling 22 points in 59 games; he came close to matching that goal total during the shortened 2020-21 season, during which he scored eight times over 20 appearances. Herman set a career best in 2021-22, tallying 28 goals and earning 47 points while helping the Raiders reach the WHL Playoffs. His 28-goal season included hat-tricks against Edmonton and Winnipeg on Art Hauser Centre ice. This past season, Herman chipped in with 18 goals, 14 of which came at even strength, finishing the campaign with 38 points. Overall, he put up 121 points (63G-58A) in a Raiders uniform from his 214 games played.

Leading by example AND beating the buzzer? That's Evan Herman's M.O.@PARaidersHockey pic.twitter.com/PZK6nqkJZa — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 20, 2022

Landon Kosior

Originally signed by the Prince Albert Raiders in 2019, defenceman Landon Kosior scored 44 goals over his four seasons in Hockeytown North, including on his debut with the Raiders against rival Saskatoon September 20, 2019. Kosior, who hails from Regina, Sask., developed a penchant for offensive production from the blue line during his time in Prince Albert, particularly on the power-play, scoring 18 times on the man-advantage over his final two seasons as a Raider. In 2021-22, Kosior put up 18 goals and 45 points, helping Prince Albert secure a berth in the 2022 WHL Playoffs. This past season, Kosior led all Raider blueliners with 63 points, a total which stood one off the team scoring lead. 36 of those points (9G-27A) were scored on the power-play. For his efforts, Kosior was named to the WHL East Division Second All-Star Team. Overall, Kosior registered 135 points (44G-91A) over 213 appearances with Prince Albert. He will make the jump to professional hockey this fall after signing a contract with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League in June.

Keaton Sorensen

Forward Keaton Sorensen signed with his hometown Red Deer Rebels in 2017 and proceeded to split his four WHL seasons between Red Deer and the Prince Albert Raiders. He recorded an assist in his WHL debut September 21, 2019 versus Edmonton, scoring his first WHL marker two weeks later at Swift Current as part of a seven-goal, 14-point rookie campaign. Sorensen was part of the Rebels group that lived inside the Peavey Mart Centrium during the shortened 2020-21 season, but found himself on the move to Prince Albert after the campaign concluded. In Prince Albert, Sorensen seized his opportunity, scoring 28 point in 2021-22 before concluding his WHL career with a 53-point effort this past season; his 25 goals in 2022-23 were second-most among Raiders skaters. Overall, Sorensen graduates from the WHL having skated in 205 regular season games, totalling 97 points (44G-53A) along the way.