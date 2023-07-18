2023 WHL Graduates – Portland Winterhawks

Throughout the month of July, WHL.ca will be featuring the WHL Graduates from the 2022-23 season in a 22-part, team-by-team series.

We continue with the graduating players from the Portland Winterhawks!

Robbie Fromm-Delorme

Originally selected in the seventh round of the 2017 WHL Draft, forawrd Robbie Fromm-Delorme spent his entire five-year WHL career with the Portland Winterhawks. From Richmond, B.C., Fromm-Delorme debuted at the WHL level September 22, 2018 at Seattle, scoring his first WHL goal October 14 of that fall in a home contest versus the Everett Silvertips. In his second WHL season, Fromm-Delorme chipped in with 36 points (10G-26A), setting a new personal best with a four-assist effort October 25, 2019 at Spokane. He skated in all 24 Winterhawks games during the shortened 2020-21 season, but was limited to 38 appearances as a 19-year-old the following year. Despite that, Fromm-Delorme still managed to score a career best 15 goals in 2021-22, a figure he more than doubled the following season with a 33-goal, 67-point campaign that saw him finish second among Portland’s leading scorers in 2022-23. Overall, Fromm-Delorme collected 163 points (63G-100A) in his 242 regular season games as a Winterhawk; he added 18 points in 25 career post-season contests.

Dante Giannuzzi

Goaltender Dante Giannuzzi made 109 regular season appearances in the WHL, each of them with the Portland Winterhawks. Originally selected in the fifth round of the 2017 WHL Draft, Giannuzzi played in four games as a 16-year-old in 2018-19, earning the first of his 59 WHL wins November 4, 2018 at Spokane. The product of Winnipeg, Man. went 7-1-0-0 in 2019-20 with a 1.68 goals-against average and .931 save percentage, collecting his first WHL shutout in January of 2020 in a 7-0 win over the Kelowna Rockets. He played in 20 games, earning a .904 save percentage during the shortened 2020-21 season, then collected 42 wins over his final two full WHL campaigns including a career-best 23 in 2022-23. On January 1, 2022, Giannuzzi made a career-high 51 saves, and thwarted three opposing skaters in the shootout, helping the Winterhawks earn a 7-6 win at Everett. He concluded his WHL career with a 59-32-8-4 record, to go along with a 3.07 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and five shutouts before signing an amateur try-out with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL in April.