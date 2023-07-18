2023 WHL Graduates – Moose Jaw Warriors

Throughout the month of July, WHL.ca will be featuring the WHL Graduates from the 2022-23 season in a 22-part, team-by-team series.

Logan Dowhaniuk

Hailing from Sherwood Park, Alta., defenceman Logan Dowhaniuk spent most of his WHL career close to home with the Edmonton Oil Kings. Selected in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft, Dowhaniuk skated in four contests with Edmonton as a 15-year-old before breaking in on a full-time basis in 2018-19. His first WHL goal served as the opening salvo in 5-1 Oil Kings win at Regina November 4, 2018, and he doubled his point total from six to 12 during his sophomore season of 2019-20. The shortened 2020-21 campaign proved a launching point for Dowhaniuk’s offensive instincts; he chipped in with 19 points from 23 games for the Central Division champs. As a 19-year-old, Dowhaniuk enjoyed an unforgettable career year, scoring eight times, totalling 36 points while adding 11 points in Edmonton’s run to the WHL Championship. He began the 2022-23 season with the Oil Kings before being dealt to the Moose Jaw Warriors, with whom he earned 18 points from his final 40 WHL regular season contests before helping steer the Warriors to the Second Round of the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. Overall, Dowhaniuk collected 101 points (22G-79A) from his 248 WHL games.

Cole Jordan

Originally signed by Moose Jaw in 2018, defenceman Cole Jordan skated in 114 games for the Warriors, totalling 35 points in the process. From Brandon, Man., Jordan’s WHL debut came October 18, 2019 at Calgary; his first WHL point came by way of an assist the following day at Lethbridge. During the shortened 2020-21 season, Jordan finished second among Warriors defencemen with 10 points (3G-7A) in 23 games, prompting the Calgary Flames to select him in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. Unfortunately, Jordan’s WHL career was marred by injuries over his final two seasons in Moose Jaw. He was limited to 36 games in 2021-22 but returned during the WHL Playoffs to help the Warriors reach the Second Round. In 2022-23, Jordan made just 17 appearances, scoring seven points before being shut down for the season December 7.

Ryder Korczak

New York Rangers prospect Ryder Korczak spent five full seasons in the WHL after being selected by the Calgary Hitmen in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft. Korczak, from Yorkton, Sask., made his debut in Moose Jaw in January of 2018; the following year he collected 15 points as a 16-year-old with Calgary, adding two goals and three assists in the WHL Playoffs as the Hitmen reached the Second Round. A month later, ahead of the 2019 WHL Draft, Korczak was shipped to Moose Jaw in a blockbuster trade. From there, his career took off: in 2019-20 he led the Warriors in scoring with 67 points (18G-49A), adding 16 points in 17 games during the shortened 2020-21 campaign before being selected by the Rangers in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft. Korczak was an elite set-up man in the WHL; 164 of his 246 career points were assists including a career-best 54 helpers in 2021-22. After starting the 2022-23 season with the Rangers’ AHL affiliate in Hartford, Korczak returned to Moose Jaw for 48 regular season contests, during which he earned a career-high 28 goals. He added 11 points during the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien to up his career post-season total to 29, reaching the Second Round for the third time in his career. Korczak will resume his professional career this fall in the Rangers organization.

Connor Ungar

Goaltender Connor Ungar won 53 of his 87 career WHL appearances, spending time with three Clubs after being signed by the Brandon Wheat Kings in 2017. Ungar, who hails from Calgary, Alta., made his debut against Moose Jaw in December of 2018, turning aside nine of 10 shots over 20 minutes of work. His first WHL shutout came exactly one month later, January 30, 2019, stopping 34 shots in a 4-0 Wheat Kings victory over the Red Deer Rebels. Overall, Ungar played in 15 games with Brandon through the end of the 2020-21 season before a move to Red Deer in the summer of 2021. With the Rebels, Ungar seized his opportunity, winning 21 games while posting a .911 save percentage as Red Deer reached the Second Round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs. Ungar was moved again in the spring of 2022, this time to the Moose Jaw Warriors. In his lone campaign in the Friendly City, Ungar set career bests in games played (38), wins (26) and save percentage (.925), earning six post-season victories as Moose Jaw reached the Second Round of the WHL Playoffs for the second year running.