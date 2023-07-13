2023 WHL Graduates – Lethbridge Hurricanes

Throughout the month of July, WHL.ca will be featuring the WHL Graduates from the 2022-23 season in a 22-part, team-by-team series.

We continue with the graduating players from the Lethbridge Hurricanes!

Jett Jones

Olds, Alberta’s Jett Jones played in 230 WHL regular season and playoff games, all of them with the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Originally signed in 2018, Jones made his debut January 18, 2019 against the Red Deer Rebels, appearing in two contests as a 16-year-old. The 6-foot-3 forward broke into the lineup on a full-time basis in 2019-20, skating in 61 games during which he collected 20 points (7G-13A). Jones proved to be a dependable player throughout his time in Lethbridge; over his final three seasons he missed only one game, reaching the 20-goal mark in back-to-back campaigns in 2021-22 and 2022-23. Overall, Jones collected 121 points, 54 of them goals, from his four full seasons with the Hurricanes. He won the Club’s Fan Favourite award three times over his time in Lethbridge, and made his professional debut this past spring with Savannah of the ECHL.

dog·ged /ˈdôɡəd,ˈdäɡəd/ adjective having or showing tenacity and grim persistence. Also: Jett Jones of the @WHLHurricanes pic.twitter.com/WtQmSeQlmo — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 1, 2023

Cole Shepard

Forward Cole Shepard collected 104 points (38G-66A) over his three WHL seasons, a tenure that began in 2019-20 with the Vancouver Giants, who selected the West Vancouver, B.C. product in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft. Shepard made an immediate impact upon arriving in the WHL, scoring in his debut October 19, 2019 versus Swift Current and earning points in five of his first six games. He finished the 2019-20 season with 29 points, adding 20 more during the 2021-22 season despite being limited to 28 appearances with Vancouver. Shepard was dealt to the Lethbridge Hurricanes at the outset of the 2022-23 regular season after attending Vancouver Canucks training camp and in Lethbridge, the 5-foot-10 centre enjoyed the most fruitful campaign of his WHL career, leading the team in scoring with 55 points. Shepard will utilize his WHL Scholarship beginning this fall while studying commerce at Queen’s University.

Bryan Thomson

A career Lethbridge Hurricane, goaltender Bryan Thomson was originally selected by the Club in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft. He earned his first WHL victory in his WHL debut at Kootenay in December of 2018, earning his first WHL shutout almost exactly one year later in a 24-save home performance versus the Swift Current Broncos. The product of Moose Jaw, Sask. appeared in a career high 50 games for the Hurricanes during the 2021-22 season, and in his final WHL campaign of 2022-23 earned a career-best 2.64 goals-against average and .919 save percentage over his 24 outings. Overall, Thomson sits second among career Lethbridge netminders with 59 wins, a total he accrued from 117 career regular season outings with the Hurricanes.